AutoZone - After Dropping Nearly 30%, Shares Still Not In My Buying Zone

While Autozone is a great business and has a great track record of creating shareholder value, I am not buying this recent 30% retreat.

I believe that underlying growth is being structurally impaired by Amazon.com as well, as the sector posts very fat margins that are unlikely to be sustained in the future.

AutoZone (AZO) is one of those decade-long consistent share buyback monsters, which has hit a rough spot. The company has bought back nearly 60% of its outstanding shares over the past ten years, and even 80% of its shares since 1998.

Following a violent 25-30% retreat from the recent highs, I am not a buyer of the shares yet despite an appealing current multiple. The company has taken on quite a bit of debt, something that is really the case if we "normalize" the currently negative working capital position.

If the company does see Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) invade its sales, and more importantly its fat margins in the coming years, investors might be too early to buy the recent dip. I remain cautious for this reason despite AutoZone's great operational and capital allocation track record.

A Pledge

Since 1986, AutoZone has pledged to put its customers first, make its stores look great, offer great merchandise, employ knowledgeable associates, and offer all of this at great prices.

The company operates nearly 5,900 locations in 50 US states, Mexico and Brazil. The company is one of the few large players together with Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) and O´Reilly (NASDAQ:ORLY). These four players operate nearly 21,000 stores, 57% of the total industry in the US. The remainder of the sector is largely made up of independents.

The after-market business has a size of little over $120 billion a year, as the wholesale market is slightly larger than the do-it-yourself market. The company aims to outgrow the industry by opening 150 stores per annum, delivering on great customer service, leverage the internet, extend the assortment and improve availability. International ambitions are still modest, but are growing. The Mexican store base of nearly 500 is growing by nearly 10% per year, as the Brazilian store count stands at just 9.

So Much For The Good Intentions

While AutoZone has "invested" a lot into the business by buying back shares, these investments do not create real growth in the size of the operations but only create value for investors, as long as shares have been bought back below fair value.

These share repurchases have come in addition to real investments being made into the business. Back in 2006, AutoZone operated 3,800 stores, which generated nearly $6 billion in sales, for an average of $1.6 million per store. Ever since, sales have risen by more than 75% to $10.6 billion, for a real revenue CAGR of 5-6%.

With more than 5,800 stores in operation at the end of 2016, the store count has risen by more than 50%, as revenues per share have risen to little over $1.8 million. This means that average revenues per store have risen some 17% over this period of time, despite the impact of the recession. This growth more or less corresponds to the cumulative inflation seen over the past decade.

While the combination of share repurchases and growing operations has created a lot of value, the real engine of value creation (being underlying growth), is sputtering. The company posted a 0.8% decline in same-store sales growth for its third quarter of its fiscal year of 2017. This is disappointing. Same-store sales growth came in at 2.4% in 2016, although it came in at 1% in the final quarter of that year. Growth rebounded to +1.6% in Q1 of 2017, came in flat in Q2 and is now falling.

CEO Bill Rhodes attributes the soft results to the first 5 weeks of the quarter in which same-store sales were down 4%, driven by delays in IRS tax refunds - a reason mentioned by other companies as well. Rhodes furthermore notes that a recovery was seen in the final 7 weeks of the quarter, although the 2% same-store sales growth was not enough to make up for the shortfall earlier in the quarter. While the company remains upbeat on the long-term prospects, AutoZone sees pressure from higher wages as a factor for operating margins as well.

While store openings resulted in a 1% increase in third quarter revenues, despite the fall in comparable sales, slower sales do put pressure on margins. It is clear that the decline in sales comes a bit unexpected to management as inventory balances were up by 7.3%, or up by nearly 4% on a per store basis. The great working capital efficiency, (with accounts payables exceeding inventories) makes that the company continues to be financed in a very effective way.

The Current Valuation & Balance Sheet Comments

AutoZone is a highly profitable company. Gross margins have steadily risen 2-3 points over the past decade to 52% of sales. Operating margins have risen by a similar 2 points to 19% of sales. These are very high levels in a market, which could be very vulnerable to disruption from Amazon.com, which is charging far less on certain products.

Executives actually briefly mentioned the migration to online sales on the third quarter earnings call. While they acknowledge that a portion of the industry has migrated online, it is their belief that trustworthy advice and a sense of immediacy insulates the sector more from the Amazon threat than other sectors. I wonder how realistic this statement will be if drones might be able to do hourly delivery in perhaps a not too distant future.

Sales growth, modest margin gains and continued buybacks have allowed earnings per share to increase by a factor of 5 times over the past decade to +$40 per share. At little under $600 per share, the multiples have contracted to just 15 times earnings at this point.

An important point to note is that share repurchases have created pressure on the balance sheet. Debt to adjusted EBITDAR ratios stand at 2.6 times, as buybacks, which exceed the book value of shares, have resulted in a negative equity position of $1.7 billion. While negative working capital is great from an efficiency point of view, it is not great if financing terms return "to normal" which would result in a massive jump in working capital and thereby leverage ratios.

The risks are twofold in my opinion. For starters is the well-documented fact that the US automotive market seems to be reaching a plateau. The other risk is of course Amazon.com, which might not only hurt sales, but more importantly, margins as well. If the Seattle giant would disrupt the business and cut operating margins to 10%, the implications could be huge.

In such a case, leverage ratios would increase, although a transition period does allow AutoZone to deleverage over time. Using a 10% margin scenario on $10 billion in sales, $400 million in interest charges and a 30% tax rate, earnings per share might collapse from a current $40 to $15 per share.

Note that this scenario outlined above will not happen overnight, but I would not rule out that this could become reality in 5-10 years' time.

Final Thoughts

AutoZone's struggles and weakness at competitors is likely to not just be attributable to a softer automotive sector, but to online disruption as well.

If we assume that current earnings power of $40 per share is not sustainable in the long run and could be cut in half, AutoZone faces real challenges. Not only does current earnings have to be used to reduce leverage, which implies a halt in buybacks, the reduced earnings power of $15-$20 per share would warrant a much lower valuation as well.

While the track record has been great, both from an operational and financial point of view, shares have already retreated from a recent +$800 high to sub-$600 valuation at the moment on the back of these headwinds. If these conditions persist and Amazon.com does really disrupt the business, this 25% retreat is by far not a buying opportunity. If the company can rejuvenate itself, maintain sales growth and margins, the current 15 times multiple looks appealing, but in any other case, it does not.

The consistent share buybacks have been very profitable, at least for now. Since inception of the 1998 buyback program, 142 million shares have been bought for $17.6 billion at an average of $125 per share. At $580 per share, the company has made 400% returns, which works out to a return of 17% per year if we assume the average duration of these buybacks amounts to 10 years.

If shares come under consistent pressure amidst concerns about margin retracing on the back of Amazon.com, this could become a very painful mistake, but for now, management still is on the right side.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.