Don't Jump Off The Growth Train

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is one of the most valuable brands in the world, and is the leader in global sports apparel and footwear. The company's shares have performed poorly since reaching their peak in 2015, despite earnings rising by ~30%. Many have questioned Nike's ability to rebound and continue its long-term growth trajectory. This has brought the valuation down to an attractive level, and the company will likely continue to grow strongly, giving long-term investors an opportunity to initiate a position.

Nike was able to drive strong revenue growth in its most recent quarter. Revenue rose 7% overall on a currency neutral basis, which is solid for a company of Nike's size. However, the most interesting thing to note is the continued success the company has been able to achieve in shifting sales directly to the consumer. DTC revenues rose 13% YOY, with website sales rising 18%. DTC now accounts for a quarter of the company, and that portion will continue to rise over time with results like these. The average Nike digital member spends nearly twice as much per transaction as the average Nike consumer. DTC is higher margin, and more within control of the company, as well. It's important for investors to see success on this front as the retail industry has faced significant weakness of late.

China represents a significant opportunity for Nike, going forward. Nike is already the brand leader there, and the market should continue to grow strongly for the company's products. Greater China saw its 11th straight quarter of double-digit revenue growth this last quarter, showing that the company is already succeeding. Western Europe has played a role in Nike's growth, as well. The segment has had 14 straight quarters of double-digit growth, and investors should expect that to continue. The international growth runway is discussed at length by a lot of companies, but Nike is already finding success.

Nike owns one of the strongest brands in the world, which gives the company a moat that is difficult to build. Although some investors fear that competitors like Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) are going to topple Nike as the leader, I wouldn't be so quick to come to that conclusion. The marketplace is highly competitive, and Nike's scale and entrenched customer base are difficult to overcome. Nike's global split gives the company strong diversification, with only around half of its sales coming from America, as well. The Nike brand commands a high price, which helps to maintain the company's margin. Although the retail environment is highly promotional at the moment, I would expect that Nike will not come out on the losing end.

Although it can be easy to assess which sports apparel company is winning market share based solely on the performance of the athletes the companies sponsor, I believe that this does investors a disservice. Buying or selling a company as massive as Nike based on whether or not Lebron looked good on the court in a playoff game against Steph Curry is a little ridiculous, in my opinion. Sponsorships are important, but they are overly emphasized in many places today, and I think they lead to a trader's mindset. It's important to remember that there is way more going on in an $86B company that spans the globe than what clothes the other guys at the gym are wearing or the nightly performance of the athletes sponsored by the company.

This is borne out by the performance of the Space Jam 11's. It's a sneaker in the Air Jordan line referencing a 1996 movie that just became Nike's most successful sneaker launch, to date. The continued success of the Jordan brand long after Michael Jordan has stopped playing basketball is a testament to Nike's brand execution. It also shows that it doesn't take a company sponsoring the hottest players at the moment in every sport to successfully market and sell a product. Nike possesses a timeless quality that makes it a good company for long-term investors in an industry known for its constant shifting.

That being said, Nike continues to innovate across its product lines and to battle its competitors for sponsorships of the most promising athletes. The company is pushing to cut the time to launch new products significantly. Management is laser focused on improving supply chain efficiency and improving speed. This also includes cutting the product creation cycle timeline down, in order to increase the frequency of product launches. Then, Nike can push these products out faster than ever before through its DTC channels. Additionally, management plans to cull the product portfolio as it is estimated that 75% of the company's styles generate 99% of sales. Efficiency will improve as these poorly performing products are pulled from production to make room for new launches. It's good to see a company as large as Nike remaining nimble and innovative.

NKE Return on Invested Capital (TTM) data by YCharts

Management's moves to improve efficiency and the brand portfolio have shown through in the company's returns on invested capital over time. This metric shows a company's stewardship of shareholder capital, and value creation. Nike's increasing returns show a company making smart moves that have steadily improved profitability.

NKE Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Nike has hiked its dividend every year for 15 years, and at a very steady rate in the mid teens. The company is only yielding around 1.4% today, but the payout ratio is a low 27%, and strong earnings growth going forward will likely provide for many more years of high dividend growth. Long-term debt is less than free cash flow, and the dividend is easily covered, as well.

Looking at the 8-year valuation graph, Nike is trading well below its average valuation. However, I believe that it was overpriced for much of that time, which skews the average higher.

Looking at the valuation over the last 20 years or so, I think it gives a better picture of where Nike stands today. The company is trading for a P/E ratio of 21.6X, which is giving the company a premium based on its quality and strong history.

Based on earnings estimates and a return to its long-term valuation, Nike would yield an annualized total return of nearly 19% from an investment today. That number is skewed higher, since I think that 24X earnings is a little rich. However, if the shares traded at 21X going forward, the return would still be around 14%. I see Nike as a solid choice for long-term investors today. The company is well run, has a very strong brand, and is trading at a much stronger valuation than 2 years ago. Its growth story is intact, and it continues to execute well on its opportunities.

