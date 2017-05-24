AutoZone: Extreme Value

Recall that I initiated coverage on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in December with a hold rating. Since then, the stock has traded down lower and lower. At this point, the stock trades at just 13 times earnings, even though its earnings growth over the last few years is closer to 16%. That is compelling and I think it is one of the best sales in the market at this point. Of course there are some headwinds which justify some of the selling we have seen, but this is still a growth name that is well managed. I think that it is set to be bought again for a trade, and could serve as a nice long-term position. Longer term, it makes for an investment, because as you are likely aware, the name is pretty much the top retailer and a leading distributor of vehicle parts and accessories in the United States. That is not going to change. Further, many stores have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. On the bearish side, there are growth concerns.

I have to say plainly that the rapid growth is over. It simply isn't going to grow like wildfire anymore. However there is certainly room for more established, solid growth. AutoZone has certainly offered stellar returns, essentially, for almost anyone who has purchased the name prior to 2016. But what about going forward? To understand where the stock may be heading, I will turn to recent performance and discuss expectations moving forward.

The company just reported its fiscal third quarter results. AutoZone saw sales of $2.62 billion, which was a small 1% year-over-year increase. These sales missed by $90 million against analyst estimates. That is not the kind of annual growth we would be looking for in a name like this, and it is one reason the stock continues to face pressure. What I think is a stronger indicator is same-store sales. AutoZone saw same-store sales that actually fell 0.8%. That is definitely a reason why the stock is falling. Still, given the magnitude of the stock's dropoff, the name is becoming a value stock. However, this same-store number is the largest negative for me in the report and not what we expect to see from a stock that was once a powerhouse growth name.

What about actual earnings? Let's face it, the growth in sales is weak at best, but net income for the quarter was up just 1.3% versus last year's comparable quarter. I would contend this growth is well below what I would like to see given the multiple on the name, but the earnings are still strong. Net income came in at $331.7 million. Earnings per share, however, came in at $11.44 up 6.2% from the $10.77 last year. I should add that thanks to changes to accounting, sock option exercises contributed $0.32 to earnings. Thus earnings were really up 3.2%. While this increase is still below my expectations for a stock such as AutoZone, but we must realize that a strong repurchase plan helped boost its per share results. Further, this missed estimates badly, by $0.56. Digging a bit deeper, we see that gross profit was 52.6% of sales, down 21 basis points from last year. Why the decrease? The company saw higher shrink expenses and supply chain costs. One good piece of news is that operating expenses as a percentage of sales were down from last year to 32.4%.

Given the somewhat negative indicators that suggest stalled growth the stock deserves to sell off. However, we are in value territory and the closer this name creeps toward $550, the more I want to pull the trigger. Again, the company has had a lucrative share buyback program in place, which explains most of the present growth. In the current quarter, the company repurchased $284 million worth of stock. That is about 396,000 shares. What is more, the company still has $1.05 billion left in its repurchase authorization. Now, as far as the outlook is concerned, there are expectations for sales increases of 3-5%, and earnings growth of 10-15%. Therefore, I think the stock is set up nicely to be bought. Pick your spots and do some buying.

