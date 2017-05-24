Philip Morris: There's Never Been A Better Time To Sell

PM currently trades at all-time peak valuations in terms of Trailing P/E, EV/EBTIDA, and EV/FCF. PM also trades at a 28% premium relative to their average 5-year Forward P/E.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) has had a great run. Since spinning out of Altria (NYSE:MO) back in 2008, the stock has skyrocketed approximately 135% and trades very close to their all-time high. With that being said, I see this as an excellent time to sell and realize profits based on the following factors:

1. Cigarette volume in Western nations is expected to continue declining. For Philip Morris, this will partially be offset by growth in emerging economies, but these are lower margin markets.

2. Philip Morris' dividend is nearing unsustainable levels.

3. Most importantly, Philip Morris trades at or near all-time valuation highs in terms of trailing P/E, EV/EBITDA, and EV/FCF. I see little price upside for the stock unless Philip Morris continues to test higher valuation multiples.

Philip Morris Financial Snapshot

Net Revenue is presented after excise taxes.

Declining revenue has mostly been a result of declining cigarette volume (4% volume decline in 2016 and a 1% decline in 2015) and increasing excise taxes. Philip Morris bas been able to partially offset that by increasing prices.

Declining Cigarette Consumption In Western Countries

The cigarette industry is shifting their focus from developed markets to emerging markets. Developed markets such as those in Western Europe are more restricted by government policies, a more health conscience consumer base, and slowing population growth. For Philip Morris, this has put pressure on their overall cigarette volume, which is a major concern. There is now more focus on emerging markets where they can take full advantage of lax regulatory environments, growing populations, and increasing incomes. This does provide some growth potential for Philip Morris in the future, but it still gives me concern given these are lower margin markets.

The Dividend Is Nearing Unsustainable Levels

The first, and most important factor I look at in dividend stocks is their ability to continue supporting and growing their dividend payments. I generally use payout ratio using free cash flow, not earnings. Philip Morris' payout ratio has been above 90% the last 3 years, which is not good. This basically tells me that they have become a slave to their dividend payment going forward. I expect this to become a major issue in future years based on the following:

Slowing cigarette volumes, which could depress sales and free cash flow.

An increasing dividend payment. It would be prudent for Philip Morris to not increase their dividend payment for a few years, but that's unlikely to happen given Philip Morris' reputation as consistently increasing their dividend.

Philip Morris' balance sheet can't bail them out given their low cash and high debt balances.

Valuation

Philip Morris seems reasonably valued based on some of their peers, but the cigarette industry seems overvalued in general.

For example, Philip Morris' stock currently trades at a 28% premium relative to their average 5-year forward P/E according to Reuters. They also trade at a 27% premium relative to the S&P 500's forward P/E. As noted in the graph below, Philip Morris currently trades at all-time peak valuations in terms of P/E, EV/EBTIDA, and EV/FCF. That's concerning and says to me that the stock is significantly overvalued.

PM Normalized PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Wall Street's Opinion

Wall Street is basically neutral on Philip Morris. According to MarketWatch, 9 out of 21 analysts recommend Philip Morris as a 'buy', 1 recommends them as a 'sell' and the rest recommend a 'hold'. With an average target price of $117.18, there's approximately 1% upside based on a current price of $116.22.

Conclusion

Numerous headwinds face Philip Morris, which includes declining cigarette volume and increasing excise taxes. This has hurt Philip Morris' top and bottom lines the last couple of years. However, you couldn't tell this by looking at their stock price, which trades very close to an all-time high. What gives me the most concern is that their valuation multiples are also at all-time highs and considerably higher than the 5-year averages. This makes it a perfect time to sell and take profits.

