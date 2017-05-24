Sabre Corporation's (SABR) CEO Sean Menke on 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Conference Call (Transcript)

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)

2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Conference Call

May 24, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Larry Kellner - Chairman

Steve Milton - CS and Associate General Counsel

Sean Menke - President and CEO

Analysts

Larry Kellner

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for being with us today and welcome to Sabre Corporation’s 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I’m Larry Kellner, Sabre’s Chairman of the Board and Chairman of today’s meeting. With me are Sean Menke, Sabre’s President and CEO; and Steve Milton, Sabre’s Corporate Secretary and Secretary of today’s meeting. Also attending today’s meeting are the members of our Board of Directors in addition to Sean and myself, these Directors are George Bravante, Gary Kusin, Judy Odom, Jo Osnoss, Karl Peterson and Zane Rowe. Renée James and Greg Mondre are attending via teleconference due to personal reasons.

You should have found on your chairs a copy of today’s agenda and a few rules for this meeting. As you will see from the agenda, we will first cover the legal requirement for the meeting and then we will address the proposals included in the proxy statement. After that Sean will provide a brief business update. Finally, we will have a report on the results of the voting on the proxy statement proposals.

The items properly submitted for consideration of this meeting are the proposal for the election of four directors named in Saber’s proxy statement, approval of our independent auditors, and approval of an amendment to our amended and restated Certificate of Incorporation to facilitate the implementation of majority voting.

Now Steve, please give us your report as to the call of the meeting, the inspectors report as to the presence of a quorum and the rules for the meeting.

Steve Milton

Good morning. We’ve provided the following materials to each stockholder of record as of the record date, which was March 27, 2017. Proper notice of this meeting and access to copies of the 2017 proxy statement and 2015 annual report. More than 92% of the company’s common stock is represented at this meeting, either in person or by proxy. As a result this meeting is properly conveyed and the quorum is present.

At the date of confirming these matters as well as the certified list of stockholders are available for examination. The materials are also be filed with the records of this meeting. The following inspector of election has been appointed Kathy O'Kane who is Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager at American Stock Transfer & Trust Company.

As Larry mentioned, the ground rules for today’s meeting are included with the agenda that is placed in front of you. In order to provide a fair and informative meeting, we have established these rules and procedures and we appreciate your cooperation. We will introduce each of the three proposals set forth in the proxy statement and identified on the agenda. After all the proposals have been presented we will open the floor for discussion and general comments and questions. We will then vote on all proposals at the same time.

If you are a stockholder and you wish to speak on a matter on the agenda, please raise your hand and once the floor has been opened for discussion and wait to be recognized. When you’re recognized, a microphone will brought to you. Then please identify yourself, the number of shares that you represent and the proposal on which you wish to speak. As we described in the rule, individuals recognized to speak on any matter will be limited to three minutes.

If you get your proxy [ph] you voted by telephone or the Internet, your shared will be voted by the proxy committee as you have directed. If you’ve not voted your shares yet or if you wish to change your vote on any matter, please raise your hand and the ballot will be brought to you. We will collect the ballots later on during the meeting, when the polls are declared to open. Does anybody need a ballot?

Finally, during today’s meeting we will make forward-looking statement based on managements’ expectations or future events and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For more information about the risk that could cause this to happen, please refer to the risk factors and cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, it’s in those sections in our 2016 Form 10-K and our first quarter 2017 Form 10-Q as well as our other filings with the SEC.

In addition we will be presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures, the most directly comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations are available on the appendix of the slides as well as in our earnings release as in other documents are posted on our website at investors.sabre.com.

And now I’ll turn it over to Sean Menke, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Sean Menke

Thank you, Steve and welcome everybody to our 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. We will first consider and vote on the proposals on our proxy statement. I will then provide a few comments on our business and finally Steve will report on the results of today’s vote.

Each of the three proposals on the ballot today, has been described in detail in our 2017 proxy statement. The first proposal in the proxy statement is the election of Renée James, Gary Kusin, myself and Greg Mondre as Directors. On behalf of the Board and its governance and nominating committee, I declare that each of these four individuals has been properly nominated for a three year term expiring at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

The next order of the business, is proposal two. Ratification of the audit committee selection of Ernst & Young as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm to audit the company’s 2017 financial statements. Maureen McKenna, Dave Stagner and Luby Whitehead [ph] from Ernst & Young are with us today.

The next order of business is proposal three. To amend the company’s amended and restated Certificate of Incorporation to facilitate the implementation of a majority vote standard in uncontested elections of directors.

We will now open the floor for general discussion. Is there any discussion, on any of the proposals or any other questions or comments? If you wish to ask a question please raise your hand and wait to be recognized. Once recognized please wait for the microphone then say your name, the number of shares you own or represent and the proposal on which you will comment. Also please remember to limit your comments to three minutes each to ensure that others have opportunity to speak. Are there any questions?

There being no questions I declare the polls are now open, please raise your hand if you have cast a ballet on the floor and someone will come and collect it from you. I now declare that the polls are closed.

While the inspectors of the election complete the vote tabulation, I will comment briefly on our business performance in 2016. Looking back on 2016 overall while we face some challenges in the back half of the year we delivered full year results that demonstrates strong growth across the business. Total revenue was $3.37 billion, an increase of 14%, total adjusted EBITDA was $1.05 billion, an increase of 11% and full year adjusted earnings per share increased 19% to $1.31 per share. Finally free cash flow totaled $372 million, an increase of 53%.

Each of our business units contributed to the solid full year results and delivered commercial and operational progress consistent with our strategies. In Airline and Hospitality Solutions we aim to be a key technology enabler of our customer success through innovative products and leading customer service. Our continued leadership in these areas drove a 2016 revenue increase of 17% with the revenues eclipsing the $1 billion mark for the first time.

Each of our solution areas contribute to the strong growth with 11% Airline Solutions growth augmented by Hospitality Solutions growth of 41%. We brought new innovation to market like a revenue optimizer, commercial analytics and digital experience products. We also completed implementations for a range of customers from Air Sea Shells to American Airlines.

In Travel Network we finished the integration of the Abacus acquisition, while increasing our global share of GDS bookings by 0.5 and increasing revenues by 13%. We set the stage for continued growth for the new wins around the globe including at Flight Centre in Asia Pacific. We also signed renewals across many of our largest agency customers setting the stage for stability and growth going forward.

We met challenges throughout the year across the business, from an agency insolvency in Travel Network to a customer restructuring in Airline Solution and increasing technology cost driven by the strong growth in travel shopping activity around the world. In each instance our team met the challenges head on putting customers first and finding solutions that would propel our future success.

I am very proud of our world class team and thank them for the performance that led the top and bottom line growth increasingly rare for a technology company at our scale. Thank you so much for your participation today. I’ll now turn it over to Steve to report on the voting results Steve?

Steve Milton

Thank you, Sean. First, let me say that the results I am about to announce are preliminary. We’ll follow the final results with the SEC on a Form 8-K within four business days. The inspectors of election have advised me that each of the four nominees for Director was elected for three year term. The selection of Ernst & Young as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm was ratified and the company submitted and restated Certificate in Corporation was approved.

With that I’ll turn it over to Larry to adjourn the meeting.

Larry Kellner

Thank you, Steve. On behalf of the Board of Directors I’d like to do two things. First, I’d like to thank the management for their tireless efforts here and for the success that Sean just described. And second, I’d like to thank you our shareholders for your support of the company. With that the meeting is adjourned. Thank you.

