Under Armour: A Case Of Market Inefficiency?

Some articles and stock screeners still use the incorrect information hurting the company's chances of being considered by investors.

Google and some other charting platforms still do not correctly reflect the recent 1:2 stock split; instead, they incorrectly show a 50% drop in share price in April 2016.

So, what happened?

Back in mid-2016, UA (NYSE:UAA) traded at $84.70 a share one day, and opened at half that price the next. Some got confused as to why it went down 50%, and the articles started pouring to explain how the stock went through a long anticipated split designed to keep the CEO and founder Kevin Plank in control, by creating a non-voting Class share (NYSE:UA).

I got a little disappointed with Google for not updating the stock split information quick enough in their search page graph, but now more than a year later it's alarming that it still shows a 50% drop instead of adjusting the price to reflect that odious split! See the chart below:

Google chart for "NYSE:UAA" May23 2017

Plotting the same ticker during the same period using MSN we get:

MSN chart for "NYSE:UAA" May23 2017

Can you spot the other two 2:1 splits in the price during that 5 year period above?

The outcome

A good example is this article published in May 2017. Its clear they are mistakenly mix-using the pre and after split prices by mentioning an old 52 week high of $105.89 and low of only $17.05.

This is not the only article that fell into that trap; many, other articles and even charting apps are still providing the erroneous information about UA's stock price, which makes me wonder how many investors thought this company was heading to bankruptcy using that fallacious data?

The class C trap

Due to a huge discrepancy in the prices of the A and C shares, Under Armour made the corporate decision to change the ticker symbols from UA (previously class A) to UAA, and changing UA.C (Class C) to UA (which is now class C). Sounds confusing? Its intentional to make people consider buying class C shares, but now many articles use class C (UA) share price symbol when talking about the company in general. After all Under Armour is UA.

Of course, the bigger the spread between the dual share prices, the happier some arbitrageurs get making money regardless of market direction by shorting -in this case- UAA and at the same time going long UA.

To vote or not to vote

Since we are on the subject it may help some readers to note that some prefer the cheaper non-voting UA over UAA because Plank owns the powerful Class B shares with 10:1 voting power; that makes the Class A votes basically useless; However, if you read page 1 of FORM 8-A, it explains the scenarios where B shares will automatically convert to A shares. one of the scenarios is when B shares become less than 15.0% of the total number of shares of Class A and B Stock.

Worth mentioning: Can things get any worse?

No CEO wants social media hordes threatening to boycott his company's product, so what did Kevin do this time to deserve this? The answer: he "praised" Trump.

Kevin clarified later by saying "I answered a question with a choice of words that did not accurately reflect my intent,". What do you think he meant then?

It looks like after he met with the president, Kevin saw an opportunity in Trumps ideas and decided to grab that opportunity to grow his business. Here is what Kevin said: "To have such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country", and "People can really grab that opportunity".

I would personally expect nothing less from a CEO than to grab that opportunity, but talking about it like that? I think he should have known better.

Conclusion

Markets are generally efficient but not 100%; this is why some stock prices surge after a rating upgrade -even when the rating is based on public information already available to everyone-.

I think with all the drama and confusion above, this stock ended up falling way out of favor. We may be able to use this little market inefficiency to ride this stock back up to a more fair value. Remember it still has great growth potential in many parts of the world including the U.S. west coast, before competition with its rivals such as Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) become real constraint on its growth. Also remember that when everyone starts liking this company again, it's stock will be too expensive to make considerable gain anyway.

My recommendation: Buy and hold. If it loses money before the end of 2017 sell and realize the capital loss for tax reasons then buy again after 30 days to avoid falling under the wash sale rule. If it goes up, hold until a year passes by then reconsider holding more or moving to another opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.