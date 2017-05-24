How Much Cash Should DGI Investors Hold?

Most investors claim that they always keep a significant amount of cash on the sidelines in order to take advantage of potential opportunities that may show up.

There has been a discussion on SA lately regarding the optimum amount of cash that dividend-growth-investors (DGI) should hold. Most investors claim that they always keep a significant amount of cash on the sidelines in order to take advantage of potential opportunities that may show up. However, in this article, I will analyze why DGI investors should not hold any cash in order to reap the full benefit of being invested.

First of all, cash earns nothing, so it exerts a significant drag on the returns of a portfolio. To provide a perspective, S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) has offered an average historical return of 8.6% per year since 1960. Therefore, investors who always keep 20% of their portfolio in cash do not take full advantage of this performance and hence can expect to have an average annual return of about 6.9% (=0.8*8.6%) if the rest of their portfolio matches the return of the market.

The only reason to hold cash is to take advantage of the next bear market. However, this is an essential attempt to time the market. As experience has shown, no-one can consistently time the market. Even the most astute investors, such as Peter Lynch and Warren Buffett, have admitted that they cannot time the market. To be sure, the ongoing bull market is the second-longest in history, and no one expected it to last for so long. In fact, numerous experts have been calling its top since its very beginning, only to be proven wrong later.

As no one can predict how long this bull market will last, the only thing that investors can do is to accept this fact and position their portfolio so that it has great chances of succeeding. Investing in corporate America (S&P) for the long term has great chances of delivering excellent returns. S&P has always exhibited great performance over the long term. Of course there is no guarantee that S&P will continue to deliver an average annual return of 8.6%, but it will most likely continue to offer a satisfactory return.

It is also important to note that it is extremely hard to outperform the market while keeping a meaningful amount of cash. Every year that investors keep cash to benefit from a potential bear market, they forgo an approximate 3% dividend yield, which they could earn by purchasing dividend aristocrats, such as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). As a result, if investors maintain a certain amount of cash for 5 years, they miss a total dividend yield of about 16% including the reinvestment of dividends.

Moreover, the market spends much more time in an uptrend than in a downtrend. To be sure, the average bull market has lasted 31 months while the average bear market has lasted only 10 months. In addition, the market has lost an average of 35% during bear markets. As no one can identify the exact top and bottom, it is reasonable to assume that even the best market timers will miss about 10% off the top and another 10% off the bottom. Therefore, they will capture at best an average 15% (=35%-10%-10%) drop of a bear market. Consequently, DGI investors who keep a standard cash portion all the time should have extremely good timing skills to make up for the dividends they miss. Even worse, the market may not give them a single chance to make up for the lost dividends, as witnessed in the current 8-year bull market.

It is also extremely time-consuming to continuously monitor the market closely in order to identify the next top and bottom. In fact, during the last 8 years, many investors who have been keeping cash aside have eventually capitulated and have bought stocks at much higher prices than they initially could. Instead of trying to time the market, DGI investors should try a much more promising endeavor: to maximize the benefit of compounding by holding their stocks or an index for as long as possible. As Einstein said, compounding is the 8th wonder of this world and hence investors should try to benefit as much as possible from it.

To sum up, DGI investors should not hold any cash. Instead they should try to maximize their profit from the compounding process by remaining fully invested. Of course this does not mean that they should reinvest every single dividend they receive right away, as such a strategy would markedly increase transaction costs. However, as soon as they accumulate a certain amount of cash, they should invest it immediately in the most attractive stock or in S&P. If they try to continuously keep cash and time the market, they will engage in a money-losing, time-consuming endeavor, which will certainly not compensate them in the end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.