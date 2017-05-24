Sirius XM Sales Program Flies Under The Radar

I have been investing in Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) and its predecessor for more than a dozen years and have written hundreds of articles about the company during the past six years. I had always thought I kept myself abreast of events that were taking place in its business, but sometimes company actions aren't well publicized and can take one by surprise. This past week more than one surprise was triggered by a company press release titled, "Leading Fleet Management Provider ARI to Offer SiriusXM Fleet Program to Clients".

I didn't even know that Sirius had a Fleet Program, let alone how long it was in existence, how it worked or the benefit to customers, the company and its investors. According to the press release:

ARI is the first fleet management company to offer the SiriusXM Fleet Driver Program to its clients. ...ARI clients with SiriusXM-equipped vehicles can now provide qualified drivers with the benefits of SiriusXM - including a two-month introductory subscription to SiriusXM's "All Access" programming package as well as discounted subscription rates - giving drivers access to more than 150 channels of commercial-free music, plus sports, entertainment, news, comedy and more at their fingertips. ...ARI can now provide their clients with the value of a SiriusXM All Access subscription, giving them access to the best audio entertainment available in the vehicle, and SiriusXM will reach many new subscribers in the fleet and commercial market. SiriusXM Fleet Programs feature volume-based discounts for companies who purchase SiriusXM for their fleets as well as a program for self-paying fleet drivers. ...The SiriusXM Fleet Driver program includes a two-month All Access subscription for qualified drivers. At the conclusion of those two months, drivers can continue their SiriusXM subscription at fleet-only discount rates.

Since ARI is listed as the first company to participate in the program, one might think it shouldn't have been much of a surprise. However, trying to find a general announcement that Sirius even had a fleet program was a bit difficult. I hadn't recalled Sirius issuing a press release announcing the program, or an announcement that it had appointed a Vice President (Gail Berger) for "Auto Remarketing and Fleet" to run it.

While trying to find more details, I came across an article about the program at automotive-fleet.com that was dated more than a year ago. The site noted:

Satellite radio provider SiriusXM has launched its first fleet initiative with added benefits and special pricing to corporate fleet managers and their drivers, the company announced at the NAFA Institute & Expo. Fleet managers who sign up for the no-cost SiriusXM Fleet Program can provide their drivers with two-month trial subscriptions along with special fleet-only pricing for driver self-payment. The program also provides volume-based discounts for companies that purchase SiriusXM for a driver benefit or reward.

For the record, there are no press releases on the Sirius website dating to the time of the above Automotive Fleet article, an article that also mentions Tricia Skapyak as the Sirius director of fleet and commercial partnerships. At any rate, I was interested in finding out how steep those volume-based discounts are. The ARI press release points to a Sirius website for the company's fleet program that has the following discount information:

Volume-based, FLEET-ONLY discounts up to 55% off of our retail rates. The bigger your fleet, the bigger the discount.

And, there is also an option for the individual drivers to become self-pay subscribers. It appears that this is available for corporate clients (at no charge to the corporation) that choose not to purchase subscriptions for their fleet but would like to allow their drivers to become subscribers. There would be the free trial for the drivers, followed by:

Discounted monthly pricing of up to 44% off of our retail rates, should drivers choose to subscribe after their trial.

The above are fairly substantial discounts, although no additional information is shown about the quantities that are required to reach the maximum discount levels.

There is one other program discussed on the Sirius site - one targeted at the eventual sale of the fleet vehicles. Those that are familiar with Sirius know that the company has aggressively targeted used car buyers, offering free three-month trials. The site promotes this program to the fleet operators:

When it comes to selling your retired fleet vehicles, including a SiriusXM FREE trial in the deal can be the difference between interested and sold. Give the new owners a FREE 3-Month All Access trial subscription with over 150 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, comedy, news, talk and entertainment.

The All Access trial also includes 3 complimentary months of streaming online and with our app.

Enhance your listing and stand out in the resale market.

Based on my limited exposure to fleets of company cars, this would seem to be an above-average used car opportunity for Sirius. Although fleet vehicles are not necessarily as well cared for as vehicles that individuals buy for themselves, they are often much "newer" than the average used car that comes onto the market and would seem to be more likely to convert self-pay subs. If nothing else, it is a chance for Sirius to get access to sales records in a more timely manner, a factor that also increases the likelihood of conversion to a self-pay subscriber.

One final note. The article states that "ARI is the first fleet management company" to participate in the program. Whether or not Sirius has had any previous fleet program sales to individual corporate clients or their individual drivers is not known.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to long positions, long pong positions with covered calls and dividend reinvesting I regularly buy and sell large blocks of Sirius shares.