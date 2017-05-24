Altria: Over $100

There's more to its 3.5% forward yield, however.

Two things spring to mind immediately when it comes to Altria (NYSE:MO).

Firstly, of course, it's an outstanding income play in a market where volatility is subdued but could spring back to life with a vengeance.

Secondly, M&A upside is not reflected in its current valuation, and this is a particularly important detail at a time when there is a paucity of public companies poised for a change of ownership in the beer industry, while tobacco makers need to forge new partnerships and alliances to fend off the threat posed by substitutes and rapidly falling demand for the products they sell.

Debt

The bears have questioned whether, based on its business model and end markets, Altria will continue to grow dividends at a steep pace, keeping up with downward pressure that might intensify both on core margins and cash flows.

One thing that appears immediately evident from its financials is that the balance sheet is only mildly leveraged, given an enterprise value that is only $10bn higher than the market cap, while projected adjusted operating cash flow of about $10bn implies a very conservative net leverage of 1x.

Altria could easily raise more debt in a flash if it wanted to -- say $10bn or so. However, if a more stretched capital structure is the way forward, I have little doubt it will continue to pay attention to its credit rating, which is comfortably in investment-grade territory these days.

So, do not worry about dividend growth trough to 2019.

Returns

In a recent presentation to shareholders, management pointed out that 2016 was the "fourth consecutive year shareholders enjoyed a return of more than 20%" -- that's awesome.

Last year alone, all-in returns totaled 20.5%, smashing the performance of the broader market as well as the FB&T sector.

Shareholder-friendly activity and a wise corporate strategy make it a star performer in competitive environment that, admittedly, isn't easy for tobacco makers, but where cash returns to shareholders continue to entice new investors.

Income seekers rightly argue that certain growth rates are impressive, as the table above shows -- and, similarly, its guidance for 2017 makes me feel that very little could wrong with this $139bn-market-cap powerhouse.

Not only is guidance reassuring...

.... but also implies a forward payout ratio of up to 77%, based on a dividend per share of $2.58 this year, yielding a projected growth rate of about 10%.

While some say that its equity is overvalued at about $72 a share, I say that future corporate events could drive returns even higher.

M&A Upside

At the end of 2016, The Wall Street Journal wrote:

Altria Group will receive a smaller share of the newly enlarged Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) than it had expected following the Belgian brewer's just-completed roughly $100 billion takeover of rival SABMiller."

As a result, Altria is now a key shareholder of the world's largest brewer, which has grown via acquisitions in the past decades and now needs a new multi-billion target to shore up shareholders' returns. Incidentally, ABI is used to consolidate companies whose managers work closely with its own management team.

I think a merger between the two could make a lot of sense over the long run -- I might not be here on that occasion, but my six year old kid might be so lucky to witness one of the greatest deals of all times, given trends in the consumer sector.

Value

As Altria says on its website, "it owned and operated Miller Brewing until 2002, when Miller Brewing merged with South African Breweries plc, forming the world's second-largest brewer, SABMiller. Altria retained approximately 27 percent economic interest in SABMiller." Ultimately, that investment resulted in its ABI stake.

Of course, regulatory risk means the combined entity would have to divest sizeable assets all around the world, particularly in mature markets -- this is not the right place to discuss the nitty-gritty details of such deal-making, but a couple of bankers I talked to recently also agree it could be do-able.

Even without ABI (€200bn market cap), which is another palatable yield play, Altria could shine.

In fact, assuming:

A WACC of between 6% and 7%;

Three-year sales growth a tad above inflation;

Stable underlying margins;

and a three-year forward EV/Ebitda multiple rising broadly in line with trailing trends

... Altria's equity could be worth $104.4 a share, excluding any additional upside from takeover chatter or extraordinary corporate activity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.