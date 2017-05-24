Continental's Operating Profit Perfect Example Of Accounting Inadequacy When Dealing With Shale Producers

My view remains the same after this latest quarter as it was at the beginning of the year, namely that it will take $60/barrel for true profitability this year.

The problem with following operating results when it comes to shale producers is that it does not account for capital spending which takes up a large porting of revenues.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) announced income from operations of $77.22 million on total revenue of $685.21 million for the first quarter of the year. Not a bad result given the overall shale industry's track record of the past decade or so, where such events have been rare. We have seen more and more of these positive results lately however, due to a combination of the end of the production ramp-up era, a consolidation of drilling in the more profitable acreage in company portfolios, as well as a decline in drilling costs, as drilling efficiency increased, even when subtracting the effect of the trend of consolidation of drilling in the better areas.

On the surface, it may seem that this is what led to Continental's achievement of seemingly achieving profitability during a quarter where oil prices averaged about $49/barrel. There may be a problem however in terms of what operating profits may really mean for shale producers, which is why I want to take a closer look at the results and determine the true picture in regards to how much cash is going into the ground versus how much is coming out.

After subtracting interest costs, Continental's net earnings drops to just $6.5 million, which is still better than my own assessment of Continental's all inclusive cash breakeven point for 2017 being $60/barrel. This however does not mean that Continental is performing better than expected. It only reinforces the view that operating results do not necessarily reflect an accurate picture of shale producer performance, given that it excludes a major cash cost, namely capital spending.

As I pointed out on many previous occasions this year, capital spending makes up a much higher percentage of revenue in the shale patch compared with the global upstream-downstream oil & gas industry overall.

As we can see, shale producers are in a league of their own when it comes to capital spending as a percentage of revenue, and even within the shale patch there is quite a gap between the better and the worst performers. Continental is definitely not in the better camp on this one.

If we are to take a step back and look at the result and compare it with some other metrics, it is not such great news for Continental, as it may initially seem, even if it does make for positive headlines at the moment. For instance, if we take a quarter of its planned capital spending for the year, of $1.95 billion, we get capital costs of $488 million for the quarter. If we add to it reported interest costs of $71.2 million, we get $559.2 million, which by itself makes up just under 82% of total revenue for the quarter. This means that 18% of revenues were left over to cover royalties, G&A and other cash costs that may come up, such as state wellhead taxes. Given that royalties alone tend to take up as much as 20% of wellhead revenues, it goes without saying that Continental was not able to cover its cash costs this quarter from its revenues.

It is true that my illustration of the cash flow situation is not 100% accurate because I averaged out capital spending evenly throughout the four quarters, but nevertheless it is a clear indication of where things really stand, once we include the all-important capital spending in the results. Even with the projected rise in production, which should provide for a substantial increase in revenue, even if current oil & gas price levels remain the same, while the averaged out capital spending is set to remain the same, we are unlikely to see more money coming out of the ground this year compared with what is going in.

Overall, the first quarter of the year, confirms my original estimate, namely that it will take about $60/barrel oil to help Continental reach all-inclusive cash flow breakeven. The quarterly reports that highlight operating results will not serve the investors very well in terms of evaluating the true state of companies like Continental or most other shale producers. In the end, we have to know how much money is going into the ground versus what is coming out of it if we are to understand what to expect as investors. If oil & gas prices remain this low for the rest of the year, Continental is obviously not going to squeeze more out of the ground compared with what is going in, even if operating results may say otherwise, at least for this latest quarter.

