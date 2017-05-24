3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 24, 2017 - FDA Makes History

The FDA makes history with the pembrolizumab approval for ANY tumor with one catch.

And I'm absolutely psyched to be reaching you today, as we're going to talk about something absolutely astounding to me, more astounding than ASCO 2015, where immune checkpoint inhibitors were lighting up the world and beating the crap out of chemotherapy for the first time.

Let's dig in!

The FDA makes history with pembrolizumab approval for ANY tumor... with one catch

Merck's (NYSE:MRK) pembrolizumab has definitely been the immune checkpoint inhibitor of 2017, with multiple big gambles paying off. It has first-line lung, first-line bladder, and it's competing in pretty much every setting where immunotherapy has a play.

Now pembro has made history. The FDA approved this agent for any solid malignancy, given that the tumor has either microsatellite instability (so-called MSI-high disease) or deficiencies in mismatch repair.

Mic drop.

Looking forward: In the near century of the FDA's existence, no cancer drug has ever been approved with no tumor type attached to its label. This represents an incredibly aggressive move by the agency based on some really promising data. The fact that pembrolizumab is quite well tolerated is another feature in its favor toward approval.

While the biomarker in question is relatively uncommon (5% of colorectal cancers and rarely in a bevy of other tumor types), this approval points to the possibility of a revolution in cancer. Scientists have never found an avenue through which they can treat cancer as "one" disease. With this, the FDA is essentially saying you can with the immune checkpoint inhibitors as long as you identify this specific feature. The implication here is that if researchers can identify other such prominent biomarkers, we may have a growing list of tumors for which immune checkpoint inhibition helps regardless of their site origin. A very big deal, indeed.

Sanofi and Regeneron get a new approval in rheumatoid arthritis

In the world of rheumatology, several efforts have long been underway to improve on the current standard of care, especially as competition from biosimilars continues to intensify for agents like Humira. Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) have been working on an heir apparent with its interleukin-6 inhibitor sarilumab, which, in spite of the encouraging phase 3 data from last year, was rejected for approval by the FDA due to manufacturing issues.

Well, that's behind them now, as the companies have addressed the issues, and the FDA recently approved sarilumab for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis in patients who had an inadequate to disease-modifying drugs.

Looking forward: This approval appears to bode very well for the two companies, with projected sales north of $1 billion globally. The mechanism of action allows doctors and patients to consider an alternative to tumor necrosis factor scavengers, especially if patients do not respond to other therapies. So it's a welcome addition!

Oh wait, there's more Merck news, too

MRK isn't done with the FDA, either. We just spoke the other day about its ASCO presentation for pembrolizumab in gastric cancer, which showed some highly favorable findings in a phase 2 study. I noted that I wouldn't be surprised to see pembro gain FDA approval for gastric cancer.

Well, in truth, I am surprised that it's suddenly announced that pembro has been submitted to FDA and it's getting priority review.

MRK will now hear from the FDA on September 22, at which point we'll find out if there is yet another approved use for immune checkpoint inhibition in cancer.

Looking forward: It's becoming quite difficult to keep pace with the profound speed of development of this one drug. Of course, it is highly exciting for this tough-to-treat cohort of patients, and considering a strong portion of them in the phase 2 study had PD-L1-positive gastric cancer, it will be very interesting to see what the approved label might be. Obviously, MRK is a big pharma to keep an eye on, and 2017 looks to be a major catalyst for its oncology program.

Conclusions

As a writer in my day job, some days getting home from work and writing another article is not the most attractive proposition. Today was not like that at all since we're seeing something unprecedented in oncology, which has me extremely excited. It means a lot for MRK and for pembrolizumab. But it's also a big deal for where things could possibly go on the whole for cancer. This is a zeitgeist-changing development here. And it has implications for a huge variety of companies, especially those in molecular diagnostics and sequencing technology.

