The Short Case For Cree

Target Price and Rationale

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) competes in the LED components and lighting industry. The company once had a significant role in the more profitable upstream LED chips and packaging industry. However, the recent entrance of low-cost Asian competitors into the upstream forced Cree to integrate vertically and increase its exposure in the less profitable downstream LED lighting sector, putting itself in direct competition against established players such as GE (NYSE:GE) and Philips (NYSE:PHG). Moreover, the author is structurally bearish on the LED industry, as the industry is fast reaching the saturation point and the long lifespan of LED products results in extremely low product replacement rate. The author believes Cree is more appropriately valued with both a lower multiple and a lower earnings estimate, arriving at a price target of 10.70, a 56.6% return as of April 23rd.

Relevant Comps

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI); Philips Lighting (NA:LIGHT); OSRAM Licht (OTC:OSAGY) (GR:OSR); Everlight Electronics (TT:2393); and LG Innotek (KS:011070).

Catalyst

FY17 Q3 Earnings (April 25th): First earnings after Wolfspeed deal’s breakup. Management may reveal reintegration strategy that concerns investors.

FY17 Q4 Earnings (Aug. 22nd): Metrics in focus: # of units sold/average selling price of the Lighting segment; gross margins of LED Products segment; Inventory days; and FY18 guidance.

GE Lighting Spinoff (H2 2017): The recent spinoff rumor may bear fruit this year, providing GE Lighting with independent financing and a focused management team. Cree’s investor may react negatively to the news as it would add competition in the downstream.

Investment Summary

LED - A Clean But Unsustainable Industry

Before examining things happening at Cree, it is necessary to mention the low industry ceiling that is inherent to the LED markets. Compared to the conventional incandescent light bulbs, which have an average life of 1,200 hours, LED light bulbs have a projected lifespan of 50,000 hours.1 In other words, an average LED light bulb can work flawlessly eight hours a day for 15 years. This extremely slow replacement rate puts an inherent cap on the LED market, making it a one-off industry.

Thus, the LED penetration rate becomes essential as it largely determines how much of the pie is still left for companies like Cree to fight for. According to Goldman Sachs, LED has captured approx. 43% of the lighting market in 2016 and is projected to take on 95% of the market by 2025,2 yielding a 17E-25E volume CAGR of 10%. The projection is indeed aggressive as we are assuming almost all the lights - kitchen lights, desk lamps, street lights, you name it - are LED by 2025. Nevertheless, it still suggests a huge slowdown from the 12-16 CAGR of ~30%. While LED is rapidly penetrating, price is in constant decline. In 2012, an average 60-watt LED light bulb was priced at ~$33; now you can buy it for $83 - 12-16 price CAGR of -25%. The fast growing sales volume is mostly offset by the declining prices, resulting in the recent flat top-line growth across companies in the LED industry. Cree’s revenue has been stagnant for three years straight since 2014. If price keeps declining by -25% and sales volume only grows by 10%, we would soon see a revenue decline.

Cree faces cutthroat competitions that recently emerged up and down the value chain

LED industry is split into three segments: upstream including LED chips and packaging, midstream including carrier and module, and downstream including lighting products such as light bulbs.

Prior to 2014, Cree was one of the dominating players in the profitable upstream in which there was a high barrier of entry. However, as the technology matures, many Chinese LED manufacturers have recently entered the upstream successfully either by acquiring small upstream companies abroad for their technologies or by developing the technology in-house.

These new entrants pressured both the volume and pricing of Cree’s upstream products. As a direct result, Cree’s LED Products segment, its upstream/midstream businesses, saw a severe decline in both revenues and gross margins and has yet to recover.

In response to the emergence of Asian chips manufacturers, Cree doubled down on downstream integration and increased the weight of the LED Lighting segment. The Lighting segment surpassed the LED Products segment to become Cree’s largest segment for the first time in 2015. Thus, a success in the Lighting market has become essential for the company.

Lighting segment has lower gross margins than LED Products segment (27% vs. 35%), and by vertical integration, Cree put itself intro direct competition against well-established lighting companies such as Philips Lighting, which has developed sales channels and worldwide brand recognition. To gauge consumer preference among different LED brands, the author visited Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD). Six different Philips LED light bulbs are listed as the Top-10 Amazon bestselling light bulbs, whereas the best selling Cree bulb is merely ranked No. 26 (as of April 22nd). A similar consumer preference can be confirmed at Home Depot Online.

Last but not least, Cree’s latest efforts of vertical integration would face significant challenges, because it will have to concurrently invest in upstream technology and expand sales channels in the downstream. In contrast, Cree’s peers such as OSRAM and Philips took an opposite approach and started focusing on either upstream or downstream in recent years. As indicated in table 2, investments in both upstream and downstream pressured Cree’s gross margins and operating margins, both of which are lower than those of Philips and OSRAM. Philips has been specializing in the downstream and taking advantage of low-cost upstream manufacturers in Asia to bring down the costs. Per industry data, as of 2015, Philips had 40% of its LED outsourced.4 This specialization enables Philips to spend less in R&D as a percentage of revenue. OSRAM has spun off LEDVANCE, its downstream business, to specialize in the upstream, thereby spending less in selling and marketing expenses.

Other Investment Positives

Cree has no exposure in OLED, a technology that could replace LED

Cree’s LED-related businesses contribute 93% of its total revenue. This concentration makes Cree’s whole business particularly vulnerable to the LED industry shifts. Specifically, lighting technology is constantly evolving. Looking back into LED history, LED technology first became popular as LED cell phones and TVs were introduced, which preluded the mass adoption of LED lighting. Today, the brand new OLED is gaining momentum rapidly. Thinner and brighter than LED, OLED has widely adopted in TVs, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy S8 and the next iPhone (NASDAQ:AAPL). The only barrier for OLED to enter the broader lighting market is its manufacturing cost. However, it is probable that OLED will replace LED as OLED matures and its manufacturing cost goes down. Unlike its competitors such as Acuity Brand and Philips Lighting, Cree has so far offered no strategy to diversify its product offering beyond LED.

Inventory turnover declines as competition increases

Much of the difficult market environment can be confirmed by the raising inventory level in the past several quarters. Inventory days have increased from 83 days in Q2’15 to 107 days in Q4’16. Cree’s cash position is weakened as inventory piles up. During the same period, the cash conversion cycle5 has lengthened from 79 days to 97 days.

Reintegration of a noncore segment due to a deal breakup

Besides LED business, Cree also has a noncore segment called Wolfspeed (6-7% of the total revenue). In July 2016, Cree reached an agreement with Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) to sell Wolfspeed for $850mm. The rationale for Cree is that it can better focus on its core LED business and invest the proceeds into LED technology to fight off the competition. However, in Feb. 2017, the deal was terminated due to regulatory intervention. As a result, Cree now has to reintegrate Wolfspeed back. This deal breakup would distract the management team from focusing on its LED strategies.

Valuation

Cree’s valuation is both an earning and a multiple story. The base case target price is $10.70 (17x on FY18 EPS of $0.63), which gives us a ROI of 56.6% as of April 24th, 2017.

Multiple: Given that Cree generates most of its revenue from LED upstream and downstream, it makes sense to use a weighted average (based on Cree’s revenue mix) P/E multiples of both upstream and downstream companies, which yields a FY18 P/E multiple of 14.3x. A premium multiple of 17x is used because Cree also has 7% of its revenue coming from Wolfspeed, its fastest growing and most profitable segment. Many bullish sell-side analysts overestimate the multiple by 1) including diversified industrial companies trading at high multiples but only generating a minor portion of their revenues from LED, such as Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) and Veeco (NASDAQ:VECO); 2) assigning a premium multiple of 20-25x even though Cree faces the same industry challenges as its peers but has a less promising outlook due to its vertical integration strategy; and 3) by adding cash per share on top of those aggressive multiples.

Earnings: Considering the entrance of low-cost Asian players in the upstream, the author projects both revenue and gross margins of Cree’s LED Products segment to be flat in the next two years. As for its downstream Lighting segment, Cree will face fierce competition from established players that are specialized in lighting, have strong retail channels, and own well-known brands. That said, the revenue of Lighting Products segment is projected to decline at p.a. -10% for the next two years and its gross margins to deteriorate to 23% in 2018 from 27% in 2016. Operating expense, interests, tax expenses and one-time adjustments are projected to be in line with the Street consensus. With the above assumptions, the FY18 earnings come down to $0.63 per share.

Investment risks

Cree’s commercial lighting business may take off. In FY16, the company increased its commercial lighting sales. Compared to consumer lighting products, commercial products are usually sold at a higher price. If Cree were able to keep growing the commercial lighting segment and maintaining the pricing, the short thesis would be undermined. However, the purchase of commercial lighting usually relies on local lighting sales agents. Despite its ultra- brightness feature, the vertical LED chip used by Cree is not incompatible with the mainstream technology, which concerns the company's clients as they may be outmaneuvered by Cree as the single supplier. Thus, it is unlikely that the agents would overly expose themselves to Cree products.

Asian manufacturers may exit and thus relieve the pricing pressure. The thesis relies on the challenges in the upstream segment from low-cost Asian manufacturers. This fierce competition in turn has driven many Asian players out of business, which could result in short-term pricing recovery. However, it would not become a long-term reality as any incremental gain in profits would attract new entrants into the market.

U.S. government intervention may protect Cree from foreign competitors. The proposed border-tax policy, if enacted, would benefit such companies with domestic productions as Cree. Yet U.S.-China trade policies under the current administration are highly unpredictable. Thus, it is wise to take a “wait and see” approach and revisit the thesis if the protectionist policies do get passed.

(Editors' Note: This is a republication of an entry in the Sohn Investment Idea Contest. All figures are current as of the entry's submission - the contest deadline was April 26, 2017).

