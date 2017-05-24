Is Tesla Legitimately Accounting For Its Promotional Programs?

The result may be to further inflate Tesla's already inflated gross margin.

Since 2015, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has given $1000 discounts to car buyers referred to it by existing customers. In its latest program, it also gives a Powerwall ($5500 at retail), a toy car ($499 at retail) and a set of 21" wheels ($4500 at retail) to any existing customer who brings in five buyers.

According to industry practice (or, for that matter, logic), this expense should be considered a "Cost of Automotive Sales" and thus be deducted from "Automotive Revenues." In fact, that's exactly how General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) handle such programs. Here's the language in GM's 10-K:

Sales Incentives The estimated effect of sales incentives offered to dealers and end customers is recorded as a reduction of Automotive net sales and revenue at the later of the time of sale or announcement of an incentive program to dealers.

And here's the language in Ford's 10-K:

Our Automotive segment revenue is generated primarily by sales of vehicles, parts, and accessories; we generally treat sales and marketing incentives as a reduction to revenue.

But here's the language in Tesla's 10-K:

Marketing, promotional and advertising costs are expensed as incurred and are included as an element of selling, general and administrative expense in our Consolidated Statements of Operations.

And here's how Tesla describes "Cost of Automotive Revenue":

Cost of automotive revenue includes direct parts, material and labor costs, manufacturing overhead, including depreciation costs of tooling and machinery, shipping and logistic costs, vehicle connectivity costs, allocations of electricity and infrastructure costs related to our Supercharger network, and reserves for estimated warranty expenses. Cost of automotive revenues also includes adjustments to warranty expense and charges to write down the carrying value of our inventory when it exceeds its estimated net realizable value and to provide for obsolete and on-hand inventory in excess of forecasted demand.

There's absolutely nothing in that list regarding sales incentives, promotional expense, etc.

Tesla's self-defined gross margin is already hugely inflated vs. the rest of the industry, a topic I covered here on SA back in 2014. But if in fact Tesla characterizes part or all of the cost of these discounts and "free swag" as its 10-K seems to imply, I believe it would be particularly deceptive.

If my interpretation of Tesla's 10-K is wrong and it in fact does take these costs out of gross profit, I shall happily and humbly apologize and ask Seeking Alpha to delete this article. Over to you, Tesla...

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.