Frutarom Industries' (FRUTF) CEO Ori Yehudai on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ori Yehudai

Yes, thank you very much. Good morning and good afternoon and many thanks for your participation in Frutarom's presentation of our first quarter results. As always we'll try to focus more on the future and less on the part which you can see in our results that I believe in a way speak for themselves.

A very positive first quarter, that is reflecting I believe a successful implication of our growth strategy combining profitable internal growth above markets and the strategic acquisitions. That brings about a double-digit growth in both sales and the profits in another record quarter both in revenue, profit, cash flow from operations, and earnings per share.

We're quite pleased with the continuation of the positive trend of our internal growth that I believe is extremely important. And I believe in a way above the industry that we are serving for few reasons that I will be happy to elaborate about. Our flavor business is already 80% of our core business, 73% of total. Was able to increase internally by 6.6% while our natural fine ingredient we see internal growth of 7.6%. This growth comes from several main reasons, the first, our focus on customers more so mid-size, local private label customers initiated various solutions to the global multinational.

The second element is our focus of products. Focus on natural product today are coming closer to 75% of our total sales and solutions in the combination of taste, health, natural color, natural antioxidant. The right junction that consumers, billions of consumers want to see in their products and no doubt that our customers, the food industry want to see the same. We start seeing more and more and I am personally enthusiastic about the prospering opportunities from 10,000 new customers that were acquired in the last five years and the many new technologies and product lines that were added over the last few years.

In the recent months we nominated key strategic manager, business manager for each of these technology and business lines to be able to support our 1000 sales people calling on more than 30,000 customers in more than 160 countries. I believe this is a very important growth engine for Frutarom. The additional elements is our improved geography mix, higher share in growing emerging markets in North America, and still nice growth in West Europe. Add to that the fact that we start seeing the first results of the integration of our European savory business following their position of rebuild generally last year and this will be seen during the year to the full magnitude of [indiscernible] as we committed.

Frutarom 207 is a completely different company compared to what we were four to five years ago. A company that is growing with a turnover that doubled itself in the last couple of years and reached over $1.2 billion, strong management, experienced management that will continue to strengthen the important part of my job. Global operation and sales and commercial organization, operating in over 160 countries based on 60 production sites, 75 R&D and application labs, and 100 sales and marketing officers close to our 30,000 different customers.

Our special focus on mid-size and local customers and specifically on the private label sector both are growing I believe at a higher rate than many of the multinational that some of them show sluggish results. These global multinational consists only 30% of our total sales and this will be typically initiated value solutions of natural solutions and specialty product since Frutarom's strategy is not to be on the call list of the big companies. We leave this to our excellent competitors, the larger one.

Our natural product portfolio in the right junction of taste, health, natural colors, food protection, and so on is very tempting to the smaller and mid-sized customers that prefer to have one reliable supplier that can give them solutions rather than dealing with 10 different suppliers for the same product line. We strongly believe that we will continue to grow above markets where we operate. We are very confident with our very strong pipeline for further acquisitions that we will see during the rest of the year and confident that we'll be able to deliver on our commitments to improve margin through our efficiency programs that we continue to bring to fruition.

In the first quarter Frutarom achieved 17% growth in revenue that reached 302 million internal growth of our total business 5.3 and our core business, flavors and fine ingredient grew internally excluding acquisition and currencies by 6.6%. Our flavor business again 80% of our total is growing at a CAGR of 24% over the last 16 years, increased sales by 20% to reach 219 million with organic growth of 6.6%. Our fine natural and fine ingredient business grew by 11%, reached 67 million with internal growth of 7.6% while improving quite nicely its profit and margin.

The quarter has noticed a nice improvement in profits when we neutralized one side effect and when we don't. Our gross profit grew by 17%, EBIT increased by 48%, EBITDA, increased by 39% and reached 56 million. While we exclude onetime effect in the both relevant quarter we see a significant improvement again in our profits, in our core business. Gross profit of our core business increased by almost 40%. EBIT -- sorry, gross margin reached 39.6%, EBIT margin reached about 16%, and EBITDA margin 19.7%. This improvement will be improved further in the flavor business following the good integration of -- and additional actions that we are taking to improve efficiency in our flavor business and in our fine ingredient following the very, very important strategic project that we are implementing in our botanical extraction capabilities and facilities. I will elaborate on that later.

Net profit jumped by 57%, reached 34 million. While we neutralize a onetime effect, an increase of 30% to $34 million net profit, earnings per share again increased by 56%. A strong cash flow from operations increased by 134% in which 42 million contribute to a strong balance sheet. Our net debt to EBITDA is below 2. Beginning of last year it was 2.6 to 2.7 following the many acquisitions that we implemented including the large one. And it was reduced significantly and positively following the strong cash flow during the last 12 months.

I also would like to remind you that the first quarter is typically the lowest quarter in Frutarom and typically we expect the second quarter and the third quarter to be stronger both in revenue earning margin since the seasonality effect bring more profitable products and higher growth during this summer period in most of the important region for Frutarom in the world. And we have to add to that, that the main contribution from the efficiency program should bring about 20 million to 22 million in savings that we will see during 2017 coming to the bottom line.

I would be happy to elaborate more on the implementation of our growth strategy and start by talking about our unique products mainly the more and more natural solution combining taste and health. 80% of our core business in the last 10 years we build a leadership position from more or less zero in the savory solution area. In 2016 we continue with the acquisition strategy, we acquired AMCO in Poland, Wiberg our largest acquisition in Germany and Austria. In August we acquired Redbrook in Ireland and the UK.

And in December we finalized the acquisition of 75% of Piasa, the leading player of savory in Mexico. The first entrance for Frutarom into the growing market with 120. Mexican people like spicy food and we like to supply them spicy ingredients and solution. We already started seeing cross selling, positive cross selling effects and we start building now from scratch a business in Mexico for sweet flavors that we didn't have before, hired few key people, and have very high expectation that we will be able to gain nice market share in the Mexican market not only in the savory area but also in the sweet area.

In the beginning of this year we acquired Unique in South Africa. It strengthens our position in savory in South Africa and sub-Sahara markets in which personally I have a lot of belief. There is lot of synergies between Frutarom South Africa and Unique. Beginning of next year we will transfer production from Unique to Frutarom new sites that will be allowed somehow to absorb the additional capacity of Unique. We believe that we really act in the main trail, the main core trend for growth and our relevant business continue to improve and invest both internally and through collaboration with R&D as the -- in special solution and unique innovation in natural solutions in the direction of better taste, healthier food that consumer wants to see.

In the two new areas that we entered in the last two years natural color and natural antioxidant we enjoy double-digit internal growth. We are building now compounding facilities and add a few key commercial strong people to build compounding natural color both in Europe and in the United States where we expect to see the main growth for our natural color business.

Jumping through our geography mix, we continued to enjoy improved geography mix achieved over the last four, five years through both internal growth and acquisition. Our North American business in the last five years grew four times and in the same time our taste solution business grew eight times. And the North American sales are today about 15% of our total sales compared with about 8% in 2010. We have a nice pipeline for further acquisition in North America and I believe we will be able to grow -- continue to grow our market share in this -- in the largest market I would say in the world.

In emerging markets we continue to invest. We really build a significant market share in some key markets but in some others we still have a long way to go. Our emerging market portion of total sales today is above 40% compared with only 27% in 2010. Talking a little bit about the main emerging markets, start with Asia, we see close to double-digit internal growth. The acquisition we did are growing nicely in China. We start seeing results from our new site, be it an open middle of last year, start producing savory solution not only sweet. Cross selling opportunities are also very encouraging.

We were happy to sign an agreement to enter into a partnership and buy a Vietnamese flavor company and we are going to be a state of the art facility for flavor in Vietnam being the first global company that have operations, production in this important growing market. We continue to evaluate additional acquisitions in Asia between China, India, and few other markets where we have no operation at the moment. Altogether Asia is growing very nicely for us but still we are unrepresented in Asia and part of our growth strategy in emerging markets should be at least to double our Asian business within the next two to three years.

And lastly Americas, we built a flavor solution business from zero over the last five years. In the first quarter it grew by 70% following the acquisition that we did and Latin America today is about 10% of our total sales. We have executed five acquisitions in the last four years which allow us to grow the business by eight times. Again, we are evaluating further acquisitions both in countries where we already have operations like Brazil and some others and new markets where we don't have any business in Latin America up till now.

We are happy with the growth, internal growth in Africa and mainly sub-Sahara markets. As I mentioned we are in a good stage to integrate unique to new acquisition and look at additional potential acquisitions in the region. Central and East Europe, Frutarom I believe is a living player, no doubt in the central area but not only based on strong production and R&D, both in Poland, in Slovenia, and in Russia. And we took advantage of that position to grow our market share and increase business very nicely, both last year and in the first quarter.

In Western Europe we continue to see growth. We are very happy to see a lot of cross selling opportunity being coming to fruition. Our new baby, new French baby is the first entrance into the French market. We failed to enter the French market through other European markets because the French likes to buy from French companies. René Laurent, the company we acquired with over 100 years of experience, some very interesting product line and we are going to build a stronger presence, much stronger presence in the French market.

Interesting addition to that acquisition is a nice extraction capabilities and production in Morocco. We are going to use this operation much more than what René Laurent were able to do. Morocco is a good source for some of the main raw materials like Rosemary for antioxidant and some others and we're going to use that production and enlarge it next year. Currency effects are much less important in the first quarter, only 0.4% for the total and 1% for our core business, negative influence on both revenue and profit.

As mentioned before I would like to elaborate on the main actions and projects to improve efficiency and the potential savings to which we committed of about 20 million. 20 million of them will come from the Wiberg integration and six from the botanical extracts project. I will elaborate on both. The Wiberg project is progressing very, very well. We have today one management, one R&D team, one stage team, one operation team, one R&D team. Our largest production site in Stuttgart was shut down end of last year. Production moved to the modern efficient site of Wiberg which increased its capacity by 40%.

We are in the final stage of implementing more optimization for this additional 40%. This will be finished within the next six weeks and we will be able to gain the savings from reducing a couple of tens of employees that were added. This will absorb this additional 40% capacity in the site. More importantly we are happy to report that we have not lost any customer, we didn't have any supply problems or quality problems. We're able to keep the key people and the customers and for me this is the key success factor following the last year of integration.

The remaining savings will be achieved during the year both as I mentioned from the optimization and efficiency program that will be done in the next few months in the production side. And gradually during the year we will continue to streamline our certain R&D which we postponed somehow by few months because we wanted to ensure that we keep the right relationship and the excellent relationships with customers supporting our monetization process and being able to use our global purchasing capabilities and so on.

The big project strategic that for me is more important than the Wiberg one is the botanical extract project. In the last two years we acquired a few production sites, two in Spain, one in Slovenia, one in Germany all for botanical extract to enable us to grow capacity. We are moving products from one side to another to gain efficiency and we are seeing beautiful contribution from that already.

No doubt the world is going towards natural clean label. Consumers don't want to see chemicals in their food products and Frutarom is going to that direction for the last 10 years. Now in the new stage of the implementation of our strategy and following the understanding that many food companies are not moving and use natural ingredients both as taste or antioxidant rather because of their cost, we believe that by having the multiple capacity, by reducing the cost of operation, by having more focused operation on the different technologies that we use for our botanical extra and by adding additional factor which is not less important. Growing debt integration to agriculture and develop the right gems and the right raw material that will allow to significantly improve the yield of some of the key products that we are producing.

We are moving to our own growth through contracts with farmers in the right geography in the world to grow our own plants, strategic plant like for example Rosemary, Annatto, and few others. I believe that being able to offer our existing customers and many of the large and other customers affordable natural solution while we keep decent profit and decent margins, we can significantly grow our market share in this important part of our business. And these projects will yield 6 million in savings that will come into the P&L during the second half of this year but more importantly I believe in the ability to grow much faster in the natural extract, the natural solution, natural essential oil, and so on and really to strengthen our leadership position in that area.

Our global purchasing organization, we start seeing foods from I guess so now to be open a new contract for one of the key ingredients with savings of 1.7 million. Following global contract that was executed in the last two months, 1.7 million improvement compared to last year while we combine all Frutarom mids in both direct from source and not from distributors and others. I believe that the global purchasing will bring us at least 1% to 1.5% improvement in gross margin over the next 18 months.

The combination of factor internal growth, the integration and efficiency program and the global purchasing organization will bring the expected improvement in margin over the next 12 to 18 months. And to sum up we are happy with the results of the first quarter which show our ability to integrate well the acquisition we made and to continue growth above the market.

We are optimistic about 2017 and more importantly we are sure that both 2017 and 2018 will be a new record for Frutarom supported by fast internal growth, unique product offering 60,000 products, 75 of them natural -- a natural solution, integrated solutions to our mid-sized and smaller customer, tailor made solution to our 30,000 customers in 160 countries focusing on the mid-sized. The local customers with special emphasis on the private label sector initiated value solutions to the global multinational.

Enjoying the cross selling opportunities, strong pipeline of projects with thousands of products, better geography mix, and the efficiency program, stronger cash flow, and strong pipeline for further acquisition will allow us to continue to implement our growth strategy, continue to improve our results, and achieve our $2 billion revenue target. I hope even before 2020 we have above 22% EBITDA in our core margin. Again I hope and believe before the year 2020. Thank you for listening and we will be happy to answer any question you might have.

Tavy Rosner

Hi Ori, thank you very much for the presentation. Maybe a first one for Alon, when I am looking at the margins you know where there would be gross margin or operating margin there seem to be some seasonality when we look at this quarter compared to the past four quarters and also with gross margin being below the past four quarters so is there seasonality and if not can you talk a little bit about the lower margins this quarter on the growth side.

Ori Yehudai

I will maybe start and then Alon can elaborate. First of all I mentioned that there is a seasonality in our margin and typically the second and third quarter there were higher gross and EBIT margin compared to the other based on the product mix. This is the main factor. The main factor is the product mix, added to that effect that we did several acquisition in the savory solution area and typically as we mentioned the savory solution have slightly lower margins than the fewer sweet flavors. But still a very decent and beautiful profit. The projects that we are implementing, that will bring the 20 million in saving and the global purchasing organization will further improve margins. But typically what you see in gross margin and EBIT, first quarter is seasonality issue and generally savory business has typically slightly lower margin than the sweet flavor business.

Tavy Rosner

Okay, so I understand. So seasonality and also change of the mix. So with your recent acquisition we can assume this has the normalized rate assuming seasonality will be the same?

Ori Yehudai

The answer will be general yes, but bear in mind that we are talking about 20 million to 22 million saving, plus the global purchasing which would leave about 2.5% to 3% improvement in EBIT margin. So this will be absorbed and we're talking about a difference of less than like 0.5%. So this is not really significant.

Tavy Rosner

Great, okay, that's helpful. And maybe a last one if I may, so you have the 2020 target which imply kind of a strong pace of acquisition every year until 2020. So when we look back at the 30 plus acquisition you made in the last two years so, should we assume some kind of similar run rate i.e. mainly acquisition of small companies or are you focusing more towards the larger company but that would likely come up with a higher acquisition price, what would be the right way to think of the pipeline?

Ori Yehudai

The answer is very, very clear. We continue to focus on the smaller and small mid-sized acquisition. We participate in every opportunity and we have been -- we participated in the larger opportunities. As you correctly said we did not want this potential deals that some of our other competitors did with EBITDA multiply between 15 times to 30 times EBITDA which is not something that Frutarom is willing to do. We continue with our disciplined strategy and believe that we are at least 800 different small companies, about 400 additional meaning 400 additional companies in the area of natural color, natural antioxidant, natural health ingredients, natural face ingredients. Altogether 1200 potential acquisition out of which we have at least 200 on our shortlist with whom we have discussion going on and at least 20 potential acquisition with whom we are negotiating right now in one stage or another. Meaning discussing price or the deal or legal document or something else. So we have very strong pipeline but its mainly the smaller and mid-size deals. And by the way to reach our 2020 goal we need an average revenue acquisition of around 140 million to 150 million. Bear in mind that in the last two years we didn't leverage more than 225. So we're not talking about something more significant but less significant than what we're doing. And I believe we will do better.

Tavy Rosner

Right, that's helpful. Maybe with regard to that, as you are growing let's say you acquire at the same run rate 10 companies per year or even more, doesn’t that get hard to manage when you look down the road assuming you acquired 30 companies next few years, isn’t that much harder to integrate overall or is it something that you can't turn back?

Ori Yehudai

I think it is maybe the other way around. I think now when we have strong management in all the geographies and strong operation in most of the relevant area, now we have the luxury of being able to integrate these acquisitions that we didn't have before, i.e. when we did the first acquisition in Brazil we didn't have so much to integrate. When we did the first one in India we didn't have, but now when we do the next one we have a good integration and cost savings as result of these additional acquisitions that we will do. And typically bear in mind that it is one manager that is integrating one acquisition and not one that was integrating three. So we are very cautious about our management capacity and our ability to integrate acquisition and we believe that being able to do it up till now successfully and we have not failed in any of them, we are now much more experienced and with better management, stronger management and better capabilities to integrate these small, mid-size to small mid-size acquisition better than before.

Tavy Rosner

Great, thank you Ori. I appreciate the feedback.

Ori Yehudai

Thank you.

Ian Hunter

Good afternoon gentlemen. Maybe just to dig a little bit deeper into the previous questions, within the margin mix I was just wondering what you're seeing and experiencing in the raw material price environment at the moment. In general, I think your competitors are seeing or thinking it will be a 3% to 4% increase in that and we are going to have to manage that through the year. Kind of wondering what your experience is? And also particularly in vanilla which I see again has been hit by bad weather in Madagascar and I'm just wondering what your exposure to that is, maybe given the large exposure of vanilla but rate fluctuation if you can give us an update on that? And because of international product side of things, I didn’t see the illustrations in slide 13 or 14 of what you are doing in the backward integration. I am just wondering if you can give us a bit more color on to what extent you are increasing your backward integration into the production of natural ingredients i.e. are contracts in place, etc and what you feel about the security of supply of naturally produced ingredients rather than artificially and what you are doing to ensure that you have that supply going forward?

Ori Yehudai

Hi Ian, many things, excellent and smart question. I will start with more generality. I believe I mentioned in the last call that following a significant increase in prices of raw materials between 2010 and 2013 we have seen stabilization till about six to nine months ago. Six to nine months ago we have seen some key raw materials going back dramatically. Vanilla is one of them, oranges [ph] has been out there and few others. But overall and since we are very precisely monitoring today in a positive way the future prices of raw materials, our prices to our customers in order to ensure that we are more proactive than before in dealing with price fluctuation of raw material. And also if I may add fluctuation of currencies since if we operate assuming the pound environment and raw materials are brought in dollars, we have to do something with our prices otherwise we will see erosion in margins that you are not really seeing.

So in today's world our assumption is that there are indeed more raw materials going up than raw materials going down. But I don’t see any 3% to 4% overall price increase of raw materials. I think the effect is much, much lower and moderate at the moment. It might change but not something that I foresee at the moment. And I can say that we are actively dealing with our selling price adjustment wherever we need to. Like for example, because of the British pound or vanilla or orange [ph], I can also say that in some cases since keeping the business that exists for many tens of years and if we cannot increase our prices by 300% or 400% in order to catch up for the increase of some of these key ingredients like orange or vanilla we look first at our profits and second on the margin. And sometimes we believe that looking mid-term prices will change and after 31 years of experience I am telling you prices will change.

So, we are actively in a friendly but aggressive way working with each case and each customer on the right formula to be able to keep our margins as you are seeing. And I mentioned also in our last call two months ago, we are not seeing erosion in prices because of raw materials. Those special cases like orange, vanilla, and so on are being taken care of. And go to the next subject, I think I mentioned and I would be happy to elaborate more. In the last couple of years, Frutarom took some strategic move in some of our key regions. Historically, Frutarom was and still is one of the main players in citrus.

We acquired two citrus companies in Florida and have special arrangement today with some of the biggest grower between Latin America and the U.S. to ensure raw materials and the right quality and with the right prices. We are involving now much, much more than before with having our own arrangements with farmers in that integration of key botanical extract. I mentioned before at least two of them like Rosemary and Annatto. One is antioxidant and one is one of the most interesting company of natural product. We are involved with many more of these plants.

I think in our new presentation we put in the internet one or two slides, new slides that are giving some examples of these plantation and collaboration with farmers. So, those hero materials were Frutarom, one of the leading player. We are actively pursuing this contract. And it's not only about securing the quantity, I believe it's more about finding the right gem, the right -- with higher confidence of the active ingredient that we are looking for in order to improve our competitiveness and our cost structure. So this is a project we started like a year, a year and a half ago.

It will takes us some time to start seeing much more significant fruits out of it but we expect that within two years we'll have 50% of our consumption in the key -- some key role materials from our own arrangements which farmers and growers in key geographies and continuing that in that group. And bearing in mind that natural products are much more important and significant in Frutarom product portfolio compared to some of our other competitors. Since today there are 75% of our sales of natural products and more than 80% of the raw material we buy are natural products.

Ian Hunter

Okay thanks, but Ori it was actually two new slides that were the catalyst for that question. And maybe just a quick follow up again on the acquisition side of things, but you only gave us an idea for the evaluation of environment is out there. I know you could allow a large -- there's a large number of companies out there and you said you got an active pipeline. So just wondering what the valuation environment is there at the moment, are people looking for more or less? And also whether you're seeing increased competition, I know you were asked this last time but your larger global players keep telling us that they're looking to buy small or more regional types of companies, I am just wondering if that has impacted you over the last two to three months as well or you're seeing no change at all?

Ori Yehudai

I would say that we have exceeded our more excess by the big guys in the United States. In mid-size acquisition like [indiscernible] in revenue where they were ready to pay valuation that we were not and are not. I can tell you that I believe we will be able to announce few new announced acquisition with more or less same magnitude of EBITDA multiplied like we did before i.e. 7 plus size EBITDA multiplied for further acquisition focusing on the smaller regional deal. And we have a lot of opportunities I believe that total strategy in many of the faces to have an [indiscernible] as partners is very tempting to these owners that really don't want to exit the business which when we deal -- when they deal with some of our other large competitors I believe that they are expecting them to leave, change the name within a day or so which is a different strategy than Frutarom. I don't know what's the best strategy. I know what's worked well for Frutarom.

Ian Hunter

Okay, thanks very much Ori.

Ori Yehudai

Thank you Ian, thank you.

Andrew Stott

Yeah good afternoon Ori and Alon and congrats on the quarter. Just couple of questions really, in terms of your cash flow, cash flow could be long way ahead of at least my assumptions for the quarter. I was just wondering if you could say what was behind that, anything unusual and unsustainable? And question two, what was pricing in the organic or even reported number for sales to Q1 please? And the third question was as you look around Q2, is there anything to make you think that Q1 was to replace stronger, I think my question really here is the timing effect that is across the industry? Thank you.

Ori Yehudai

Thank you very much and thanks for your support. I will try to answer the last two questions and Alon will refer to the cash flow. Prices I would say marginal, I assume 1% maybe slightly 1% to 1.5% out of total -- maybe closer to 1% when I think about it twice. And I believe that now we are in a stable situation and we have done most of what we were supposed to do. So, the main growth come from quantities in market share in the left from price adjustment. It is through the Easter, by the way also the Jewish Passover was in the same time in the first quarter. And my favorite some minor effects but on the other hand one can think about quite a weak I would say start of this summer in Europe while until recently it was more winter than summer. And much more than usual so important part of our business like beverage, yogurt, barbecue related products and so on were suffering from weather issues. I hate talking about the weather since I don't have a lot of influence about the weather. But altogether I believe that this might be more important than the Easter effect and I'm happy to say that we seek second quarter as positive.

Andrew Stott

Okay, thank you Ori.

Ori Yehudai

Alon will you elaborate about the cash flow.

Alon Granot

The cash flow is arriving many for the profit before tax. Twenty six.

Hi Andrew, the cash flow is deriving mainly for the high profit before tax 43 compared to 26 in the parallel quarter. And we did also a good job in working capital actually towards 16 million and this is only 11 million growth together with the sales growth. So, this tax we pay in cash this year were similar to last year so that brings it to 42 million compared to 80 million last year in cash flow.

Andrew Stott

Okay perfect, that’s very clear. Thank you very much.

Michael Klahr

Hi guys, good afternoon, thanks for taking my questions. Just so notes in the non-recurring items seem to be falling in dollar term. Should we expect anything -- can you give us some indication of what we should expect through the rest of the year to most of those one time out there really? And my second question is about the PTI, the buyout of 25% of the PTI. It seems that the company value went up more than two times in the three years since you bought it so I was just trying to understand what drove that increase itself, was it the margin expansion or both, give us a bit of color on how that's been performing? Thanks.

Ori Yehudai

Thank you Michael again for the two important questions. As mentioned in our last call, the nonrecurring expenses from the integration of our savory business, shutdown of the Stuttgart operation, most too close to all of them were done last year. In the first quarter we had zero nonrecurring items as far as disintegration. If we are to see some with the layoff of some people that were hired for production and will be released when the optimization comes through or some other issues we might see. Some small amount or relatively small amount relate to nonrecurring and the one that remains and will remain for the next two quarters, meaning the second and third are the fine ingredient business. But again this should be over by the third quarter this year. And following that as long as we don't deal with a new projects that we will of course report to, we don't expect to see any significant nonrecurring cost of acquisitions or normal things like that. So as mentioned we have no expectations that something even close to what we have seen in last year which was really exceptional for Frutarom will come again.

The second question about PTI, I mean you are right and the value increased by 2.5 times and this show in a way value creation. And this is a combination that's come in the way following the Russian crisis where the ruble changed drastically and the sentiments towards imports of raw materials and finished food products into Russia changed dramatically managed by the government to encourage local production which we enjoyed. And being the largest by far player in the savory area we were able to gain market share on the account of export. And by the way Frutarom is exporter also into Russia from Italy and Germany suffered from 20% reduction in sales during that period that PTI we're able to capture. So it's a combination of higher market share, improved our mix of product. If you look back to when we acquired PTI I believe that 40% of sales were in trade and marketing items, resale items that are noncore to Frutarom. These were reduced but we are seeing including in the first quarter handsome, nice high double-digit growth in our own production of compounds in specialty ingredients that have a much higher margin with them. With the stabilization of the ruble today around 56 ruble per dollar we are still able to keep and even grow our market share because of the Russian sentiment to local production. So it's a true value creation that our partners from whom we acquired 75% of the business enjoyed the 25 and we enjoyed the 75.

Michael Klahr

Thanks, just as a follow-up, in the cash flow statement is there any $20 million investment in subsidiaries, what was with the 20 million, is that PTI and what about the other 20 million?

Ori Yehudai

Just one second, Alon will answer.

Alon Granot

Can you repeat the question please?

Michael Klahr

In the cash flow statement, the investments in subsidiaries in the first quarter was $20 million, our acquisition of subsidiaries was about $20 million when the PTI was 40 million?

Alon Granot

I understood. The 20 million is the new acquisition that we did and 40 million it appear under cash flow from finance activity is the 40 million 226 [ph]. Because we make a provision in the books in the balance sheet two years before it was long term and last year it was short-term.

Michael Klahr

Okay, thanks and good quarter.

Ori Yehudai

Thank you very much Michael. Thank you.

Cathal Kenny

Good afternoon Ori and good afternoon Alon and good afternoon Roy. Two questions from my side, one is margin related. It looks like you had a very strong performance in terms of business or crossroads if you say of setting marketing research and developments. It looks like you took upon a 120 basis point of margin that are cost centered. Is there anything you could call out there in terms of initiatives that helps drive that margin and is it sustainable? And then second question relates to natural color and the antioxidants. I know it is impossible to get a sense of the scale of that segment within the overall Frutarom Group and antioxidant and color let's say it is -- the product line is their related capabilities within that area?

Ori Yehudai

Can you repeat the first question because the line was not perfect, so I am not sure we understood the first question. I will start and then Alon will answer the second one. Okay Cathal, sorry, I apologize. Can you repeat the first…

Cathal Kenny

Just looking at your cost center, and looking at sales, marketing, research and development I think if you look at the cost book relative to sales, when you look at the -- year-on-year, it looks like there was significant margin of left, so in another way if you look at your margin again below the line, the gross margin that your operating profit margins increased and the offset that came from that cost center I just wondered if there was some initiatives that helped drive that margin and is it sustainable?

Ori Yehudai

This come mainly from start seeing the results of the integration of the savory business. And it is sustainable and I believe that the total savings definitely when you look at margin compared with third should be expected and we are not working today with a lower cost than what we think we need in our SG&A. That will be done so to that. Next one Cathal, next one antioxidant I would say around 5% of total Frutarom today and I would like to see the doubling within the next year to two years. Excluding the acquisition but we are looking at acquisitions as well.

Cathal Kenny

Perfect, thank you.

Ori Yehudai

Thank you very much.

Ori Yehudai

Yes, first of all thank you for your participation. Thanks a lot for the good questions. Alon, Roy, and myself are at your disposal for any question or clarification you need. We are very, very happy and optimistic about the remaining of 2017 and 2018 and believe that we are in the very right junction and that our customers want us to give them the right solution at the right cost that will allow us to continue create value for our shareholders and stakeholders. So thank you very much, have a great afternoon and day.

