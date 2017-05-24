Decision, Decisions: Which Dividend Growth Stock Would You Choose?

As I prepare to release the dividend growth stocks that are on my buy list, I noticed that I had picked some within the same sector and industry. While looking at my justifications for the stocks, I found myself torn with conflicting sentiments. As a result, I will open up my thoughts to the SA community and seek your input on the following stocks. Hopefully, with the collective thoughts of the community, we may all learn something and find some tidbits of wisdom.

LET'S TALK AUTO PARTS

I currently have three stocks that I am interested in. They are Genuine Parts Company (GPC), Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) and Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA). The following table presents each company's dividend growth for reference.

Company Symbol CCC Yrs Div. Yield MR% Inc. EPS% Payout DGR 1YR DGR 3YR DGR 5YR DGR 10YR Magna International Inc. MGA 7 2.49 10.00 21.53 13.6 16.0 14.9 10.2 Penske Automotive Group Inc. PAG 7 2.91 3.45 30.00 17.0 21.1 35.6 15.1 Genuine Parts Co. GPC 61 2.96 2.66 58.82 6.9 6.4 7.5 6.9

Source: David Fish CCC List

The most obvious thing that should stand out immediately is the dividend status of each of the stocks. GPC is a champion of 61 years versus the 7 years of consecutive annual dividend increases that MGA and PAG have paid out. To me, I see this as a symbol of stability, reliability and strength. Over the past 61 years, the markets have endured multiple corrections, bear markets and crashes yet GPC has relentlessly paid its dividend.

MGA on the other hand has frozen and cut its dividend on multiple occasions; however, in defense of the company when they did cut or freeze the dividend, it was during the last two major market crashes. PAG initiated a dividend in 2003 and eliminated the dividend in 2009-2010 before resuming the dividend in 2011. This suggests to me that the next market crash that occurs might see MGA and PAG reduce their dividend payout.

The next issue for me is the dividend itself. The dividend yield for all three companies are fairly similar with MGA lagging behind PAG and GPC by less than 50 basis points. GPC has the highest EPS-based payout ratio of the trio, nearly double that of the other two. This leads me to say that PAG and MAG have room to increase the dividend even without the earnings to match in order to continue raising the dividend even during difficult periods.

The dividend growth really sets the companies apart. GPC's dividend growth rate had been steady and consistent at around 7.0%; however, the company recently increased the dividend by 2.66%, which is fairly disappointing. Now compare this to PAG's and MGA's dividend growth rate in the double digits. MGA recently raised its dividend by 10%. PAG appears to have raised its dividend only 3.45% but that is a deception of sorts. PAG has been raising its dividend by $0.01 each quarter since resuming the dividend in 2011. So, the actual dividend growth rate is actually higher; in fact, also in the double digits. Take a look at the table below.

PAG Est. 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 Cash Payout $1.26 $1.10 $0.94 $0.78 $0.62 $0.46 $0.24 Div. Inc 14.55% 17.02% 20.51% 25.81% 34.78% 91.67% N/A

Source: Penske website and the author

Although each of these companies sells auto parts, each company's diversification is a little different. I like the fact that GPC is diversified into different markets. They offer auto parts, industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials and office supplies products. The auto parts are sold in North America, the Caribbean, New Zealand, China, Australia and other emerging markets.

GPC makes just over half of its net sales from auto parts, which means that the company is still very dependent on this segment but could be cushioned by stronger demand in the other segments. What is also impressive is that each of GPC's segments are either #1 or #2 which does show market strength and demand for their products. The following shows the net sales by segment.

Source: GPC Investor presentation

One thing to keep in mind is the used car market since GPC would be selling the most parts to vehicles

PAG is more than an auto parts supplier, it is also an "international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand." (Source: PAG website). The auto parts that the company sells is sold through their dealerships only.

PAG sells a wide variety of vehicles, mostly high-end premium brands as shown below.

Source: PAG Q1 2017 Earnings Presentation

The company is highly dependent on BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Mini sales which accounts for 23% of their automotive dealership revenue followed by Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) at 14%, with Mercedes Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Toyota (TM) rounding out the top 3 at 10% each. It is also highly dependent on the retail automotive segment, which generated 94% of its worldwide revenue in Q1 2017. However, the revenue mix is rather impressive and sheds additional light on the diversification of its product offerings.

Source: PAG Q1 2017 Earnings Presentation

From this slide, we can see that services and parts accounted for only 10% of revenues but had the highest contribution to the gross margins. PAG also sells finance and insurance, new and used vehicles and offers fleet and wholesale options.

There is an obvious risk with PAG particularly with sales of vehicles making up the majority of the company's revenue. If economic times get tough again like in 2008-2009, people will stop buying vehicles as often, which is good for their services and parts segment; however, it provides so little revenue that it could not offset the loss of a serious decline in vehicle sales.

MGA doesn't have much diversification outside of supplying parts but it is more about how they supply parts. They provide parts and services to original equipment manufacturers such as General Motors (GM), Ford Motor Company (F), Honda Motor Co. (HMC), Toyota, and Mazda Motor Corp. (OTCPK:MZDAY). In fact, MGA supplies parts to all the major brands. You can see the complete list of customers below.

Source: Magna Website

MGA also supplies parts to Tier 1 companies such as Cummins (CMI) and BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF), to medium and heavy truck companies such as DDAIF's Freightliner and Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) and other non-automotive companies such as Caterpillar (CAT) and John Deere (DE). MGA provides services to OEMs such as tooling and engineering when new models are developed as well as complete vehicle assembly. However, these two segments account for about 11% of MGA's total sales. MGA's bread and butter is parts but their parts are made for new vehicles only, which separates MGA from PAG and GPC.

Speaking of parts, perhaps the one area that sets MGA apart from PAG and GPC is that they are innovators. MGA recently won an AutomotiveINNOVATIONS Award from the Center of Automotive Management and PricewaterhouseCoopers Germany. This is the company's second award in the past 3 years (Source: Press release).

MGA does have the most extensive global reach of all the companies here with operations spanning four continents, and 29 countries. This results in MGA having a presence to support every major automaker in the world.

SUMMING IT UP

The way I see it, these are all great companies which is why they have made it to this point in my selection process. Putting aside the recent threats to the automotive industry due to the subprime auto loan delinquency rate increase (source), or valuation at the moment, here is how I see each company:

GPC is a well-established company that has weathered major changes in its industry and the economy in general. It has a strong moat as seen with its product mix rankings and diversification outside the automotive. The dividend yield is approaching 3%, which hasn't been seen since 2012, but its dividend growth has dropped recently. GPC could be considered a core holding due to its dividend history and commitment. I would consider it a SWAN stock. PAG is heavily dependent on the sale of new and used vehicles as its primary revenue source. Because countries like the US have seen the volume of vehicle sales increase over the years, this has boded well for the company. However, in times of economic difficulty, car sales slow. This is what likely led to the company eliminating its dividend during the financial crisis. The company has cut and then eliminated its dividend during the financial crisis. The dividend yield is also approaching 3% while the dividend growth is the highest among the three companies and has been in the double digits for 6 years while maintaining a low payout ratio. Given the company's history, it is hard to have faith that the dividend would be maintained through thick and thin in the future. MGA provides its services directly to the manufacturers. MGA is dependent on the sale of new vehicles since they do not sell their parts to the used vehicle market. If new car sales decline, demand will also decline for their parts affecting revenue. The company continues to innovate and acquire other businesses to grow and improve its product offerings. The dividend yield is lower than PAG and GPC but the dividend growth remains impressive with double-digit increases over the years while maintaining a low payout ratio. The company does have a history of cutting and freezing its dividend when times get tough. I attribute this to the lack of diversification of the company despite supplying every major automaker in the world.

What do you think? Should I take a chance with PAG or MGA knowing that the likelihood that their dividend could be cut in the future is higher than other companies? Do you think that because PAG and MGA have increased their dividends by double digits following the reinstatement of their dividends that it could make up for the years where the dividend was lower, or eliminated? Since I am building my portfolio, is it wise to purchase GPC with its low dividend growth? Should I avoid the industry altogether?

I can't wait to hear what you all have to say.

