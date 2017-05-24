Where Is Natural Gas Production Heading? A Clue From The Top 10 Producers

We've been recently reviewing our natural gas holdings, and pulled Range Resources' (NYSE:RRC) latest investor relations slide deck to see if anything had changed. RRC recently presented at the Citi 2017 Global Energy and Utilities Conference, and this slide seemed interesting.

It's a simple slide showing the Top 10 natural gas producers in the US from Q3 and Q4 2016. We can see that total production of approximately 18.7 bcf/d represents about a quarter of the natural gas that's produced in the US today.

Natural gas bears contend that production will dramatically increase because rig counts have been rising since last year, and 6-9 months later as those drilled wells are tied in, then natural gas production will soar. If so, we should see production rise for the Top 10 producers, and that should begin to be reflected in their Q1 production numbers.

Using the released the recent Form 8Ks and 10Qs, we've updated the chart. For Q1, we see a decline of 0.7% in bcf/d production. Now Q1 production numbers may be too premature as rig counts didn't start rising until September 2016, so let's take a look at the full year forecast. For each company in light blue we're using their 2017 guidance (updated to account for their comments as of Q1), and assuming the high-end and low-end of guidance.

For large integrated oil companies like Exxon and BP (companies shaded in yellow), we've carried over Q1 numbers because these companies do not separately break out US natural gas production. For Exxon and EQT, this isn't too far off the mark as the past three quarters (Q3 2016 to Q1 2017) have had fairly consistent averages. For BP and COP we could accept the argument that the production could be higher, but the delta should also be immaterial on a big picture basis.

US Natural Gas (Mmcf/d) 2016 2017 Q3 Q4 Q1 FY HI FY Low XOM 3,058 2,997 -2.0% 3,011 0.5% 3,011 0.0% 3,011 0.0% CHK 2,913 2,565 -11.9% 2,342 -8.7% 2,466 5.3% 2,384 1.8% SWN 2,054 1,989 -3.2% 2,033 2.2% 2,230 9.7% 2,186 7.5% EQT 1,904 1,905 0.1% 1,904 -0.1% 1,904 0.0% 1,904 0.0% APC 2,003 1,881 -6.1% 1,859 -1.2% 1,784 -4.0% 1,754 -5.6% COG 1,570 1,724 9.8% 1,820 5.6% 1,842 1.2% 1,776 -2.4% BP 1,679 1,675 -0.2% 1,594 -4.8% 1,594 0.0% 1,594 0.0% AR 1,391 1,467 5.5% 1,544 5.3% 1,675 8.5% 1,625 5.2% RRC 1,016 1,244 22.4% 1,292 3.9% 1,385 7.2% 1,365 5.7% COP 1,242 1,208 -2.7% 1,123 -7.0% 1,123 0.0% 1,123 0.0% 18,830 18,655 -0.9% 18,522 -0.7% 19,014 1.9% 18,722 0.4%

(Note for APC, they've listed natural gas production for sale, and in Q1 the "divested business" produced 584 Mmcf/d, we've added back this amount to APC production for consistency and under the assumption the buyer would continue operating the assets and producing the natural gas).

So what does the data tell us? What we're really seeing overall is that for the Top 10 producers that account for almost a quarter of US natural gas production, production is forecast to only rise between 0.4% and 1.9%, or 200 to 500 Mmcf/d. To put that into context, one of Cheniere's new liquefied natural gas trains coming online this year would essentially absorb that increase.

So will production continue to languish? Based on this we believe so, at least for a quarter of US natural production. Even if natural gas production increases, we don't believe it will leap upwards based on the above and other recent data points, which means the natural gas market has a chance to become tighter and tighter. Keep in mind this isn't us telling you that, but in this case the producers themselves. So as we head into the summer season and bear this in mind, and position accordingly. Going short the natural gas market may end up proving short-sighted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRC, LNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.