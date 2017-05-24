ROTY Edition 1: Welcome, Basic Info, And Initial Holdings

Today's idea is Motif Bio, with lead asset iclaprim performing well in an initial pivotal trial and data to be forthcoming from a second trial later in the year.

Zogenix was our initial idea discussed with readers, one that has not run up yet but appears quite undervalued in light of prior data and relative to competitors.

For the model account, we assume a maximum position of $10,000 in each idea and we typically buy and sell shares in quarter positions ($2,500).

The strategy has worked out very well for me in the past, and I felt an exclusive focus on ROTY ideas would be most beneficial for readers.

ROTY is a straightforward strategy where we sift the market for stocks that could double or more within the next 12 months.

ROTY is a straightforward strategy where we sift the market for stocks that could double or more within the next 12 months.

The loose definition of a ROTY is a stock that could double or more within a year's time frame due to upcoming catalysts, macrofactors, revaluation, operational turnaround, product launch, etc. While many come from the biotech sector, I scan other areas of the market as well.

While these tops of stocks can be risky, we seek to lessen the risk through being very picky, focusing on stocks with depressed valuations, situations where the core business supports present share price with hidden assets whose value could be realized providing additional upside, and other special situations. Additionally, we seek to lessen risk through advanced entry/exit/profit-taking/loss-cutting strategies. Stocks are often traded in quarter positions, although those with larger accounts could do so with smaller sizing if necessary.

I decided to make this decision in order to maximize value for readers, focusing exclusively on ROTY ideas. Again, more on that decision can be viewed in my blog post.

Welcome to The First Edition

I plan to regularly post one to three times a week depending on my schedule, the number of quality ideas in my scans that don't turn up red flags (I'm very skeptical), and other factors. I try to take a "teach a man to fish" approach, although I'll be the first to admit I'm still learning alongside you and that will always be the case. I always welcome ideas from readers in the comments.

For position sizes, we will use a model position size of $10,000. So, if someone were establishing a position in stock XYZ, they might buy an initial pilot position worth $2,500.

As discussed in reader comments, our initial position (pilot purchase) is in Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX), for which you can read my take here. In further editions of ROTY, I will be discussing further actions with the position and other stock ideas discussed. In this particular case, I personally own shares of Zogenix, but I still refer to the model position of $2,500. In cases of other ROTY stocks discussed in the future, I may or may not own them depending on my own personal situation and the availability of dry powder. However, the model portfolio assuming using the above-mentioned figures will clearly be displayed for readers.

And Now For Today's Candidate

Motif Bio (NASDAQ:MTFB)

MTFB data by YCharts

Shares have increased over 40% over the last year, with much of that coming in the last couple months. The small U.K.-based biotech firm recently (November last year) listed on the Nasdaq, closing an initial public offering and associated European placement receiving net proceeds of $21.5 million.

In late April, the company announced positive results for its REVIVE-1 phase 3 study assessing clinical candidate iclaprim in patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Iclaprim has been designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) by the FDA.

The primary endpoint of non-inferiority as compared to vancomycin at 48 hours to 72 hours after the start of administration of the study drug was met while iclaprim also met the test of cure (TOC) endpoint. 60.4% of patients on the company's drug demonstrated resolution (or near resolution) at end of therapy as compared to 58.3% of patients on vancomycin while another previously agreed on secondary endpoint revealed that a clinical cure was seen in 68.5% of patients on iclaprim as compared to 73% of those on vancomycin.

Figure 2: Endpoint data (Source: Company press release)

The company could be on the path to file for regulatory approval in the first half of 2018. Investors will be looking for a detailed look at safety data as well later on. In the 600-patient double-blinded global trial, iclaprim was well tolerated with most adverse events being mild in nature.

Figure 3: Safety Data (Source: Company press release)

CEO Graham Lumsden commented on iclaprim's utility for patients with ABSSSI including those with severe infections who concurrently have kidney disease with or without diabetes as nephrotoxicity has not been observed with the candidate as has been the case with current standard of care treatments (keep in mind that upwards of 25% of 3.6 million or so ABSSSI patients have kidney disease according to management).

While shares initially jumped to the $11 level, they reverted back to the $8 level, perhaps due in part to a large number of shares coming off lockup and ready to potentially flood the market.

Other Information

The company reported cash and equivalents of $21.8 million at the end of 2016 while its US public offering and European placement brought the total amount raised by the firm to $65 million. For the full-year 2016, its net loss amounted to $40.3 million with the majority consisting of research and development costs of $34.8 million. Based on the above, I would expect dilution in the medium term, as the company will need funds to continue the path forward on its own as it has chosen.

The management team appears solid, with CEO Graham Lumsden working prior as a senior executive at Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Huang leading prior a drug development group in anti-infectives at Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). Vice President of Clinical Operations Dr. Rajesh Shukla headed NDA stage clinical development programs at Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), and Teva (NYSE:TEVA), among others.

The next material catalyst appears to be data from the REVIVE-2 trial, which I might add uses a similar protocol to the successful REVIVE-1 trial but consists of different trial centers. Over 80% of patients are enrolled and data is expected in the second half of the year.

The company reminds me a great deal of Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO), another antibiotic play that worked out very well for us. Achaogen now sports a market capitalization nearing $1 billion, with the share price having increased to over $27 from the mid $2s.

Final Thoughts

Readers who are interested in the story could establish a pilot position (25%) in the near term, as we are doing for the model ROTY account ($2,500 as discussed at the beginning of the article). Depending on strength shown in the share price as well as further developments, the position could be added to while expecting a significant run-up into data from the REVIVE-2 trial.

The final position, whatever its size, should be partially reduced (taking some profits) prior to data being released to take risk off the table while retaining upside. While positive REVIVE-1 data greatly derisks the second trial, biotech is a risky minefield and one can never be certain as to how things will play out.

Other risks aside from disappointing data include dilution in the medium term, competition, and the possibility of a regulatory downthumb, among others. Iclaprim's troubled past is another topic of concern with the drug being the subject of a complete response letter from the FDA to former owner and Swiss biotech Arpida back in 2009 (FDA requested additional clinical data). Arpida's positive pivotal results with the drug were not enough, and the company ran out of funds to progress the program. FDA concerns were related to efficacy and safety, including three deaths in clinical trials.

