Toll Brothers Beats And Raises

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) reported second quarter results that beat estimates by a wide margin, yet its share price didn't jump at all. The valuation as well as the outlook are attractive.

Toll Brothers is trading at $38 right now, slightly down on Tuesday, despite shares having initially jumped up by a couple of percentage points.

The headline numbers looked great:

The company was able to beat revenue estimates by 7%, reporting a revenue growth rate of 21% year on year. Its earnings per share number, which beat by $0.10, came in a whopping 16% ahead of expectations.

Toll Brothers, which, as a home builder, is focused on the high end of the market, has been able to deliver a high number of units at a high average selling price during its most recent quarter: Toll Brothers sold 1640 units, 26% ahead of last year's number. Due to the focus on the luxury homes market, Toll Brothers has been able to gross an average selling price of $832,000 per unit.

At that selling price even small moves in the number of units sold have a big impact on the company's top line, and at the same time the focus on the top end of the market allows for great margins:

LEN Gross Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Toll Brothers' peers report gross margins in the teens or low twenties, while Toll Brothers was able to generate a gross margin of 24.3% in the most recent quarter - despite the winter quarters being the weaker quarters in the home building industry.

Toll Brothers signed contracts for more than 2,500 new home during the most recent quarter, which shows that the 1,640 units it sold during that quarter are at the lower end of what the market demands from the company.

This is also reflected when we look at Toll Brothers' guidance for the current year, which has been raised to 7,200 units (midpoint), which is equal to 1,800 units a quarter. We can expect so see some very strong delivery numbers from Toll Brothers in the next two quarters, which will go hand in hand with higher sales and higher earnings, as both of those are not distributed evenly over the company's fiscal year.

Revenue guidance sees a midpoint of $5.75 billion for the current year, which would mean a revenue growth rate of 11% year on year.

TOL Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Toll Brothers had steadily rising revenues over the last five years (which was partially due to the slump in revenues after the real estate bubble burst), but the fact that the company's management sees double-digit revenue growth going forward is very encouraging.

With the other assumptions Toll Brothers has made we can calculate the adjusted net income for the current year:

- $5.75 billion in revenues * 0.25 adjusted gross margin gets us to $1.44 billion in gross profit

- $5.75 billion in revenues * 0.106 gets us to SG&A expenses of $610 million

- $1.44 billion in gross profit - $610 million in SG&A expenses gets us to operating income of $830 million

- $830 million in operating profit + $180 million in other income gets us to $1.01 billion in pre-tax profit

- $1.01 billion in pre-tax profit and a tax rate of 37.5% gets us to projected net income of $630 million

This would reflect a big increase over the trailing net income number of $380 million, and would boost earnings per share substantially.

These assumptions also show that Toll Brothers would be a major beneficiary of a lower corporate tax rate - an effective tax rate of 25% would mean an earnings bump of a whopping 20%. A lower corporate tax rate is by no means a safe bet, but investors should still keep this possibility of a major tailwind in the back of their minds.

What is Toll Brothers doing with these strong earnings it will generate this year, as the company's dividend stands at a meager $0.08 per share per quarter? We can look at what the company has done in the past:

TOL Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

In the past three years Toll Brothers has used most of its cash flows for share repurchases, which have lowered the number of shares by ten percent in just three years. The pace of the company's stock buybacks has accelerated further throughout the last year, with Toll Brothers spending $260 million on buybacks in the last four quarters. When we look at the most recent earnings report, we see that the number of diluted shares has declined from 179 million to 170 million in just one year - a five percent drop. This alone is enough for 5% annual earnings per share growth, even if net income would not increase any further.

TOL PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Trading at 17 times trailing earnings and 11 times forward earnings Toll Brothers doesn't look expensive at all, neither versus the broad market, nor versus how the company was valued in the past - Toll Brothers used to trade well above 20 times trailing earnings several times over the last three years.

As the company's growth outlook remains strong and cash is paid back to the company's owners, I feel Toll Brothers isn't unattractive at the current valuation at all. The current dividend yield is pretty low, but maybe the company plans to increase the dividend at a solid pace, which could make Toll Brothers a good income pick down the road.

Takeaway

Toll Brothers beat revenues as well as earnings estimates, raised its guidance, is returning cash to its owners via stock buybacks and has started paying a dividend just last month.

There's a lot of positives with this company, and the valuation is looking good as well. For investors not afraid of some cyclicality in the homebuilding industry Toll Brothers looks like a compelling idea to think about.

