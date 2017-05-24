KLX's (KLXI) CEO Amin Khoury on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

KLX Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 24, 2017 9:00 A.M. ET

Executives

Michael Perlman - Assistant Treasurer

Amin Khoury - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Senft - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Gautam Khanna - Cowen and Company

Richard Safran - Buckingham Research

Greg Konrad - Jefferies

Leszek Sulewski - SunTrust

Shannon Burke - Gabelli & Company

Operator

Good morning. My name is Candice Scriven, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to the KLX First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. All audience lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, the conference is being recorded on this day, May 24, 2017. Thank you.

I would now like to introduce KLX’s Assistant Treasurer, Michael Perlman. Mr. Perlman, you may begin your conference.

Michael Perlman

Thank you, Candice. Good morning and thank you for joining us. Today, we are here to discuss our financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2017. The company’s earnings news release, which was issued earlier this morning, presents our first quarter 2017 results. By now, you should have received a copy of the news release we issued earlier today. If you haven’t received it, you will find a copy on our website.

We will begin with remarks from Amin Khoury, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of KLX. Also on the call this morning are Tom McCaffrey, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Senft, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

For today’s call, we prepared a few slides to help you follow our discussion. You can find our presentation on the Investor Relations page KLX website at klx.com. In addition, copies of the slides will be posted on our website for you to refer to after the call. Any forward-looking statements that we make are subject to risks and uncertainties, and as always, in our prepared remarks and our responses to your questions, we will rely on Safe Harbor assumptions under the various securities act and our Safe Harbor statements in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We will address questions following our prepared remarks. At that time, the operator will provide Q&A instructions. Please limit your questions to no more than two at a time. Now, I’ll turn the call over to Amin Khoury.

Amin Khoury

Thank you, Michael and good morning everyone. We are pleased to report that both our ASG and ESG segments are off to a solid start in 2017. On a consolidated basis, first quarter revenues increased approximately 17%, and operating earnings increased by approximately 110%. Gross margin improved by nearly 400 basis points and operating margin increased by approximately 500 basis points. Both businesses established momentum in the quarter that is expected to accelerate as the year progresses.

We remain optimistic about the outlook for our ASG business as we expect new program awards to begin to ramp up in the second half of 2017. In addition, our ESG business is performing ahead of our earlier expectations and adjusted EBITDA, which we had earlier guided to be breakeven in the third or fourth quarter, actually became slightly positive in the first quarter. We now expect ESG to achieve positive operating earnings in the third or fourth quarters of 2017.

On a segment level basis, ASG revenues increased 10%, driven primarily by an increase in military aftermarket demand. Exclusive of Herndon’s contributions in the current period, ASG revenues increased approximately 3%. Our ESG business delivered substantially improved results, both on a sequential and year-over-year basis.

ESG generated revenues of approximately $64 million, an increase of more than 70% versus the same period in the prior year, and an increase of more than 45% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. ESG’s operating loss of $10 million improved by $21 million, as compared to the same period in the prior year, and improved by $9 million, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. ESG adjusted EBITDA, which we define as EBITDA adjusted for non-cash compensation expense improved from a negative $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2016 were positive $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2017, $21 million improvement.

On today’s call, we will review the current market environment for each of our ASG and ESG segment and discuss our updated outlook. Let’s now review the aerospace market environment. Global air traffic is off to a strong start in 2017 growing 7% year-over-year in the first quarter. Adjusting for the leap year, first quarter air traffic was actually up over 8%.

These strong global air traffic growth trends are being primarily by international growth especially in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions, which have grown in excess of 9% year-to-date. At the same time, the airlines have been successful in slowing down the pace of capacity growth, which has helped keep load factors at or near record highs.

With respect to commercial aerospace manufacturing activity, we expect market conditions to remain muted in 2017 as commercial aircraft production and delivery rates appear to be approximately flat. However, we expect that the portion of KLX's business that supports commercial aerospace manufacturing customers will grow at a faster rate than current market trend, particularly in the back half of the year, driven by new program wins and market share gains that we announced last year.

With respect to the current market environment for our ESG segment, we have seen an increase in demand for our services driven by solid production growth and increased drilling activity. Specifically US land rig count as increased by over 100%, as compared to the same period in the prior year and has increased about 20%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

To date US exploration and production or E&P capital expenditures are up more than 35% as compared to 2016 reported by higher commodity prices. Industry experts believe that even in the mid-to-high 40s drilling economics remain attractive given the ongoing efficiency gain.

Now I'll turn to Slide 2 and discuss our first quarter 2017 consolidated results. First quarter 2017 revenues of $411 million increased 16.6%, as compared to the same period in the prior year, reflecting a 10% year-over-year increase in ASG revenues, and a 72% year-over-year increase in ESG revenues.

As a result of the 500 basis point improvement in operating margin, operating earnings of $48.6 million increased 109.5%.Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $34.8 million, $0.67 per diluted share, increases of 152%, and 158% respectively as compared with the same period in the prior year.

Let us now turn to Slide 3, and review our ASG results for the first quarter. Our ASG segment reported revenues of $347.5 million, an increase of 10%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. Revenue growth was driven primarily by an increase in military aftermarket demand. Exclusive of Herndon’s contributions in both periods ASG revenues increased approximately 3%.

ASG operating earnings of $58.7 million were up 8.5%, as compared to the same period in the prior year and ASG operating margin of 16.9% declined by approximately 20 basis points reflecting the lower but improving margins associated with the Herndon business, along with some integration related expenses.

Let’s turn to Slide 4 and review first quarter 2017 results for our ESG business. As compared to the prior-year, first quarter 2017 ESG revenues of $63.8 million increased by 72.4%. Operating loss decreased by $20.8 million or 67% to $10 million loss. The business achieved positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million, an improvement of $20.5 million, as compared to the first quarter of last year. On a sequential quarterly basis, revenues increased by 46%, operating earnings improved by almost 47%, and adjusted EBITDA improved by 117%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

Let’s briefly review our financial position on Slide 5. For the first quarter ended April 30, 2017, cash flow provided by operations was $20 million and reflects a $43 million increase in accounts receivables related to the 10% increase in ASG revenues, 72% increase in ESG revenues.

As of April 30, 2017 cash on hand was approximately $269 million. Total long-term debt of $1.2 billion less cash, resulted in net debt of $931 million. The company's net debt to net capital ratio was approximately 29%. There was no borrowing outstanding under the company's $750 million credit facility. During the quarter, the company repurchased $14.4 million of KLXI common shares at an average price of $47.16 per share.

Let’s now turn to Slide 6 and briefly review our guidance for 2017. Revenues are expected to increase approximately 17% to $1.75 billion. Operating earnings are expected to increase approximately 72% to $222 million, adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per diluted share are each expected to increase approximately 68%, with adjusted net earnings expected to come in at approximately $157 million. The adjusted net earnings per diluted share expected to come in at approximately $3 per diluted share.

On a segment level basis, ASG revenues are expected to increase by a high single digit percentage reflecting lower organic growth in the first half of the year followed by an acceleration of growth in the second half of the year as new programs and market share gains, which we achieved in 2016 begin to materially contribute to our growth rate. ESG revenues are expected to increase by more than 70%. ESG operating earnings are expected to reach breakeven on a quarterly basis in the third or fourth quarter 2017.

With that, I will now turn the call back over to Michael for the Q&A portion of this morning's call.

Michael Perlman

Thank you, Amin. I’ll now turn the call over to Candice for the Q&A portion of today's call. Candice provide assistance on how to ask the questions. Candice?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And it looks like our first question comes from Gautam Khanna with Cowen and Company.

Gautam Khanna

Yes thanks guys.

Amin Khoury

Good morning.

Mike Senft

Good morning Gautam.

Gautam Khanna

Good morning. Wanted to ask a couple of questions. First on ASG, you seem one of your competitors have a number of problems of late and I just wanted to know, have you seen any different behavior in terms of how your competitors are approaching the market, maybe any incremental pricing pressure or other nefarious activity, troubling activity that makes it a little tougher as you look forward at ASG?

Amin Khoury

No, we haven't. We haven't seen a change in the market environment. I think customers are concerned, obviously, about the number two supplier in the market having its much publicized difficulties both with respect to liquidity, and also with respect to service problems that they were straightforward about on their thought. So, I think that the issue is, which they are addressing are basically issues which are specific to their company.

Gautam Khanna

Okay. And has that conferred any opportunity in the ad hoc market for you guys or have you seen any increase from the customers looking to maybe switch over to KLXI as a result?

Amin Khoury

We did talk about market share gains that we had achieved in 2016 and new business awards at that time and that we expected that begin to materially impact our revenues this year. And we reiterated that this morning that we expect a very significant increase in organic revenue growth in the back half of the year as a result of the gains, which we made last year. We are continuing to work it hard in the marketplace, but as we have mentioned before, these programs are very, very sticky one to one because of the tremendous amount of friction and issues, which the customers have trying to switch from one supplier to another.

The amount of inventory is already on hand, thousands and thousands of different parts, the lack of knowledge, the lack of their knowledge as to our ability to make a smooth transition, so we are making gains, but it takes a lot of time to do that. We did make some substantial gains last year and it is our hope and expectations that we will make some more gains this year.

Gautam Khanna

And last one on ASG, just wondered if you can talk a little bit more about the aftermarket and what grew in the quarter, and what orders are trying to - subsequent to the quarter’s end and maybe just refresh your expectations for the year on aftermarket growth.

Amin Khoury

You know our growth exclusive of the Herndon business in this year was little over 3% we think. It’s hard to determine exactly because the accounts are integrated. Okay, but we think it’s something more than 3%. The aftermarket - the commercial aftermarket I think is what you're asking about here, we think is in the neighborhood - the growth is in the neighborhood of 1% to 2% and maybe the OE business is in the neighborhood of 3% to 4%. So both portions of the business are growing.

We continue to believe that our customers in the military OE business and the biz jet OE business, we think that business has trough. We did see some really interesting improvements in biz jet cycles over the last couple of months. We’ve had in fact the best month over two-month sequential performance in several years in the 3% to 4% range. So it’s not a trend that we can rely on yet, but it is the best performance we have seen in the long term and even the international markets have begun to participate.

So, I think that the biz jet customer base is going to become somewhat more active over the next year or two, and I think while we are still feeling the effects of sequestration in our military business, which is not, which has continually declined over the past couple of years. We think both those businesses have troughed and that the outlook is positive, particularly in the 2018 timeframe for both businesses.

Gautam Khanna

Thanks a lot and great job guys.

Amin Khoury

Thank you.

Michael Perlman

Thanks, Gautam.

Operator

Thank you. Next we have a Richard Safran with Buckingham Research.

Richard Safran

Hi good morning everybody.

Michael Perlman

Good morning Richard.

Amin Khoury

Good morning Richard.

Richard Safran

First question, Amin on your comments about - in the opening remarks about the bump in receivables in the quarter helping cash, could you discuss again your expectations for cash conversion for the year, I think you previously were expecting 230% on adjusted 125% adjusted, is that still correct and maybe just give us an update on your long-term cash conversion outlook?

Amin Khoury

Thank you for the question. We are now expecting an acceleration in organic growth in the second half of the year, and as a result we expect a larger increase in working capital as compared to our earlier expectations more or less in line with the accelerating revenue growth at the backend of the year. We expect a pretty growth particularly in the fourth quarter. In addition, our new ASG global headquarters is moving ahead with the completion date earlier, but then we had originally expected, in fact it looks like we’re going to come online early in the first quarter of next year. We have got of fingers crossed.

And as a result, we expect to invest more in CapEx this year than earlier expected. So we're going to do it basically this year - we're going to bring it forward as compared to finishing the headquarters next year. We do expect them to be able to further rationalize our warehouse operations footprint through the new facility and we plan to make further investments in warehouse management systems.

We have found some interesting opportunities to improve our efficiencies, once implemented we expect these enhancements to yield solid on growing operational efficiencies and improvements in our operating margins. As a result of these investments, we expect our free cash flow for this year to be less than earlier guidance, but nevertheless quite strong at approximately 150% of net earnings and about 100% of adjusted net earnings.

Richard Safran

Okay. Thanks for that. Second question, you had a nice improvement in gross margins in the quarter, I just wanted to know if you could discuss what’s been driving the cost improvement? Is this just due to volume, is there further room to improve costs here for the rest of the year and just maybe beyond the year?

Amin Khoury

We expect to turn in very substantial improvement, and in operating margin, as is reflected in our guidance and our results. I mean our results in the first quarter revenues of 17% and operating earnings were up 110%. And if you look at the guidance for full-year, I mean we basically laid out for you, we say that we expect revenues to be up 17% and operating earnings to be up 72%, thank you Michael, so we expect a strong increase in operating earnings for the full year, but we don't expect to continue to deliver quarterly improvements such as the improvements that we’ve delivered in the first quarter of this year.

Richard Safran

Thank you very much.

Operator

We will now move to Greg Konrad with Jefferies.

Greg Konrad

Good morning. Just wanted to go back to the military aftermarket, I mean since we kind of now have 17 spending bill and a lot of contractors have talked about kind of a step-up in our tempo, and you mentioned, you see the markets toughing, but have you seen any change to your customer behavior since those two events?

Amin Khoury

Customers were talking of that expectation for substantial increase in activity. They were asking us to get ready for this increase in activity, but it hasn't happened yet, I mean it is a business, which has been in decline for several years now since [indiscernible] was improved by the Congress. So we have got our fingers crossed as I mentioned. We are optimistic about the outlook in 2018, but for the time being the improvements that we have seen are basically new awards in the military aftermarket business.

And we won the Corpus Christi business over the last six months and we have won another award, which was on - we have not announced it, but it is another military aftermarket award which should generate something in the neighborhood of $6 million to $8 million a year for us. So, we are seeing a lot of activity on the military aftermarket side and we are not really seeing an improvement in OE, legacy OE manufacturing, military manufacturing demand, at least not yet.

Greg Konrad

Thanks. And then, on ESG, is there any way we to characterize the step-up of legacy customers having higher activity versus maybe market share wins in new customers kind of coming over to KLX?

Amin Khoury

So it’s pretty clear that we are achieving market share gains because the entire peer group is growing at a rate which is very substantially less than our growth rate. I mean folks are not growing at 45% eventually quarter-over-quarter or a 72%, compared to the same period in the prior year. So we are achieving market share gains, but I think a more importantly we are winning the confidence and respect of the customers that we have been serving through the downturn because we did such a good job for them during the downturn.

And as they plan to increase their activity, I think I did mention that E&P spending is up something in excess of 35% or a whole lot of new rigs, but basically I think that our growth is coming primarily from customers that we already had and the increase in activity, which they are experiencing and some increase in the customer base because of our performance and reputation. So, I think it was pretty good to be able to deliver 45% increase of revenues and a 45% increase in operating earnings on a sequential basis was pretty strong.

Greg Konrad

Thank you.

Operator

SunTrust, Michael Ciarmoli has our next question.

Leszek Sulewski

Good morning. It is actually Leszek in for Michael.

Amin Khoury

Good morning.

Leszek Sulewski

I just wanted to follow-up on ESG and given some of the improvements you have internally made on the market share there and also some market improvements overall, is there any potential for capital deployment in M&A?

Amin Khoury

That’s pretty unlikely. I mean we are growing rapidly, organically. The profit performance is ahead of expectations. We achieved positive EBITDA this quarter, which we didn’t expect to achieve until third or fourth quarters of this year. We now expect to achieve operating breakeven sometime later in the year and to grow 70%. Here I think we’re not really looking to buy goodwill from other companies in the business, who, most directly have not performed at the level that we have. So, it is very unlikely that there would be M&A activity in the ESG segment.

Mike Senft

Les, I would also note - it is Mike Senft, the CFO, I would also note that in terms of capital intensity and the ability to utilize our existing asset base to drive that incremental revenue, we’ve had very modest CapEx relative to this jump in revenues for the business and I think it speaks volumes about the amount of internal organic growth opportunity we have in our existing platform. And so we don't believe there is a necessity either in terms of assets, franchise as Amin called out or assets to going out and buying a business versus continuing the level what we’re building internally.

Leszek Sulewski

Got it.

Amin Khoury

That is not to say that we may not have to increase capital spending, you know at some point in the future if revenues continue - if demand continues to grow the way it is, we will obviously have to respond to our customers demand up for services and so we will keep an eye on that for you?

Leszek Sulewski

Excellent. And thank you for that color guys. I guess to follow-up on Richard's question, in terms of, you mentioned efficiency improvements that you found, is that pertaining to the Herndon acquisition or if not perhaps can you give us a progression on the margin improvement there that you have mentioned, the ups and sort of internal goals and perhaps give me some color where we could see the margins on that side?

Amin Khoury

The margin improvement, here we are referring to the margin improvement in ESG I think right now, but margin improvement there basically is a result of pretty successful cost reduction program, which we implemented in the prior year together with an improvement in market conditions. Demand is improving, pricing is improving somewhat, and the combination of lower-cost and improving demand in the marketplace has enabled us to substantially improve our margins.

Leszek Sulewski

I'm sorry, I was too pertaining to the Herndon acquisition?

Amin Khoury

The Herndon acquisition, the integration is not yet complete. In fact, we are likely to incur, we didn’t have very much in the way of integration expenses in this period. We do expect to have some integration expense, Q2, Q3 as we try to complete our Q4, whenever we get it completed. We're juggling a few balls now where we have the brand-new facility, which we define to bring on screen and which will result in consolidation of several facilities in Miami together with the reduction in forward stocking locations.

So it is a somewhat complex matrix here that we are handling on from an operation point of view, but we expect to complete the Herndon integration sometime before the end of this year, and for the Herndon margins to continue to improve as they have, we have already had some improvement in Herndon margins, witness the margin that we have in the first quarter here of 16.9%, which includes four quarter of Herndon and we have some integration expenses. So we are making strides and we will make some more strides once we complete the Herndon integration and we do still expect to get that completed before the end of 2017.

Leszek Sulewski

That's great color, thank you guys.

Operator

We will now hear from Shannon Burke with Gabelli & Company.

Shannon Burke

Good morning.

Amin Khoury

Good morning, Shannon.

Shannon Burke

Thank you so much for taking my questions. I was just hoping, I know you touched on it a little bit before, but just sort of over the next five years or I guess four given the new administration and the focus on defense, and efficiently running the DOD, have you seen any sort of change in the market? I know you mentioned there has been a lot of talk, have you been discussing with customers anyways that they could more efficiently run their programs, I know Herndon is mostly focused on the aftermarket, but maybe more OE driven?

Amin Khoury

As I mentioned earlier Shannon, it is at this point it’s mostly stock. I mean because the money has not really - the money is proposed in the budget, but it hasn't been approved. And until the funds are approved, and so the customers are released to begin spending it’s not going to impact our business. Our expectation is that it’s not going to occur until 2018.

Shannon Burke

Okay, but it could be a large opportunity for you or is it sort of…?

Amin Khoury

I think the military business will start to grow, it is not a large portion of our military manufacturing business, it’s not a large portion of our business, but it has been a drag over the last several years. Business jet portion of our business that is servicing business jet customers is also been a drag and it’s not a very large portion of the business, but to get through businesses turnaround and contribute instead of being a drag is - basically has a nice incremental impact on the growth trajectory of the business.

Shannon Burke

Okay great, thank you.

Mike Senft

Hi Shannon, it’s Mike Senft I just want to know one thing that you commented on a second ago, I think it is important to reiterate how valuable we see Herndon being in any budget going forward for the US government, their ability to provide the aftermarket to these military bases is we think is a very positive part of that total equation. We're going to get a lot of efficiencies out of the aggregate and buying that we can provide and therefore the servicing of those customers and we think that’s going to be a big part of the budget whether new equipment is budgeted or not.

Shannon Burke

Right, definitely. Thank you. And then just switching to ESG, I know in the past that you have been commenting on the cash burn rate, I was just wondering if you could quantify that for this quarter if possible, and then also if you could comment on what you're seeing as far as the pricing environment is concerned?

Amin Khoury

Yes, burn rate was very small. I don't have an exact number. Once we turn EBITDA positive, I don’t think we need to talk about the cash burn rate anymore. What was the second part of your question Shannon?

Shannon Burke

If you could comment on the pricing environment.

Amin Khoury

It’s improving. It is improving somewhat. It’s not where we would like it to be, but it is improving and as demand continues to exceed the capacity of service companies to provide those services pricing should continue to improve. But as I mentioned earlier, we did report in that - on a sequential basis both the revenues and operating earnings improved by about 45%, first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year.

So that gives you some idea of the pricing improvement. A big portion of that comes from the reduction and expenses which we achieved over the prior year, but there is an increase in activity, there is an increase in pricing and reduction in costs and all of those are contributing to the operating margin improvement. So pricing is improving, but we believe that it will continue to do so over the next several.

Shannon Burke

Okay great. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time I would like to turn it back to Mr. Michael Perlman for closing remarks.

Michael Perlman

Thank you Candice, and thank you for joining us today. We look forward to speaking to you in a few months in our Q2 earnings call.

Amin Khoury

Thanks everyone. Have a nice day.

Michael Perlman

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you again for attending and have a good day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.