Aegean Marine Petroleum Network's (ANW) CEO on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc. (NYSE:ANW)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 24, 2017, 08:30 ET

Executives

Spyros Gianniotis - CFO

Peter Georgiopoulos - Chairman

Nick Tavlarios - President

Analysts

Doug Mavrinac - Jefferies

Ben Nolan - Stifel

Operator

Spyros Gianniotis

Good morning and welcome to Aegean Marine's first quarter 2017 conference call. On the call today is Aegean's Chairman, Peter Georgiopoulos; Aegean's President, Nick Tavlarios; and myself the Financial Officer, Spyros Gianniotis.

Before we begin our presentation, I would like to note that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, estimates, or similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc.'s current plans and expectations, and they involve risks and uncertainties that could cause future activities and the results of operations to be materially different from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include our future operating or financial results, our ability to manage growth, adverse conditions in the marine fuel supply industries, and increased levels of competition. For further information, please refer to Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc.'s reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

I would now like to turn the call over to Nick Tavlarios, Aegean's President to discuss the quarter.

Nick Tavlarios

Thank you for joining us to discuss our results for the first quarter of 2017. I'll provide an overview of our performance during the quarter and then review developments within our specific businesses as well as the broader industry. I will then discuss the actions we are taking to position Aegean for success in both the near term and long term. Spyros Gianniotis, Aegean Chief Financial Officer will provide further details on our financial results from the quarter.

Turning now to our financial and operational results, our results for the quarter were below our expectations due to competitive pressures and challenging market dynamics. While we are disappointed in our results our business remain strong and we are confident in our ability to continue delivering value to the shareholders. While our growth spread of $16.30 per ton was similar to our Q1, 2016 gross spread of $17.60, our results this year were impacted by higher operating costs and expenses. A strong increase in sales volume was unable to offset the increased cost in expenses summarized as follows. Spread compression resulted in approximately $6 million impact on our net income higher. Operating costs for bunker fuel cost and new offices represented an approximately $3.5 million impact and higher interest and financing costs which impacted our results by nearly $3 million. EBITDA for the quarter was $21.9 million, a decrease of 19.2% from the prior year, adjusted net income and EPS for the quarter 1.4 million and $0.03 respectively.

Our sales volume for the quarter were 4.45263 million of which 462,590 tons was retail sales trading volume. Total sales volume increased 495,563 tons from the previous quarter. We recorded EBITDA per ton of $4.93 per metric ton, a decrease of 23.5% year-over-year. During the quarter gross spread from ton decreased to 16.30 from 17.60 year-over-year. Results were adversely affected by the continued challenging operating environment for both shipping and oil trading and shipping global conditions have not improved from prior quarters and have worsened in some segments. Container trade continues to experience overcapacity and consolidation which drives an elevated credit risk profile. During the quarter tanker rates were lower versus the prior year and dry bulk continues to slump and trade below the cash breakeven point.

On the oil margin side, we experienced steady performance in several markets offset by declines in gross margins in certain key markets driven by increased competition. As we have said in the last few quarters the global bunkering in the street faces significant competition in a market saturated with back to back trading entities. These challenges were more prevalent during the last quarter and it appears that these conditions will continue. In addition to pressure from back to back competition physical supplier competition has reached very high levels in the Asian and Middle East markets. Limited non-marine trading opportunities and the flat curve structure could pressure bunker margins in some of our physical ports during the quarter. While the results for the quarter did not meet our expectations we are focused on moving ahead and executing on our strategic initiatives to drive profitability and growth. We are not satisfied with its performance and are taking decisive action to ensure we continue to succeed even at a changing global market with increased competition. To achieve this we are implementing a plan to reduce annual operating expenses by $20 million by June 1, 2018 the majority of which we expect to achieve in the second half of 2017. Our plan is focused on marketing several vessels for sale and/or charter, reducing other operating expenses and evaluating our portfolio and reducing exposure to underperforming markets as appropriate.

Aegean has a strong track record of implementing cost management initiatives and we are comped in our ability to achieve our objectives. For example in 2011 we owned 51 vessels with an operating cost of $71 million annually. Since that time we have taken action to strategically reposition our fleet, today we own 10 less vessels and have cut 21.4 million of vessel operating costs while growing our sales volume 65%. We see opportunities in several markets to significantly decrease expenses by leasing assets while we divest or redeploy our own assets. We are currently marketing several vessels for sale and/or for charter and we are also evaluating the redeployment of vessel to most effective and profitable markets. We will significant reduce our expenses as a result of this shift but will maintain the flexibility to respond quickly to capitalize on increased demand and any improvement in these markets. To ensure we are allocating resources effectively across our portfolio we're taking a strategic view of our markets to ensure we continue to optimize our network and deploy assets in areas with the highest return. We have realized significant benefits through active portfolio management and our focus has only intensified.

As we've said before we consistently focus on rationalizing expenses and monitoring progress within the markets to ensure appropriate structure. We have identified errors where we can ramp up cost reduction initiatives to ensure we have the most efficient operations while continue to meet the demand of our customers. We're also evaluating new lines of business to improve the contribution from our storage facility to our overall profitability as a fuel low storage market has been under considerable pressure. We have a clear plan to reduce expenses and enhanced profitability and are confident that these initiatives will yield visible results. Of course this market is cyclical and while we cannot predict macroeconomic forces we are focused on the factors that we can control in reducing cost as appropriate. We have and we will continue to take proactive steps to ensure Aegean continues to succeed in evolving markets.

Our business model, modern tonnage and flexible physical industry infrastructure will continue to enable us to operate efficiently in a variety of market types and conditions just as we've done over the last 10 years.

With that I'll turn the call over to Spyros to provide additional detail on our financial results for the quarter.

Spyros Gianniotis

Thank you. For the first quarter of 2017 gross profit was $80.3 million representing a similar level to the prior year period. Quarter over quarter gross profit was down 11.5% driven by increased competitive that resulted in depressed gross spread. Operating income for the quarter was $13.9 million representing a 24.2% decrease on the prior year. Interest expense for the quarter were $12.2 million representing an increase of 29.8% of the previous year primarily due to the recently completed convertible bond offering. Income tax for the quarter was $0.7 million or $3.3 million higher than the previous year's benefit. As a result net income for the quarter was $1.4 million and 88.5% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.03 per share representing an 85.6% decrease from the prior year period. EBITDA was $21.9 million compared with $27.1 million for the prior year period. Moving to the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents were $60.4 million as of March 31, 2017 and our working capital position was $472.4 million as of March 31, 2017.

During the quarter we used $66.7 million in cash in our operations which reflect an increase in receivables of $110 million due to increased sales volume. In June of 2016 we engaged price PricewaterhouseCoopers as new independent auditor for the company. The Board of Directors audit committee had recommended this change as a prudent [indiscernible] matter. While the onboarding of our new auditor took some time we filed our 20-F last week and we're pleased that PWC verified the strength of our financial and accounting controls and processes without any changes from the prior filings.

Now I will turn the call back over to Nick.

Nick Tavlarios

Thank you, Spyros. While we are disappointed with our results for the first quarter 2017, we're taking action to shift our strategy to a more profitable asset light model while deploying resources into the most effective and profitable markets. With the support of our dedicated employees we are focused on executing on our long term growth strategy maintaining our financial strength and continuing to drive shareholder value. We are optimistic heading into the second half of 2017 as significant opportunities ahead. With that I would like to turn the call over for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will take our first question from Doug Mavrinac. Please go ahead.

Doug Mavrinac

Nick, I just had a handful of questions for you as a follow up. The first kind of focusing on the first quarter and this kind of getting a better grasp or kind of the spread and the compression and just kind of maybe zeroing in on kind of what transpired and before I drill down just real quick, do you think there's some seasonality in that 1Q spread because as you pointed out you know 1Q '16 the spread was like 17 bucks, it was the weakest spread of the year. This year it's 16 a change, so can we eliminate seasonality or do you think seasonality also contributed to some of the compression?

Nick Tavlarios

I don't really feel confident concluding that there is seasonality Doug, but there's definitely a similarity to Q1 one and that's why I drew the comparison in my comments earlier but I can't really say that there seasonality there. There absolutely is a fair degree of competition out there which has had an effect on spread which is again hard for us to control.

Doug Mavrinac

Right. I was just kind of curious and just kind of wanted to set that aside.

Peter Georgiopoulos

In some markets especially the big one the lower oil prices have brought in more competition, it's easier for people to buy and sell oil at the lower prices, there is much less working capital needed for them. These sort of small mom and pops that we've been talking about for years seem to survive on that and it just seems more have been entering the business.

Doug Mavrinac

Yes, so Peter that's where I was kind of going to go and draw another comparison that you know I don't remember it was four or five years ago whenever we saw volatility in crude and crude was weakening, you saw the mom and pop just flooding the market with product and that was the only other time we saw like real pressure on the spread and so kind of given that correlation and given kind of what you just said is it fair to assume that you know especially towards the end of the quarter where you start seeing brent coming under pressure, volatility in crude and crude getting cheaper I would have to imagine that contributed to some of the weakness as well.

Peter Georgiopoulos

That's fair comment Doug, yes and it definitely contributed to some of the weakness. Yes.

Doug Mavrinac

And then last thing on the post mortem on 1Q, when you look at kind of the spread compression would you say it was overall throughout some of your geographies or was there you know particular type like some of the major trading comps versus some of the more niche markets and then also was there any particular type of end use customer, was it the tanker guys, or the dry bulk guys or others that were really competitive on the pricing at bunker fuel?

Peter Georgiopoulos

I don't want to primarily focus on one segment of the client base. So I don't think that that really is something you can pinpoint here, but I would say that you experience that greater pressure in the bigger markets and that's why I made the remark earlier that we're going to look to reduce some of our exposure in some of those markets and continue to evaluate that.

More importantly what we can control here is expenses and that's really what our greatest focus is so we've set out a very substantive figure out there of $20 million of expense reduction to be done on an annualized basis to be done over the next 12 month period.

Doug Mavrinac

Right. So with that in mind the kind of thinking about kind of the go forward and even further modeling purposes, it sounds like you guys have already identified particular assets that you may want to dispose, redeploy etcetera. So is it just a matter now of not really kind of investigating an initiative but kind of implementing an initiative to where you can know what you want to do and then as a follow up to that just kind of you mentioned the 20 million implemented by June 1, 2018 the majority in the second half. So from a modeling standpoint you know how much of the 20 should we assume on a quarterly basis like in 3Q, 4Q or the second half of the year or at least some ideas as far as kind of how we should model that?

Nick Tavlarios

So again lets breakdown what you said there. So yes we are past the investigative stage and yes, we're focusing on an implementation stage. So this is not something that we have to all of a sudden start researching. And to tell you how to model it again my remarks surely we think we can get a good deal of it earlier on but I really don’t want to answer that question for you, I can't really tell you exactly what--

Nick Tavlarios

You know the problem is -- let's just say as we have updates you'll see the progress and hope you will get a better picture of how is all playing out.

Doug Mavrinac

Yes, perfect. But you guys don’t you [ph] want to do its going to be done within the next 12 months, how most of it will be done in the next six months it sounds like.

Peter Georgiopoulos

Right.

Doug Mavrinac

All right. Perfect. And then just final, final question as it pertains to 2Q looking forward as this question often but can you give us an update as far as kind of what the actual sales volumes have been quarter to-date because 1Q and that was a bright spot, a very big number 4.5 million tons, can you give us an update on kind of how the quarter is materialized from a sales standpoint.

Peter Georgiopoulos

Yes, so the April volume was roughly the kind of one 1.4 million metric ton level which I guess translates around 4.2 run rate and I would say even through half of May we're at the same level but I would suggest that if you're going to watch us reduce some exposure on certain markets you could see the volumes be more conservative in the future.

Doug Mavrinac

Okay. And then should we assume the same proportion of retail that we saw in 1Q is applicable to 2Q?

Nick Tavlarios

Yes maybe slightly higher on the retail. Yes slightly higher in the retail, yes.

Operator

We will take our next question from Ben Nolan. Please go ahead.

Ben Nolan

So I had a couple of questions and I wanted to follow-up a little bit on the cost savings initiatives that you talked about and Dough asked on. So the $20 million of cost savings that you talked about is that relative to a 1Q run-rate or is that relative to say what you were spending last year.

Nick Tavlarios

Look most of those expenses are coming to out of the selling and distribution piece and the G&A side of the equation. There was a new office that was certainly introduced in Q1 so there are some uptick there but again if I were to tell you where the expenses are going to reduce from it's exactly that.

Ben Nolan

Okay. So if I look at last year the expenses were already say 15% less than where they were in the first quarter so just trying to figure out what the basis is for the $20 million delta.

Spyros Gianniotis

The expenses, Ben, comes from high bunker consumption cost by $1.5 million and another 1.5 million is the new company incorporated in Q1, 2017.

Nick Tavlarios

And the new company Ben, just to explain to you which we are talking about here, it's our business in Rostock, Germany the company that we acquired [indiscernible]. That’s the one we're speaking of.

Ben Nolan

And sort of along those lines something maybe on the selling and distribution expense, just curious when you do sort of when margins are tighter as they have been is there a natural feed through to sort of a reduced level of selling cost in other words or are the salesmen compensated on the basis of value at risk or return on investment or is it just it's more of a fixed cost.

Nick Tavlarios

It's a fixed cost model Ben, yes and again you have fixed costs each month when you own vessels right? You're covering accumulating gross spread. So that's the structure of the business works.

Ben Nolan

And well I have two other quick ones, first of all has there been any change in the income contribution [indiscernible] that sort of basically the same it has been?

Nick Tavlarios

It has been a little lower, I think the beginning part of the year you watched the market structure change on the forward curve of what fuel looks like and you watched some of those trading houses that typically come and rent storage space from you move on and wait for the next opportunity. So rates have come off a bit and also the third party leasing components come down a bit. So the contribution dropped.

So again as I've said in the call what we'll look to do is either essentially explore different types of opportunities for that storage space and there are some out there that we're looking at right now. I don't want to reveal what that is exactly on this call for those that competitors that might be listening. But essentially we do have some opportunities.

Ben Nolan

And then lastly from me the interest expense was up a bit I assume you're wearing a little bit more working capital here and that's the component of probably the primary contributor there? How should I think about that going forward certainly into 2Q I mean this should have been kind of modeling similar levels to what we saw in Q1 or is it a little bit more anomalous to the first quarter?

Spyros Gianniotis

Ben, our run-rate interest expenses is close to $20 million after we did the convertible bond. Last quarter we had a very big mark to market gain on interest rate swaps that was 6 million that's why you saw a very low figure in Q4, 2016.

Nick Tavlarios

So Q1 doesn’t have that.

Operator

At this time there are no more questions. This concludes the Aegean Marine Petroleum Network's conference call. Thank you and have a nice day.

