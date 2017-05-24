Micron Technology's (MU) Management Presents at JP Morgan Global Internet, Media and Technology Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

JP Morgan Global Internet, Media and Technology Brokers Conference

May 24, 2017 10:00 a.m. ET

Executives

Ernie Maddock - CFO

Analysts

Harlan Sur - JP Morgan

Harlan Sur

Why don't we go ahead and get started. Again, welcome to the third day of JP Morgan's 45th Annual TMT Conference. Again, my name is Harlan Sur; I'm the semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment analyst here for the firm. We're very pleased to have Ernie Maddock, the Chief Financial Officer of Micron Technology here with us today. We have a lot of questions lined up, I'm sure you have a lot of questions lined up. So I think we're going to jump right into it. And so, Ernie, thank you very much for joining us this morning.

Ernie Maddock

It's my pleasure.

Harlan Sur

New CEO, it's only been a couple of weeks. You're new President and Chief Executive Officer, Sanjay Mehrotra, we knew him. We used to cover SanDisk, and so he had a solid tenure at SanDisk. Obviously he was one of the co-founders of the company who basically for most of you that probably noticed, but SanDisk basically pioneered NAND flash for the industry. He was instrumental in driving their industry leadership, not only from a manufacturing and operations perspective, but when he took over as CEO, 2011 through 2016; he really transformed the company from a chip company to a systems company, right. He drove their leadership in client and enterprise SSD. And then, obviously, they were acquired by Western Digital.

And so, as a part of all of this, we want to get your views, your initial interactions with Sanjay, and maybe a little bit of a snapshot of his priorities and his vision for the company on a go-forward basis.

Ernie Maddock

Sure. So, you've given a great sort of summary of this career, and I would say, having spent a reasonable amount of time with him and in his three weeks of tenure, it's everything that you've said, and more. He obviously is in a bit of a learning mode with respect to DRAM because it's a big part of our business, and it's not something that he has a lot of familiarity with. But I think one of the things I'm most impressed with during his tenure there, anytime somebody new comes into the business you're very tempted to look at everything you see, and say, "Well, I did it this way, I did it that way." And he's been incredibly thoughtful about how he has approached the situations, being appropriately challenging to some things that he felt we have the opportunity to better, but also being respectful and acknowledging the things that surpassed sort of the expectations that he had coming in.

So, I think he was a fantastic choice. Really looking forward to working with him. And I expect that he will continue on the progress that Mark Durcan built, as with come into our own with respect to some of our technology transitions and the productization of those technology transitions, particularly in the NAND space.

Harlan Sur

Great. Okay, that's great. We look forward to building the relationship with him, and potentially hearing him on the next earnings call.

Let's turn to the business at hand. Demand environment appears actually quite strong here in the first half of the year. We've had 14 of our semiconductor companies from a broad swathe, including semi cap equipment companies from a broad swathe of the different industries here at our conference the last couple of days. And by and large, the key takeaway is that demand is healthy here in the first half of the year. And as we look into the second-half of the year, demand continues to be one of strength. And I'll point to specific areas that does seem to be outgrowing the overall markets, and that is in the areas of cloud and datacenter spending. It's not a surprise that companies like Google, and Amazon, and Facebook are spending at record CapEx levels, which includes servers, which includes networking, and all of the big iron pieces of equipment that actually consume quite a bit of memory.

We've had some strong smart phone launches here in the first half of the year. Obviously there's going to be more on to come in the second-half of the year. And compute PC fundamentals seem to be tracking relatively in line with kind of normal seasonal trends. You layer on top of that, I think, what continues to be, at least what we hear from some of your customers, a pretty tight both DRAM and NAND component availability environment, and so it feels like the setup is really good financial performance-wise from Micron. We'd love to get your views on the current environment.

Ernie Maddock

Sure. So they're very consistent with what you've heard, and actually pretty consistent with what we've been saying all year. We believe that on the DRAM side you're going to see somewhere between 15% and 20% growth in bits supplied, that's something that the other suppliers in the market are also saying, within reasonable range.

And then on the demand side, based upon the nice summary that you gave, with a slightly favorable PC business, a really robust cloud server infrastructure type business, a good mobile business, and a good automotive and sort of embedded business, that you're going to have demand somewhere in the 20%-25% big-growth range, and therefore you have the setup for some stability from a pricing perspective, which is actually what we've seen now here over the course of the last several months. In fact, we've been in a bit of a rising pricing environment over that period of time.

On the NAND front, we think that bits supplied will be somewhere between 35% and 40% this year. We're actually a little bit on the higher end of the ranges of the ranges that our competitors talk about. And that we think that demand is certainly meaningfully in excess of that if you sort of model that what unconstrained demand would be if you were following the cost curve that 3D transition would allow. And so that's creating some fairly healthy fundamentals there as well. And based on everything that we see right now there isn't going to be a material change in that supply demand dynamic here as we look over the next few quarter certainly, and maybe a little bit beyond that point.

Harlan Sur

Right. So we had one of the semi cap here just before you. And they keep their fingers on the pulse of what's happening. Obviously technology migration as well as capacity expansion, it was interesting because DRAM CapEx spending off of a low base, right, we have to keep [ph] off of a low base in 2016, is up this year, but their view was majority of that is technology migration; there's very little capacity expansion. And their view was, exiting this year, industry capacity is probably flat. And I don't know if you have a view on total industry capacity dynamics, and your sense of where that could be exiting this year?

Ernie Maddock

I think that's reasonably consistent with certainly what we've said about our intent, and then certainly the public comments of the other industry participants have been pretty much exactly that. That while you do get some wafer loss as a result of technology transitions, the intent that we have is to maintain flat wafer outs, so essentially you are adding a little bit of capacity to make up for those lost wafer outs, but as an industry as a whole, you are not adding substantial incremental industry wafers and that would contribute to or allow you to get into this 15% to 20% range in terms of bit growth because technology transitions alone will put you at or below the low end of that range.

Harlan Sur

Yes. So let's start with the DRAM business. We obviously track the third-party spot and contract pricing which may or may not be a proxy for some of the other segments of your business, but general trend was I think we had a good sense of what's happening. And basically until the end of April, we had seen you know, DDR4 spot pricing continue to increase whereas now things have started to sort of flat line. On the other hand, contract pricing, right, which is still I don't know fairly well below where the level of spot pricing is has continued to climb. Now, in the context of a diversified portfolio that you have and broad based customers, how should we assume what lag in contract pricing heading into the seasonally stronger part of the year, how does this impact the sort of dynamics of the business?

Ernie Maddock

Sure. So in general if contract pricing is lagging spot pricing, it is reasonable to think that you are going to see some upward pressure…

Harlan Sur

Yes.

Ernie Maddock

…on spot pricing that is most directly applicable to the client segment which is most immediately adjacent to that spot market, I think we've talked about before the fact that in server environment, in the mobile environment these contracts are negotiated less frequently. They still follow the general trend that you see on the PC side of the house, but there is some time lag and there is certainly a difference in amplitude, right? From the prior trough to the peak to the trough, mobile pricing was much more stable than PC pricing. And so as a result PC has increased dramatically over the last nine months. Mobile pricing is coming up but it comes up on a percentage basis, much less -- to a much less significant degree. But in general, it's reasonable to think that as long as there is a gap between spot and contract, and spot remains stable that that will inform the discussions that we have with our customers and the resulting contract pricing.

Harlan Sur

And are you seeing that same trend on the server part of the business as well?

Ernie Maddock

In general, yes. All of the other segments are informed by what happens in that client and spot segment although to different degrees. So while they were in the middle of a difficult pricing environment, they tend to be better profitability opportunities. In a very robust environment, the profitability there by segment can actually lag a little bit, right. We've talked about the fact on our calls that the normal hierarchy of pricing has flattened considerably given the current supply demand environment.

Harlan Sur

Yes. So there seems to be a pervasive view out there building that the resilience of the positive supply/demand dynamics out in the industry both for DRAM and for NAND has the potential to create de-specking, demand destruction, maybe primarily in PCs and smartphones, maybe less so in some other cloud data center segments of the market; wanted to get your view on that. Are you starting to see some of that in any of these end markets because that seems to be sort of a growing fear with the memory industry right now?

Ernie Maddock

We're actually not and there is a logical reason why we think that that exist. So as you talked about earlier, one of the biggest consumers of DRAM and NAND for the record, but since we are talking about DRAM is Google, Amazon, Facebook deploying these data center deployments. Well, you look at the economic equation of that data center deployment and the economics that Google, Amazon, and Apple face as companies versus PCs and they are just night and day difference. So the value if you will that those data center deployments provide to those clients, the profitability margins they have. And then, on the other side the relative price of memory in the context of that data center deployment is a very different equation than what a PC manufacturer is looking like who is operating with 5% margins and wants to really tightly control BAM [ph] content.

Even then on the PC space, what's driving PC growth is very high performance or ultra-light form factor PCs which rely on more concentration of memory or particularly high performance memory and so the value equation there, if you're about to pay $1500 for a PC because it delivers capability to you, you're probably willing to pay $1550 if in fact that's what that's what it costs. So, these are not content gains that are happening in $300 and $400 PC's, these are content gains that are happening in a very specific part of the market that happens to be fast growing right now because of all the other underlying trends around artificial intelligence, virtual reality these are essentially gateway devices into those realms and therefore the devices that are being used for those require that memory content.

Harlan Sur

And then so to kind of follow up on that, I mean, there are all of these new demand drivers and just even over the past week Nvidia out there, GPU Technology Conference, their Analyst Day AMD rolled out their entirely new product line of Cloud based products and a big focus on machine learning in AI and just to throw some statistics out there, the average cloud server based off of our memory model has 256 gigabytes of DRAM per server on the deep learning and AI side for example Google's new Tensor processor engine and the pod that it sits and consumes like 16 terabytes of DRAM and Nvidia's DGX-1 Supercomputer in a box has something on the order of almost 1 terabyte of DRAM per system and so big driver of demand in that business.

And so you're If I remember back to your last earnings call, your server mix went from 15% of the mix in the prior quarter to 25% of the mix in the quarter that you reported, do you expect that server mix to kind of continue to move higher as the year unfolds just given all of these dynamics?

Ernie Maddock

We do and that's both a statement about what the raw demands profile looks like but also a statement about the fact that Micron has consistently tried to address segments that we believe will provide better long-term differentiation, better long-term opportunity to form customer relationships that are particularly important to a company like Micron were we are essentially 20% to 25% of industry that's right.

We need to form and highly value those relationships perhaps in a different way than our competitors who have much more dominant share so, it's both a market statement but also a very specific statement of company intent as we've talked about for a long time to address those parts of the market where we think we have the ability to differentiate.

Harlan Sur

Let's talk about another end market that seems, that actually also grew pretty significantly for you guys last quarter in fact I think it's grown for sequential quarters for you guys and that's automotive and then we talked you and I talked about this at CES as well, but that's been a growing business and it's clearly as we see all of this intelligence whether it's a dash, whether it's somewhat sophisticated digital dashboard I mean you can tell that sitting behind that is the requirements for more memory. And then as we move from semi to fully autonomous and we start putting processes in the car. We kind of see things will be taking off from there, but question to you is what has led to Microns competitive strength within automotive? I think in terms of content growth you discussed an opportunity of four to five times larger content growth over the next five to seven years what are some of the unique storage capabilities that Micron can is bringing to customers now can offer to customers in the automotive markets.

Ernie Maddock

I think the thing that's most important to automotive customers is one that the standards to which they must call and you're typically not selling directly to the auto manufacture, you're selling to the subsystem guys, Continental or Bosch or you know, and any one of these suppliers, right. So, the level of rigor and quality testing for automotive is distinctly more challenging and more difficult than exist for even the next most rigorous application whatever that is.

These things have to operate in temperature ranges that are virtually not seen in any other application maybe some mobile even then you are typically limited to a much smaller temperature range and you would normally see in a -- a mobile device will have a much smaller temperature range, and there is a requirement to certify end-to-end throughout your company, right? So, you have to start at the supply chain, start with how weak were all our suppliers, the quality processes that you go through to manufacture, to package, to test. Those things are all distinctly different for the automotive business. And so you have to make a long-term investment in that, and that's what Micron has chosen to do, which has really helped it in terms of solidifying a very, very strong market share position.

And then if you look at what's required on a going-forward basis, we're in the process of calling 2019 and 2020 cars or subsystems that go into those cars. And once that's called what the subsystem guys want more than anything else is assured supply, and assured stability of supply, because just because we want to migrate to a new technology node, and that may give us a 15% cost reduction, the cost to them of having to recall that across their entire client base is a real economic challenge. And so they want the certainty of assured supply. And literally zero defects, right, given the applications that are created there. So I'd say that's the primary difference in that market.

Micron has clearly focused there. We have deep relationships; we've been extremely successful in getting a broad swathe of customers very comfortable with our commitment to that market. So, unlike any other market where although there's a cost of entering and exiting, and reentering and exiting, if there's any suspicion on the part of these customers that you are not committed to that market for the long haul they'll just move on to a supplier who is. And so that's how the company has differentiated itself.

Harlan Sur

Great. Why don't we open it up for questions? If you do have questions, I would ask just wait for the microphone. Any questions out there? I've got one right up here.

Unidentified Analyst

So, the business is notorious for being cyclical, obviously. What difference did you see in this particular good cycle than you've seen in previously cycles?

Ernie Maddock

I think typical cyclical behavior can be driven by one of two things. It can be driven by an unexpected weakness in demand, or it can be driven by an ill-considered addition of capacity. And the very worse cycles occur when those two things happen simultaneously. So I think, as I commented earlier, if you listen to the commentary coming from industry participants on the supply side it reflects a great deal of discipline and thoughtfulness with respect to how the industry participants are considering supply expansion. And it's important that as long as supply is trailing slightly behind demand you actually, as a supplier, have a great chance to respond to unexpected prohibitions in demand. So that's the one thing that we can't control as a supplier. You can't control what's happening to the demand environment. So I think the trigger for the most recent downturn was just protracted weakness in the PC business that extended well beyond into a greater level of severity than any industry pundit was forecasting at the time.

And that happened to coincide with an expansion of supply that was not ill-considered. It was actually reasonably well considered. However, it occurred and flew straight in to the face of a pretty weak PC market. And even with those conditions you saw the industry actually move through the difficult time fairly quickly at aggregate levels of profitability that were substantially higher than they were in the prior cycles. So those are the two dynamics I think on the supply side. Although we don't speak for the industry, the other participants have spoken and indicated a great deal of discipline. And then on the demand side, there are fairly healthy fundamentals that we can all more personally relate to, right. So this isn't about how many PC units are sold anymore, it's about how much data companies want to collect about you, and your family, and your habits relative to social media, and any number of things that are causing the need to amass larger and larger amounts of data. And we don't see any abatement in that trend. And if there's no abatement in that trend then it's hard to imagine why you would see a protracted downturn in memory consumption.

Harlan Sur

Good question. Do we have any other questions? We've got one right up here. Go ahead, Matt, just go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I wondered if you just might comment on the potential risks of a deal with the Toshiba assets, how that might not be disruptive [indiscernible]?

Harlan Sur

So, just to repeat the question, the question was on the pending deal of the Toshiba memory assets, how that might or might not impact the industry/Micron dynamics?

Ernie Maddock

I think the easiest way to think about these because there are a hundred different angles that you could apply to it is, is any potential acquirer likely to take a capital plan that that joint venture has and expand it dramatically, right. Because at the very highest level, what would an existing industry participant be concerned about? They'd be concerned that supply will expand more quickly than we currently expect. Now, let's all remember that that joint venture, as evidenced by some comments that WD has made, already has aggressive plans for a 3D conversion, and progressing through the technology stack. And so there must be an underlying capital plan that supports that. And I don't have privy to exactly what it is, but it's there. And so unless that materially changes, then our view of the industry supply dynamic would remain relatively intact. And therefore there'd be much less incremental change than I think folks might fear.

So that's what I would think about it at the most high level there is, is it going to change the fundamental industry supply-demand dynamics. And frankly, if an existing industry participant ends up being the ultimate acquirer. We all know how tough it is to be in this business, and so it doesn't seem like a greater likelihood that capital plans would actually be expanded and increased.

Harlan Sur

Question right over here.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks. Just with the transition to 3D NAND, you talked about the supply and demand dynamics generally as you see them now. Compared to a year ago, looking at it today, I guess expansion of 3D NAND capacity, what does that do to the overall supply dynamic you think as you look out 12 months? And what might change those assumptions?

Ernie Maddock

So, we have said that we believe in the long-term, and the long-term being through 2020 at this point, that you are going to have a bit demand CAGR that's in the 45% plus or minus range. As we look at the supply side of that, this year, industry participants are estimating between 30% and 40%. And again, there's been a pretty -- I think the thing that's important to remember is the consistency with which people have been talking about their estimates for bit growth. And that particular range has now been sort of inculcated for a good part of 12 months, which says that suppliers have an understanding of what they're doing, and have an understanding of what each other are doing, and therefore are able within a reasonable range of error to sort of predict that. So I would expect that you will see calendar year '18 bit supply growth to inch up, because a lot of companies are going through a 3D conversion this year.

Micron went through the bulk of its conversion in our prior fiscal year, so crossing over a couple of calendar years, right. So bit supply growth is likely to expand. But bear in mind that this is an incredibly elastic market. So the rate of expansion in bit supply next year based on everything we can sort of pencil out on the back of our napkins or notebooks or whatever we do that with is still not in excess of what you would expect demand to increase by, given a normal cost curve that comes with those technology transitions. And then if you get out two or three years, and you're talking about third-generation NAND and maybe a QLC implementation, you are going to have a cost-per-bit dynamic that will really lend itself to ubiquitous replacement of HGVs even in things like desktops, where that market hasn't even begun to be tapped. And so it doesn't feel as if the opportunity is there for any sort of protracted imbalance.

Now, that's not to say that in any given quarter there is going to be a little bit of a mismatch. This is not so perfectly orchestrated. But with the industry elasticity that we see, the capital investments that are our friends in the equipment business can validate. It just doesn't feel like we are on a terribly dangerous path right now as an industry.

Harlan Sur

Any other questions? Let's focus on the things that you and the team can control. And so you have discussed the 1x nanometer DRAM transition. You are going through that, right. I think the team's view is that this is going to be a meaningful part of the output by end of fiscal year '17, which is your August quarter, if you could give us an update there? Yields, are they are tracking towards your expectation? Do you still expected to be meaningful part of your output? And maybe if you can just go one step further and help us understand when do we see bit crossover 2x versus 1x?

Ernie Maddock

So, we are on track for meaningful output. We will probably talk more about when would be bit crossover a little bit later on in the fiscal year. So there is going to be no new news there. But the yields continue to be good. We are coming up the yield curve actually pretty much exactly as we would have expected to. We are also simultaneously in the back half of this year going to be rolling out 1Y node. And so one of the reasons why we haven't specifically talked about bit crossover is we want to see how those two things come along because obviously how we feel about 1Y will to some degree influence how aggressively we ramp 1x.

Harlan Sur

And so, it sounds like executing to plan on 1x, getting ready to bring 1Y into production second half of this year, and so far on 1Y things also tracking relative to expectations.

Ernie Maddock

They are absolutely.

Harlan Sur

Okay, great. And then again from an execution perspective doing what you say you are going to do, we all remember last year, you had a bit of a hiccup delay in qualifying your LPDDR for mobile DRAM for some of the big second half smartphone launches. Wanted to know one year later obviously we are getting ready for some big flagship smartphone ramps in the second half of this year, how have the qualifications gone this year?

Ernie Maddock

Qualifications are doing well while acknowledging exactly what you said that weren't qualified, we also were in the process of ramping that 20 nanometer technology node at that time. And so we knew that that window was much, much more narrow than a typical qualification window. And we didn't get across the finish line, so, no argument with that. But this year is quite different relative to that call cycle and the company's readiness for that.

Harlan Sur

Great. Good to hear. Let's switch over to NAND then. Again the things that you do have control over. Team is making the transition. I think it's a big transition from 32 layer to 64 layers. It's for GEN2. Again, you've discussed meaningful bit output exiting your August quarter, if you could give us an update there?

Ernie Maddock

So we still expect that. In terms of an absolute percentage it's actually slightly higher, but not high enough that will change the description of meaningful output. But again coming up the yield curve on that field -- feel very, very good about the implementation of 64 layer within the company.

Harlan Sur

And there on 3D I would say maybe relative to DRAM, I think in 3D obviously I think the team has some pretty big performance differentiators. And that's what we hear from some of your customers as it relates to performance. And so maybe you can help us understand are you -- do you continue to hear the same thing about your performance advantages? Obviously, you have a very different architecture, right, as it relates to not only just size of the chip but performance of the chip.

Ernie Maddock

I think it's important to understand that when somebody is consuming a NAND, right, to speak generically they are actually consuming it in the form of SSD or some other packaged solution, so, unlike a DRAM where you sell more modules with NAND. Somewhere north of 80% of the products that we sell to our customers are actually packaged solutions. And so, when they think about performance, they are thinking about it in terms of the performance of the device that they are looking at. So let's take an SSD.

And it really I think speaks to the thoughtfulness that we have put into not only understanding what the raw device is capable of but also the thoughtfulness we have put into understanding what our customers plan to do with that equipment. And then, tailoring the firmware and the controller around that, and then, again leveraging the customer relationships to help make sure that we have an unfair advantage in terms of understanding their needs and requirements. And if you have a better understanding of that, you have the best chance of actually exceeding their expectations. And I think that's what you see happening now.

Harlan Sur

Great. Do we have any questions from the audience?

Unidentified Analyst

Two questions; first one is regarding your overall SSD output. How much is client and how much is enterprise? And the second question would be do you see material constraints? I mean in terms of wafers for instance? Or for you self clean room capacity or potential other constraints?

Ernie Maddock

So I think it's well known that that raw wafers are in tight supply. We have done I think the things we need to do as a company to protect and insure for supply relative to clean room space we expanded our Singapore fabs, started that expansion, completed it actually now about a year ago. So we have ample space to pursue the objectives that we have relative to NAND. And then on your question about client versus enterprise or cloud, we don't specifically talk about the segmentation. I will say that that actually is beginning to be a bit of a blurry space. So what you were originally designing as a client SSD actually because of its performance characteristics and its price point, the cloud consumers are actually quite interested in it. What was an enterprise class SSD is also moving down into that cloud space. So what's happening is at the margin those markets are either staying relatively constant or shrinking a little bit. While in the middle, this sort of cloud space is morphing. And I think it's probably a little more challenging today to sort of identify what's what than it was 12 months ago when there were clearer delineations between those boundaries.

Harlan Sur

Little bit more time here. My last question again along those same lines is that one of the things as we have been tracking Micron for as long as we have been tracking is we've always wanted the team to drive more on the systems level solution SSDs whether that's client or whether that's enterprise. And we actually started in the last quarter sort of the SSD start to kind of breakout, right? So is this year -- is 2017 the year enterprise and client -- and we hear good out in the channels as well, is this is the year that we start to see Micron really move up the market share rankings on the SSD front?

Ernie Maddock

Well, if we execute successfully, yes, and I think we have been very clear about our timing and intent on this. And to sort of reinforce the concept to introduce of doing what you are going to say and then -- saying what you are going to do and doing it. This is exactly the path that we had outlined. So, really does reinforce the fact that the team was thoughtful about how we set forth down this path. And we are executing to that with a fair amount of precision. So we are pretty pleased with the progress there and think there is a more yet to be made.

Harlan Sur

Ernie, thank you very much for joining us today, and thank you for your insights.

Ernie Maddock

Yes, thank you.

