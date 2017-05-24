MassRoots Earnings Show Company Is Putting Up A Good Fight

MassRoots Inc (OTCQB:MSRT) reported its first quarter earnings Wednesday morning, and while there were some rays of sunshine as this company fights to stay alive, there were also some clouds investors should keep their eye on.

The company generated revenue of $134,741, an increase over last year's first quarter earnings of $93,385. The money mostly came from digital advertising and 420 Rally ticket sales. Expenses, however, shot up to $7.6 million from last year's $2.3 million due to an increase in stock-based compensation to employees and key consultants. Losses also climbed to $7.4 million over last year's recorded loss of $2.6 million as the company expands its development team. For the year ending in 2016, the company lost $18 million.

On a positive note, the company retired all of its outstanding convertible debt. Here's the troubling part: In the filing the company stated, "We expect to need to raise at least $5,000,000 over the next year to continue to fund operations; however, we expect to raise a majority of these funds through warrant exercises." The company did receive $4.4 million in the first quarter from the exercise of stock warrants, which will provide enough cash to take them through August 2017.

MassRoots is making multiple efforts to keep the company going. In the first quarter alone, they acquired 8.9% of Flow Hub, a seed to sale company for $175,000, acquired High Times Holding company for $100,000 and paid $60,000 (plus stock) for DDDigital. In addition to the acquisitions, MassRoots announced partnerships with New Frontier Data and Grownetics to provide analytics and reporting in the industry. While you could argue that the company is making a strong effort at diversifying and reducing its dependency on ad revenue by becoming more of a data company, it feels like it's grabbing at too many different things all at once. The question being whether they can pull all these pieces together into one cohesive strategy.

All of these efforts don't seem to be impressing traders as the stock has fallen from a 52-week high of $1.18 to its current level of 60 cents a share.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer Isaac Dietrich said:

We're pleased with the significant improvement in the company's fundamentals we experienced during the first quarter. Our core objective for the balance of the year is continuing to better monetize our user-base and deliver more value to our clients.

They also launched a web browser-based version of its application and has plans for updating its app to support an increasing amount of users. The company did hit a milestone of one million users and is shooting for two million.

MassRoots clearly isn't going down without a fight. They are making many efforts to grow the company and diversify. However, it seems like they are racing against the clock. With 31 employees to feed and the only real cash that is coming in is from stock, it needs to quickly find another way to bring in money. Shareholders aren't going to be pleased at more dilution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.