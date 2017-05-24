North Atlantic's (NADL) CEO Alf Ragnar Lovdal on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. (NYSE:NADL)

Good day. And welcome to the Q1 2017 North Atlantic Limited Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. And at this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Mr. Scott McReaken. Please go ahead, sir.

Scott McReaken

Thanks, Allison. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to North Atlantic Drilling Limited first quarter earnings conference call. With us today we have Alf Ragnar Lovdal, our CEO; and myself, Scott McReaken, the company's CFO.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that much of the discussion today will not be based on historical fact, but rather consist of forward-looking statements, and are subject to uncertainty. We articulate some of these key items on page two of the presentation, and for additional information and to view our SEC filings, please visit our website at nadlcorp.com.

Today, Alf Ragnar will take us through our first quarter highlights, some company updates. Then I’ll address our financial highlights and open up for some questions.

Let’s turn the call over to our CEO, Alf Ragnar.

Alf Ragnar Lovdal

Thank you, Scott. Good morning and good afternoon to everyone. We are pleased to report again utilization above 98% for the fleet this quarter. We brought our EBITDA in at $31 million with two jack-ups continuing operations in Norway and the startup of the semi-submersible in the U.K. We announced in April two 10-year contracts with ConocoPhillips, which are subject to partner approval.

In April 2017, Seadrill and the company reached an agreement with its bank group to extend the comprehensive restructuring plan negotiating period until July 31, 2017, reflecting significant progress on the terms of such restructuring made with the bank group.

Seadrill and the company are now in advanced discussions with certain third-party and related party investors, and its secured lenders on the terms of a comprehensive recapitalization. We are in receipt of a proposal from the third-party and related party investors, which remains subject to further negotiation, final due diligence and documentation. We are also in discussions with certain bondholders who have recently become restricted again.

While discussions with our secured lenders and certain investors have advanced significantly, a number of important terms continue to be negotiated and no assurance can be given that an agreement will be reached.

As previously disclosed, we continue to believe that implementation of a comprehensive restructuring plan will likely involve schemes of arrangement or chapter 11 proceedings, and we are preparing accordingly.

It is likely that the comprehensive restructuring plan will require a substantial impairment or conversion of our bond, as well as impairment and losses for other stakeholders. As a result, the company currently expects that shareholders are likely to receive minimal or no recovery for these existing shares.

The company's business operations remain unaffected by these restructuring efforts and the company expects to continue to meet its ongoing customers and business counterparty obligations.

Looking to our backlog and fleet covered, as I mentioned, we secured two long-term contracts for our jack-ups and have successfully completed work in U.K. for Total. Also the West Elara contract with Statoil was extended for two additional wells in 2017, and plan to continue into third quarter, where we will continue with West Linus for Conoco.

The next the West Phoenix is now transitioned from its Total contract to its next contract in U.K. that will bring its firm employment for the third quarter this year. We continue to see opportunities for this rig in 2017 and years to come.

Currently the company’s estimated revenue backlog today is therefore $1.6 billion.

In general, the offshore drilling market remains challenging and we expect this dynamic to continue in the short to medium-term. The majority of customers remain focused on conserving cash and are still reluctant to commit to significant new capital projects offshore until an increased consistency and upward trend in oil prices are demonstrated. The significant rig supply overhang remains and a faster return to a balanced market will require drilling contractors to be more disciplined in retiring older units.

Tendering activity in the North Sea market has continued at increased levels over the past few months, albeit from a low base. Market behavior points increasingly to the market having reached its bottom. An increasing number of recent tenders released by oil companies seek to contract at current bottom of cycle dayrates for increased durations and/or with multiple fixed price options periods.

We remain committed to keeping our active units working in the short-term and to seeking value in long-term strategic relationships with our customers, as demonstrated with our recent fixtures. We still believe in the long-term fundamentals of the North Sea drilling activity, driven by years of under-investment in new fields and the competitiveness of offshore resources on a full cycle basis.

Our enduring focus on our customers, safe and efficient operations, and a disciplined approach to contracting will ensure our fleet is well-placed to capitalize when the market recovers.

So I will turn it over to Scott to finish up with the financial.

Scott McReaken

Thank you, Alf Ragnar. Highlights for the first quarter include our EBITDA of $31 million and operating loss of $25 million, which is fairly consistent with last quarter as we have had some changes in contracting phase. Our financial items were $28 million, slightly less than last quarter and a loss per share came in at $2.34.

Operating cash generated in the quarter was $26 million. Operating revenues for the quarter were $72 million. The West Epsilon finished up its contract with Statoil in the fourth quarter, which was offset by an increase in the West Phoenix commencing its contract with Total. The Linus and Elara continued the strong performance in their respective contracts.

We continue to realize lower cost as one of our rig is now in service and we efficiently brought the Phoenix back to work again after the winter season in the U.K. North Sea. General administrative cost continued at about $9 million and our net operating loss was $25 million.

Total financial items for the quarter amounted $28, interest expense for the quarter was $26 million and we recognized a net gain of $3 million our cross-currency interest rate swaps market-to-market, because more favorable movements in interest rates and foreign currency hedges. Other financial items included as a result of the ongoing refinancing costs. We had slight tax benefit resulting in a net loss of $53 million or $2.34 per share for the quarter.

In the balance sheet, our drilling assets were $2.5 billion, down from the normal quarterly depreciation. Our accounts receivable balance was reduced as contracts concluded and we completed some outstanding settlements this quarter, bringing the cash balance at $43 million and we drew $21 million on the revolving credit facility, which was fully repaid in the quarter.

In April we amended this facility of $50 million with an expiry at the end of June and we continue to assess interim funding arrangement until we can reach a broader restructuring solution.

Our secured long-term debt balance continues to be reduced as we meet our regularly quarterly installments on the credit facility, $42 million was paid on the $2 billion facility and $12 million was paid on the ship finance credit facility. After these repayments and the revalue of our current bonds, our total debt balance is $3.2 billion in the related part of debt.

Allison, this concludes our prepared remarks, if we could give instruction for the first question.

Paul Gay

Just thank you for the information this morning. I am just wondering if you could perhaps you both -- perhaps elaborate on the statement that was made by Seadrill about the bondholders again becoming restricted after those of us that don’t -- are actual gurus, I wondered if you could explain what that means?

Scott McReaken

No. Paul, actually in our disclosure we have that as well, so I can’t really address Seadrill’s disclosure in this call. But what that is progression of the process for restructuring. So as we have said before we have been working with various stakeholders and the bondholders are the next piece to come in and be restricted, which allow them to continue negotiating with us as we progressed to a possible solution or plan in the restructuring. And if you like if we can get all after the call we can talk about that more detail on the technical side.

Paul Gay

So this is just a method that allows the bondholder to negotiate with the company?

Scott McReaken

Yes.

Paul Gay

Thank you very much.

Alf Ragnar Lovdal

Thank you. Thanks, Paul.

Alf Ragnar Lovdal

Okay. Thank you, Allison. And thank you, everyone, joining the call. We appreciate your interest in the company and look forward to talking to you in another 90 days. Have a good day everyone.

