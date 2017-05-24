JA Solar (JASO) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:JASO)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 24, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Victor Yang - Director, IR

Jian Xie - President

Herman Zhao - CFO

Analysts

Philip Shen - ROTH Capital

Gordon Johnson - Axiom Capital Management

Maheep Mandloi - Credit Suisse

Sheng Zhong - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Now, I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Victor Yang. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Victor Yang

Thank you and welcome to JA Solar’s first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Joining us on the call today from the Company are JA Solar’s President, Mr. Jian Xie; and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Herman Zhao.

Before we begin the formal remarks, I would like to remind you that certain statements on today’s call, including statements regarding expected future financial and industry growth are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We make these statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results.

Actual results may differ from management’s current expectations. Therefore, we refer you to a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided on today’s conference call speaks as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated. The Company undertakes no duty to update any information except as required under applicable law.

Also during the call, we will occasionally reference monetary amounts in U.S. dollar terms. Please keep in mind that our functional currency is the Chinese renminbi. We offer these translations into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the audience.

Now, I will turn the call over to Mr. Jian Xie.

Jian Xie

Thank you, everyone for joining our conference call today. First quarter performance was in line with our expectations. We delivered high-single-digit year-over-year revenue growth on robust external shipments, driven by the strength in the Asia Pacific markets. External shipments of 1.375 gigawatts in Q1 were up 32.5% year-over-year and down approximately 3% sequentially. Q1 external shipments exceeded our guidance range of 1.2 to 1.3 gigawatts. This was primarily attributable to solid demand in the APAC regions, which I will provide more color shortly.

Revenue of RMB 3.7 billion in Q1 was up nearly 6% year-over-year and down 8% sequentially. The year-over-year increase in revenue in Q1 was primarily driven by strong shipments, partially offset by continued module ASP pressure in the quarter. As we anticipated, gross margin was down 120 basis points, sequentially as the module ASP declined at a steeper rate relative to the decline in branded cars in the quarter.

In terms of geography, broader Asia represented nearly 84% of shipments in the first quarter. China dominated overall shipments with nearly 40% of the total that is down from 58% in Q4. We shipped more products to overseas market in Q1 of 2017 compared to Q4 of 2016. The APAC region excluding China accounted for 44% of total shipments, up from 25% in the fourth quarter of 2016. The sequential shipment growth in APAC region was driven by solid demand in India, which accounted for approximately 31% of total shipments. Japan increased from 8.5% to 11%. And the North America modestly increased from 7% to 8% in Q1.

Looking ahead, we expect solid demand from China in the second quarter driven by accelerated activity in front of subsidy reductions that will take place this summer. Subsequently, we anticipate a potential slowdown going into the second half of 2017. As we discussed in prior earning calls, we have the capability of managing a slowdown in demand in the domestic market by locating more shipments to overseas customers. We continue to expect shipments to China to account for approximately 40% to 45% in 2017; and then the rest of the world including Japan, India, North America, South America and the Europe to make up the remainder of total shipments this year. In the mid-term, we continue to believe that U.S. and the India markets represent growth opportunities for us and we are in a solid position in both markets to capture market share as they grow.

Now, let me provide an update on our project development efforts. We shipped total of 17.4 megawatt of modules to our downstream projects in Q1; we expect to develop around 200 megawatts of projects in 2017, predominantly in China as the policy environments remain favorable in the country. That being said, we are also developing projects in several other jurisdictions.

Now, let me provide you with our business outlook and the Q2 guidance. As I mentioned earlier, we expect demand from China to remain solid in the second quarter, driven by accelerated activity ahead of subsidy reductions in the summer. Despite this near-term strength, we are cautious on our outlook for the second half of the year, given limited visibility into customer demand, as well as competitive pricing environment across multiple geographies.

We remain committed to streamlining our operations in order to optimize efficiencies, and are focused on executing our business strategy to provide our customers with high-quality products. We continue to believe that our geographic exposure, prudent cost control and flexible business model will enable us to navigate through industry cycles. As market conditions improve, we will be positioned for sustainable long-term growth.

With that, for the second quarter of 2017, we expect the total cell and the module shipments to be in the range of 1,550 megawatt to 1,650 megawatt, most of this being external sales. This is up sequentially following a normal seasonal pattern.

Now, I will turn the call over our CFO, Herman Zhao for a detailed review of our financial results.

Herman Zhao

Thank you, Mr. Xie, and good day everyone. Let me walk you through the details of our financial results. Note that I will present all monetary figures in U.S. dollars for the convenience of our listeners. Our press release presents the figures in both RMB and the U.S. dollars. Keep in mind that RMB is our reporting currency and we offer the U.S. dollar translation strictly to help our audience compare our results with industry peers.

Let’s start with our first quarter 2017 performance.

Shipment growth was solid. We shipped 1,375 megawatt to external customers, up 32.5% year-over-year and down 2.6% sequentially. This beat the high end of our shipment guidance of 1.2 gigawatt to 1.3 gigawatt. Modules of 1,325 megawatt represent nearly 96% of our total shipments and were up 44% year-over-year and down 2% sequentially. Cells shipments of 50 megawatt decreased 58% year-over-year and 15% sequentially due to geographic mix, as Mr. Xie mentioned earlier. Demand in China remained solid and represented nearly 40% of total shipments in Q1. This compared to 58% in the last quarter and nearly 60% in the same period last year.

We expect demand in China to remain solid going into the second quarter of 2017 and slow down in the second half. It’s worth pointing out that strong demand in India drove the country up to 31% of our total shipments during the quarter. This compares to 7.7% in Q4 of 2016. Japan remained an important market for us, representing approximately 11% of the total shipments in the fourth quarter, up from 8.5% in Q4. Meanwhile, North America saw a modest increase sequentially and represented 8% of our total shipments, up from 7% in the prior quarter. European represented a 5.5% of total shipments in Q1, up from 3.3% in Q4.

Moving on to income statement. Net revenue was $538 million, up 6.4% year-over-year and down 7.5% sequentially. This year-over-year increase in net revenue reflected stronger than expected shipments, partially offset by continued margin ASP decline in the quarter. Gross profit was $63 million, down nearly 28% year-over-year and down 16% sequentially. Gross margin was 11.7%, which compares to 16.6% in the prior year period and 12.9% in the fourth quarter of 2016. This decreasing growth margin on both year-over-year and sequentially basis was primarily due to continued decline in module ASP during the quarter.

Total operating expense was $51.3 million, representing 9.6% of revenue. This compares to operating expense of 10.1% revenue in the year ago quarter and 3.6% revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016. Note that operating expense in Q4 included one-time items. Excluding those items, operating expenses would have been $56.8 million or 9.9% of revenue in the Q4 of 2016.

R&D expense was up approximately 2% year-over-year and down 10% sequentially. Our R&D spending reflects our continued commitment to meeting the industry in technical arrangement. SG&A expense remained flat year-over-year and down 10.3% sequentially excluding one-time items. This sequential decline in SG&A expense demonstrates that we remain prudent in managing our operations with tightened expense control to navigate the current challenging market environment.

Operating profit was $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2017, resulting in operating margin of 2.2%; this compares to 6.4% in the prior year period and the 9.3% in the fourth quarter of 2016. Below the operating line, we incurred interest expense of $12.1 million and income of $3.2 million of other items, mainly related to foreign exchange gain. Taxes was $1.6 million. Net income was $1.2 million which was down approximately 95% year-over-year and down 98% sequentially. GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was $0.03, this compares to GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of $0.40 in the same quarter last year and $0.99 in the Q4 of 2016.

Now, moving on to the balance sheet. At the end of the fourth quarter, we had cash and cash equivalents of $332 million, compared with $373 million at the end of fourth quarter of 2016. Day sales outstanding increased from 62 days to 77 days during the quarter and the inventory days increased from 64 days in Q4 to 85 days in Q1. Inventory increased by approximately $92 million sequentially; this increase in inventory reflected our production planning for a strong Q2.

Debt was flat at $892 million or 31% of our capitalization, largely flat with the fourth quarter. Short-term borrowings were $467.1 million; long-term borrowings were $425.4 million of which $126.5 million are due in one year.

Now, I will turn the call over to the operator for the question-and-answer segment of our call. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Philip Shen of ROTH Capital. Please ask your question.

Philip Shen

First question is on guidance. This quarter you didn’t include your full year outlook in your release. I just want to confirm -- I don’t recall that you said that in your prepared remarks, but I just want to confirm that you guys continue to see 6 to 6.5 gigawatt shipments in the year and 200 megawatts to 250 megawatts downstream?

Herman Zhao

Yes. Phil, the whole year’s guidance remained the same, which is 6.0 to 6.5. Downstream project probably would decline slightly. I think previous guidance we said 200 to 250; I think probably down to about 200 megawatt level or even lower.

Philip Shen

Okay. And then, is there a reason why that you might be able to share as to what the downstream is little lower?

Herman Zhao

I think as we shared with you, downstream project really depends on availability of the cash. I think that’s one of the main reasons, we are conservative moving to the downstream project.

Philip Shen

Okay. Now, as it relates to the visibility into the second half. You mentioned that there might be limited visibility with the feed and tariff step down. Can you compare -- how does this look relative to last year at the same point in time? We’re not that far away to the end of the second quarter…

Jian Xie

You mean for China?

Philip Shen

Yes, for China. Is it a little bit better this year than last year? If you can compare the visibility that you see today versus last year…

Herman Zhao

Well, based on what we see, we expect China to connect around -- I think in Q1 of this year, China connected 7.2 gigawatt including 7.8 gigawatt ground-mounted project and 2.43 gigawatt distributor-generated project. We expect China to connect around 2 gigawatt Q2 this year and for the second half, we think we only have a 7 to 9 gigawatt left for the second half. That’s why Mr. Xie mentioned, we do expect a slowdown in the China market for the second half.

Philip Shen

Okay. And as it relates to margins, how do you expect the margins at 11.7% in Q1? What kind of margins you see for Q2 and also for the back half?

Herman Zhao

For Q2, we will see compared to Q1 will be flat because the ASP did not really improve that much, cost of the wafer really went down slightly but not whole lot. So, that’s why we do not expect gross margin improvement in Q2 which will be flat compared to Q1. For second half, it’s going to be challenged? China may not be as bad as some other markets. I think you’ll probably hear from others, our peers; India, South American market, the ASP for later part of this year is really very low. People are talking about low 30, even high 20s. So, those are the kind of uncertainty for the gross margin guidance. And I think one thing we like to mention is with the recent development with the new application that may lead strong demand in Q4 this year for U.S. market. So, other than that, really it’s hard to say.

Philip Shen

Okay. So, speaking of the demand impact of the section 201 case; so, are you seeing some pull in of demand and maybe some stockpiling activity? How is the pricing as well for -- especially, we know that high-efficiency pricing is super high and that product is not necessarily readily available in the U.S., but where is the pricing from multi in the back half of the year for U.S.?

Herman Zhao

Without some new [ph] petition, before we expect the U.S. market in Q4 maybe -- and it will be between low 30s to high 30s, right -- I mean low 30 to mid 30. Now with this petition active, we do see some price improvement. It’s not a big order but some small orders us expecting for high 30s price.

Philip Shen

Multi?

Herman Zhao

Multi…

Philip Shen

Interesting. Okay. And then that could pickup I suppose, as we get closer to the end of the year. As it relates to the capacity, this will be my last question here, but last quarter you talked about $320 million of CapEx to increase wafer to 3 gigawatts from 2.5 and then cell the 7 to 5.5. Does this still stand, is this way you continue to expect? And if there has been a change, help us understand the change.

Herman Zhao

The CapEx plan really did not change that much from last quarter, still remain the same.

Operator

Your next question comes from Gordon Johnson of Axiom Capital Management. Please ask you questions.

Gordon Johnson

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. I guess just on the cash flow, I’m just thinking about your debt obligations due over the next year of $126.5 million. And looking at your free cash flow last year, I think it was negative to the tune of roughly $110 million. Let us know what your free cash flow was in the first quarter? And also give us some indication of what your obligations are both debt and other for this year, and your ability to meet those obligations with your current cash balance?

Herman Zhao

Yes. Gordon, this is good question. I think Q1, our operating cash flow was a negative due to the inventory improved, prepared for stronger Q2. I think we have a pretty good confidence in Q2. I think operating cash flow have a good chance to turn positive again. And the ability to make the short term within one year’s debt, that’s really come on the new loans. And as you know, we have a very high rate to renew the old loans, so we still count on that. And so far we still have high confidence to have a new loan to pay the old loan. So, that’s okay.

Gordon Johnson

Okay. Could there be any potential that you guys may need to tap the capital markets later this year to meet your short-term obligations? And then one last question.

Herman Zhao

Well, go back to U.S. market with such a small market cap? So, well, the ability to risk capital in U.S. market is very limited. And the good thing is we are able to really to borrow the money from Chinese local banks. So that really helps us a lot. Unless our market cap improved a lot, then can realize a big appetite to go back to U.S. market, but currently we don’t have near plans to do that.

Gordon Johnson

Okay, that’s helpful. And then, yesterday, we got some information out of the India that they’re hiking their cell and module tax rate to 18% in the solar space. Have you guys seen any effects from this or do you have any views on kind of how this will I guess impact the India market over the next I guess few quarters? And by the way, congrats on the good results in Q1.

Herman Zhao

Okay. I will have our President, Mr. Xie to address this question.

Jian Xie

Yes. So, this may happen in July. So, more of this will come in Q2 and maybe in Q3 we will have some time to wait for the new like elections.

Operator

Your next question comes from David Kater [ph] of Breg. [Ph] Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Thank you for taking the question. I was wondering if you could comment on some of the potential for consolidation in the industry, especially perhaps among Tier 2 players. And perhaps along the same lines, what are you seeing in terms of capacity additions across the industry?

Herman Zhao

I will say, solar industry with technology changing, update equipment, I think the appetite for Tier 1, consolidated Tier 2 or Tier 3, I don’t think they have appetite because consolidated Tier 3 and Tier 4, they would rather spend money to buy the most updated equipment. So that’s why I will say it depends on how you look at that. To Tier 3, Tier 2 the Tier 1 may not have the appetite but to really still have the speed to get rid of them, you may see those things happen sometime first half of next year.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you. And then, maybe touching on the ASPs again, you mentioned that we might even see high 20 ASPs in India and the United States. What about in rest forward, what are your expectations for second half 2017, and do you expect to rebound anytime soon?

Herman Zhao

I think for China market, compared to the market, current price, we expect some decline, not a significant but some decline. As I mentioned, the major market decline probably would happen in South America and the India market. And European market will have some decline but not significantly and U.S., with the petition update status, we may say the price improvement. So that’s overall. We would expect big decline in the Japanese market as well. I think the biggest risk for decline is South American market and the India market.

Operator

Your next question comes from Maheep Mandloi of Credit Suisse. Please ask your question.

Maheep Mandloi

All right, thanks. Maheep Mandloi from Credit Suisse. I’m not sure if you answered this question. Could you talk about the [technical difficulty] in Q2 and the second half?

Herman Zhao

Sorry. Your voice keeps breaking up, can you repeat your questions?

Maheep Mandloi

What were the ASPs in the quarter and what do you expect in Q2 and second half?

Herman Zhao

Got it. ASP for this quarter, China is about $0.38 and Japan about mid-40, North American mid-30, India about mid-30, European mid-30 to high -- non-European mid-30 to high-30, European high-30 to low-40 and the second half for Q2, we do expect China market will decline. My China ASP is blended with mono-based PERC and multi. So, simply that’s because mono-based PERC is higher. So, it will be probably decline to 37 and Japan probably would decline roughly I would say 10% in Q2 and North American probably flat for Q2 and India probably 5% plus, minus decline and non-European probably flat and the European will be flat for Q2 as for Q2. I think second half, I think I already mentioned that guidance.

Maheep Mandloi

And in terms of cost, what was the cost per watt for in Q1 and then what do you expect in Q2?

Herman Zhao

Cost in Q1 on blended based reduced about $0.01 compared to Q4, was $0.32 with some fractions this quarter Q1 cost. And going forward, we believe probably, in Q3, probably we’ll be in low-30s. In Q4, we have good chance to reach high-20s. That will bring up the questions for poly. Current price poly was around $13 plus, minus. And we do believe second half, poly price probably will come down to $12, around that plus, minus. So that’s the picture for the cost.

Maheep Mandloi

And just from a geographic mix standpoint, you said the China down [ph] in the second half significantly. How much should we expect Asia shipment in the second half which was like back to 80% plus in Q1?

Herman Zhao

Q2, China will be strong again. We expect China market -- I think this quarter about 38% and Q2 will go above 50% again in China market. And the Japanese market, we do expect the potential space will come down a little bit. And the India market will come down significantly, because Q1 we made more than 30% in India market. And Q2, we do expect will be in 12% to 13% range. And other APAC area probably will be little bit increased, and this quarter only 3%; Q2 probably will be 6% to 7%. European probably flat; and North American market in Q2 will come up a little bit, this quarter we have 8% and Q2 probably will reach 11%, there is up outside opportunities there. South American market will come up a little bit; this quarter less than 1% and Q2 probably will go to around 5%; that’s all raw picture for Q2.

Operator

Your next question comes from [indiscernible]. Please ask your questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. Two questions. One, when did your margin shipment start reflecting [technical difficulty]. So, if you ship a module today, is it likely to be installed in the first half or are you already shipping for the second half?

Herman Zhao

You mean the lead time for the module?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So, when -- you talked about second half this year, I wonder when do we start to see that reflected in the spot pricing or when do the shipments from Shanghai or wherever you’re shipping that, when do those shipments start reflecting -- the second half or when will those shipments be installed?

Herman Zhao

For North American, market, the lead time is very long. From the time placed order to procure the raw material, make product and ship to the U.S., we’re probably leading something around 90 days. But for China, really the lead time is probably just one-month I would say, about one month. And Indian markets are probably less than two months I would say.

Unidentified Analyst

So, with that in mind, if it’s 90 days to clear customs, ship them and customs in the U.S., how do we think about potential demand pool in the U.S. with Section 201? Do we have to ship well ahead of any substance moving from the ITC or any ruling by President Trump? How do you manage that? Do you start shipping to U.S. warehouses to get supply into U.S. or do you still ship based on sort of current demand?

Herman Zhao

Well, we don’t really have enough capacity in overseas to stall the inventory. I mean, based on the current order in line, we already have very tight production plans to execute order. So, that’s why, we would like to do that but we don’t have the -- on the capacity side, we don’t have the room to do that. As you know ITC needs to reach a decision by September 30th and they need to send it to the President by November 30th, then the President has another 60 days to make his decision. So basically, probably -- I mean it really depends on each company’s situation. I mean some people like to gamble, they like to stall but currently we don’t have the luxury, capacity to do that. Of course, we think some other alternatives. We think these things will go for -- will be final and there will be strong demand that we haven’t prepared for that. I think we have near-term solution if the strong in Q4 U.S. market, how do we make it with current restriction on the capacity, we have short-term solution to make that -- to prepare for that basically. I think we are thinking short-term solution to prepare on that. So far, I cannot tell you what is the solution, but we’re thinking diligently and get ourselves prepared for that.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical difficulty] activity, if there were excess shipments to the U.S. ahead of any sort of Section 201 ruling, could they apply same price floors or minimum prices, retroactively?

Herman Zhao

That we don’t know until ITC disclose their decision. We don’t know.

Operator

Your next question comes from Sheng Zhong from Morgan Stanley. Please ask your question.

Sheng Zhong

So, just some very small question following up on comments about mono and multi wafer products. So, can you give more color on the sales mix of the mono product in the first quarter and ASP and margin difference with multi product? And what’s your outlook for the second quarter and also third quarter? Thank you.

Herman Zhao

Okay. In Q1, we have a total 6.8 gigawatt cell capacity. Among 6.8, we have 1.4 gigawatt for PERC mono and 400 megawatt multi-based PERC; the remaining part is standard multi. Well, number one, mono-based cell, the availability of the wafer is very limited. So that’s why really, the margin is higher but you only have limited capacity to supply that. So, that’s why, we are limited to the volume because limitation on wafer. By the year-end, we are planning to increase mono-based PERC to 2.8 gigawatts and multi-based PERC remain the same which is 400 megawatt; that will lower the standard multi-based cells to 4.1 gigawatt. That’s our guidance for the cell capacity.

Well, for other market, I would say PERC model, the product ASP is $0.02 or $0.03 higher than regular standard multi, that’s other market. China market because of the limitation or restrictions on the wafer, the gap is little bit higher, but that really not reflects the picture of the real ASP and the cost. So that’s why it’s not relevant to make a comment how much in China the price difference between multi and the mono; it’s not relevant basically. That’s because of the shortage of the mono wafer, make mono-based PERC product price is so high.

Sheng Zhong

Thank you.

Herman Zhao

Other market, as I said, mono-based is 2 or $0.03 higher. Gross margin wise, may not be that much improvement compared to regular market based because cost relatively is higher on mono-based module.

Sheng Zhong

Great, thank you. And it’s likely that in the third quarter, the component program will be very strong in support from China. So do you think that will support your mono’s sales?

Herman Zhao

Our mono cell -- never had issue to sell the mono PERC product. Again, I mean very shortfall – mono-based wafer. That’s why even though there is the strong demand but we don’t have enough capacity to serve that frontrunner project basically. It will have -- we will not have a limitation on PERC; of course there will be upset for our cells. We are restricted to the capacity, basically.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a follow-up question from Gordon Johnson of Axiom Capital Management. Please ask your question.

Gordon Johnson

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the follow-up. Just one last question from me. Can you guys let us know what kind of margins you’re seeing in India as well as China right now? Thank you.

Herman Zhao

We don’t give each region’s gross margin, Gordon, unfortunately. But one thing I can tell for sure, the gross margin in China market is much better than gross margin in India market. I think the answer is given. So, I cannot give you specific percentage on those two markets but for sure China market margin is much better than India market.

Gordon Johnson

Okay. And actually one last one; I heard you guys mention model prices in the high-20s. Can you remind us what timeframe you’re talking about with respect to the high 20s?

Herman Zhao

Yes. I think I referred to two markets, one, India and the other in South American market. That will be in later part of this year, I would say probably later part of Q4 this year and early part of Q1 next year.

Operator

The next question comes from [indiscernible]. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Thank you for taking my question. Just one question, do you intend to perform some share buyback in the U.S., because of the current market share, which is quite low? And in the meantime, do you have any update on the going private transaction by Mr. Chairman? Thank you.

Herman Zhao

Good questions. I think as far as we know, Chairman’s still diligent working on his capital raising plan and he has never changed his plan to go private. So that’s what the message we got. And so far where he is at, we really don’t know but we know for sure he still wants to do that. And the second question is buyback. I think with his announcement for privatization he’s restricted to buy the share himself. And the Company so far does not have any plan to buy back any share.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Actually this is a shame because -- I mean Chairman could buy back some shares very cheap on the market, understood I mean the legal reason.

Herman Zhao

Chairman himself, he cannot do it, but the Company if we do have lots of luxury cash, we may, but currently, as you know, we have a very high demand for CapEx requirement this year; we just don’t have a luxury cash to do the buyback program.

Operator

Victor Yang

Thank you, Operator. And thank you all for participating on today’s call and for your continued support. We appreciate your interest and look forward to reporting to you again next quarter on our progress.

