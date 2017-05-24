Philips To Acquire RespirTech For Respiratory Care Device

The deal will add to Philips' growing portfolio of respiratory and sleep care products for hospital and home use.

RespirTech has developed a vest that assists patients with cystic fibrosis and COPD to better clear accumulated mucus from their chest.

Royal Philips said it will acquire RespirTech for an undisclosed amount.

Quick Take

Healthcare products company Royal Philips (PHG) has announced an agreement to acquire RespirTech, a maker of a respiratory enhancement device for an undisclosed sum.

The growth of COPD and cystic fibrosis are the primary reasons for the acquisition, which will add to Philips’ existing portfolio of respiratory and sleep care products.

By acquiring a device that may be used at home, along with a robust support program, Philips is positioning itself as a broad provider of hospital and home-use solutions.

Target Company

St. Paul, Minnesota-based RespirTech was founded in 2004 to commercialize respiratory assistance technology originally developed by Warren Warwick, M.D. and Lee Hansen, MPH at the University of Minnesota for children with cystic fibrosis.

Management is headed by founding CEO Mario Nozzarella. Other company founders were Lou and Pam Mertz, who are parents of a cystic fibrosis child.

The device, called inCourage Airway Clearance, is a ‘vest attached to a machine that creates compressions to the chest, helping to loosen, thin and move mucus through the lungs.’

Below is a brief demo video showing the vest in operation:

(Source: RespirTech)

The company has conducted a number of clinical trials which have demonstrated improved self-reported results as measured by reduced hospital visits, lowered antibiotic use and subjective improved airway clearance experience, but has not yet received final FDA marketing clearance.

RespirTech has 210 employees, but their funding history or investor base isn’t known.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the amount or terms of the acquisition agreement. Philips did not provide any change in financial guidance nor did it file an 8-K indicating a material change in condition, so it is likely the deal will not be material to its financial performance.

Philips wants to ‘accelerate its growth in respiratory care’ as the main reason it acquired RespirTech.

The technology promises to help patients with cystic fibrosis and COPD, or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder.

I suspect the bigger market opportunity is the COPD piece since COPD patients frequently have bronchiectasis, where the walls of the bronchi are thickened with inflammation and infection that result in the accumulation of mucus.

Additionally, the system can be utilized in the home along with a ‘robust clinical support program’ for ongoing patient management.

As John Frank, Philips’ Business leader, Sleep & Respiratory Care stated,

RespirTech’s vest therapy can be applied to a range of respiratory conditions and various neuromuscular diseases, where patients’ compromised abilities to cough often leads to serious respiratory complications and associated higher care costs. By helping these patients help themselves, we aim to enhance the patient’s quality of life and reduce the overall cost of care.

As the ‘smoker generation’ ages, the number of COPD sufferers is expected to increase. According to a GBI Research 2013 market report, the global COPD treatment market is expected to reach $15.6 billion by 2019, up markedly from $11.3 billion in 2013.

A 2016 report by Transparency Market Research pegged the growth in the U.S. and China alone through 2024 to reach $18.8 billion.

So, the market size and need for all forms of COPD treatment continue to grow, and Philips’ acquisition of RespirTech makes strategic sense as it continues to build out its portfolio of respiratory products.

