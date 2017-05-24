Lowe's To Acquire Maintenance Supply Headquarters For Pro Market Push

I'm glad to see Lowe's management finally addressing the professional multi-family MRO market with a more comprehensive offering.

The deal is complementary to another Lowe's purchase, that of Central Wholesalers.

Quick Take

Building materials retailer Lowe’s Companies (LOW) has announced an agreement to acquire Maintenance Supply Headquarters for total consideration of $512 million.

The deal, when combined with its previous acquisition of Central Wholesalers, represents a belated move by management to better serve the multi-family MRO industry.

It seems a bit late in the real estate cycle, but better late than never if Lowe’s wants to compete with Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and its Pro offering.

Target Company

Houston, Texas-based Maintenance Supply was founded in 2006 to provide wholesale building MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) products to the professional trade contractor or operator, primarily focused on the multi-family industry.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Richard “Rusty” Penick, who was previously CFO at Century Maintenance Supply in Texas.

The company expanded to operate 13 distribution centers primarily located in the south, southeastern, and western U.S. states, with more than 5,300 products and services.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Lowe’s intends to pay $512 million but did not disclose any other terms of the deal. Management did state that it expects the transaction to ‘be accretive to Lowe’s earnings in fiscal 2017,’ though not by how much.

Lowe’s didn’t file an 8-K, so the transaction does not mark a material change to its financials.

The deal is more of a complementary, strategic acquisition. Lowe’s acquired Central Wholesalers in November 2016, an MRO distributor with operations in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.

Lowe’s has had a Pro Services division which serves the multifamily housing industry. As Richard Maltsbarger, Lowe’s chief development officer stated,

Together, Maintenance Supply Headquarters and Central Wholesalers will expand our capabilities in serving this key segment while strengthening our platform for future growth with enhanced product and service offerings for MRO customers.

With the successful close of the new deal expected in Lowe’s second fiscal quarter, the combined group will feature 16 distribution centers accounting for more than $400 million in annual sales.

The unit will be headed by 13-year Lowe’s veteran Michael Tummillo, SVP Sales of the Pro Services division.

Lowe’s is in need of a growth story. The company reported its recent quarterly earnings this morning and is losing ground to arch-rival Home Depot regarding sales and gross margin.

So, it isn’t surprising that management wanted to announce the Maintenance Supply acquisition just before its earnings announcement, as it no doubt wanted a growth story thesis to offset the flagging sales when compared to Home Depot.

The multi-family industry has expanded greatly in recent years, so I’m a bit surprised that it has taken management this long to make meaningful moves to take advantage of the growth opportunities in that sector.

In the wake of the financial crisis, multi-family has been on a tear as consumers have flocked to rentals instead of home ownership.

Now that multi-family construction is cooling and the industry cycles downward, the timing is a bit odd for management to become active acquirers.

It’s difficult to know whether it got the target company for a good price, but at least Lowe’s is now doing what it should have done before.

