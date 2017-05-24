Dollar Day - A Fed Focus

Philly Fed President Patrick Harker said he could see three Fed Fund Rate hikes in 2017, which is one more than are currently expected by the Fed and the market.

The U.S. Dollar Index is likely to wait on the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes before moving decidedly higher or lower Wednesday. Last evening, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker shared his view that the Fed should raise the Fed Funds Rate three times this year. That is more than the market currently expects and serves U.S. dollar stability. The meeting minutes might offer similar but more meaningful guidance given it might show broader support of the same idea.

Patrick Harker's opinion matters more than most because he is a voting member of the FOMC. His speech in New York City Tuesday addressed the economic outlook, the labor market, rates and the Fed balance sheet. I found Harker's comments on the labor market interesting, as he noted we are nearing a point of employment where new job additions will be lower than what we have grown accustomed to. However, he expects it will keep up with population growth and put pressure on wages. He noted that "quits" were up, which is a sign of a more healthy labor market. It's also a sign that people are leaving jobs for better, higher paying jobs. Wage inflation is an important ingredient for general inflation and also consumer spending, meaning a heating economy.

If inflation steadily gains steam, it might require the Fed to speed up its tightening process faster than is currently priced into the market. I note that inflation could very well pick up faster than the Fed is ready for, which would harm the value of the U.S. dollar (NYSE: UDN). Mr. Harker indicated things were "on track," though he noted a slight "retreat" in prices most recently. I'm assuming he is referring to the latest softer than expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which I felt was an outlier among data that mostly showed hotter increases in prices recently.

I suspect the Fed could very well come into agreement with Harker's way of thinking on Fed Funds Rate actions this year and raise rates three times for as long as nothing else happens to stop that. Currently, economists' and the Fed project and expect just two rate hikes for 2017. If expectations are adjusted higher when the Fed publishes its economic projections in June, the U.S. dollar (NYSE: UUP) should benefit, again for as long as inflation concerns do not drive fear in currency markets.

Keep your eye on the 2:00 PM EDT FOMC meeting minutes release for your next dollar cue. I expect the minutes will show some Fed speak on inflation and on an upcoming June rate hike. But note that Thursday presents its own problems. We will get the next monetary policy statement of the European Central Bank (ECB) tomorrow, which could impact the euro and thus drive the relative value of the dollar. And there is also the heightened state of terror alert in the U.K. to weigh.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.