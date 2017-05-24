Closing The Book On InvenSense: News Lessons For Modern Markets

On May 17, 2017 InvenSense (INVN) finalized its sale to TDK for $13 per share. I see this as validating the stance I'd taken in the preceding year or more: that the stock was cheap and the company's core business valuable but at risk from vertically integrated competition. This article will review the company's public history, with particular attention to its final independent days, in order to draw some permanent lessons that can be applied to any stock.

In The Beginning: A Word About IPOs

InvenSense went public at the end of 2011 pricing 10M shares at $7.50 each, but it's important to note that this was almost 3 years after the company had already broken into the market with innovative motion sensors for Nintendo Wii controllers. It had already received $38M in three private funding rounds dating back to April 2004. Once upon a time, initial public offerings existed in order to provide capital for companies to commercialize a product. These days most of them are more geared towards allowing venture capitalists to cash out.



Read the News, Beware the News, Heed the Valuation

INVN shares opened trading at $8.30 and quickly rose as high as $20. The stock collapsed back to $10 just as quickly and proved quite volatile for the next year but had ultimately gone nowhere by the point I initiated coverage on it at the end of March 2013. From there, the stock rose over 150% in anticipation of a deal with Apple (AAPL). The main catalyst for all of the price action surrounding both the IPO and the larger, more sustained gains was a flood of analyst and media attention. By this point, in July of 2014, I had already called the top in advance of the InvenSense 1Q15 report.

The lesson here is that there is no substitute for valuation-based fundamental analysis. The business of Wall St. is to sell stock via any story that investors will swallow, and much of the media is simply a mechanism for this effort. In an age where available capital is a multiple of what can be put to use in actual business efforts, the only means by which Big Money can generate acceptable return is to engineer volatility. This creates danger but also opportunity. In the end, the only valid way of pricing a stock over the long term is to estimate how much money the underlying company will earn and to discount that appropriately.

Assessing Technology

There are also plenty of things I got wrong with InvenSense. The major one was being too slow to realize that the cross-licensing agreement with STMicroelectronics (STM) signaled incomplete patent protection for the products that InvenSense had brought to market. This in turn allowed STMicroelectronics to use its own fabs to under-price InvenSense in producing knock-off products. Situations like this are fairly common in tech investing, and the underlying problem is a faulty model for intellectual property and broken supporting systems in the western world. Make no mistake about it, InvenSense innovated and introduced a new class of product, but in the end, its business model was not protected due to paperwork and legal issues. It is very difficult, if not impossible, for investors to predict and project the outcomes of such events. Often the only viable alternative is to discount new technologies.

Another example of that is CoursaRetail, which is the only question remaining open for InvenSense at this point. This is an endeavor in which I saw big potential but an uncertain path to market. It looks as if it will continue to operate, but it does not fit well with the rest of TDK's business and could easily be spun off.

The Intersection of Media and Market

Even when things are fairly certain, there is often still opportunity to be found, and Wall St. is not the only sort of entity looking to create volatility. The preliminary proxy for TDK's purchase of InvenSense was due to be filed by the end of January 2017 but was late. Twitter (TWTR) immediately began the rumor that the deal was in trouble. Again, this is where understanding the fundamentals of a company's business proves indispensable, and knowing the industry made it very clear to me the rumors were very unlikely to have any basis. By contrast, it's often best to disregard the sentiment and projections on message boards and other social media. In this case, they simply made for a wonderful entry point on INVN:

Time Price 2/1 14:16 $11.66 2/1 14:29 $11.75 2/2 09:28 $12.10 2/3 08:44 $12.46

However, the real lesson here is that the best way to think about purchasing decisions and investment returns is in terms of annualized percentages vs. risk. Even after the proxy was filed, INVN languished in the low to mid-$12 range for the remainder of February. A fifty cent merger discount may not seem like a lot until one looks at the short term to pay out for a fairly low risk investment.

In the end, buying INVN any time at all in February or in March before the monthly options expiration would have netted investors between 12 and 24 percent on annualized basis, far outperforming any bond or other investment with the same risk profile.

Conclusion

That leads us to the final lesson to be learned from InvenSense, and that is that there is typically greater opportunity in mid- and small-caps than in their larger brethren, especially those with household names. The market is not a level playing field and one of the only advantages that individual investors have is that they can take advantage of opportunities that couldn't possibly move the needle for a Big Money portfolio. If you are going to manage your own investments, it generally pays to avoid following the herd. Investing is work, and you will make mistakes, but the rewards can easily overcome them if you follow some basic ground rules and do your own research. Again, that research should be forward valuation-based and focused on company filings in the context of real-world math and science rather than drawing from analysts or mainstream media. Seeking Alpha has done a wonderful job of making these filings easily available, and although InvenSense was far from my best work, I've now made over two years worth of notes on the company public as an example of appropriate subsequent analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.