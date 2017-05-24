QIWI Still Has Growth Potential, But Be Cautious

Since QIWI’s stock is trading near its current price target, we recommend that investors take caution in increasing their exposure.

Four consecutive quarterly revenue growth has set the management to issue a guidance upgrade in the near future, which would likely have a bullish effect on the stock.

QIWI’s money remittance segment continued to grow at an astonishing rate and it may help the company to maintain its growth momentum.

Figure 1: Since March 20, 2017, QIWI Plc Stock Price Has Gone Up by 56.92%

Since we recommend that investors consider increasing their exposure to QIWI Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) on March 20, 2016, the company's stock price has gone up from $14.02 per share and it was trading at $19.88 per share, just shy of our initial target price of $20.06 per share. As soon as the company released its Q1 2017 financial results, the stock turned bullish once again, and it is currently trading at $22 per share, which represents a 56.92% increase in the last 14 months.

We believe QIWI is in a position to leverage the stable economic condition in its key markets to deliver additional growth in the coming quarters. Especially, its money remittance segment has been growing rapidly and it may continue to deliver the growth momentum in the next few quarters.

Furthermore, based on the solid revenue growth in Q1 2017, we are expecting the management to post a guidance upgrade by the end of Q2 2017, which would likely attract additional bullish momentum in the stock price. However, the current price target is very close to its current market price, and we do not recommend that secondary investors increase their exposure to the company at current price level. Instead, if a market correction happens in the next few months, it may offer investors a good bargain.

Takeaway from QIWI's Q1 2017 Financial Results

Figure 2: QIWI Plc's Q1 2017 Revenue Came Out at $78.48 Million

On May 17, 2017, QIWI Plc released its Q1 2017 financial results, which showed the company has made a total of $78.48 million in revenue during the first quarter of the year. Compared to around $55.5 million revenue in Q1 2016, this year's first-quarter revenue increased by around 41.40%.

Besides the substantial year-over-year quarterly revenue growth, we were also pleased to see that it was the fourth consecutive quarter, where the management was able to grow its top line.

Figure 3: QIWI Plc's Gross Profit Margin Hovered Above 54%

During 2016, the gross profit margin remained around 50%, but in Q1 2017, the management was able to push it to 54.71%. The added efficiency was noticeable at the bottom line as well, where the company managed to earn a net profit of $13.8 million. As a result, its profit margin for Q1 2017 turned out to be around 17.63%.

Time to Hold on to QIWI

During the Q1 2017 earnings call, the CEO of QIWI Plc, Sergey Solonin, mentioned that its processed volumes during the first quarter turned out to be better than expected because of the improving economic conditions in its core markets. In fact, the payment volume increased by 8% during Q1 2017.

Furthermore, we believe the consecutive revenue growth for the fourth quarter shows the management is being able to leverage this stable economic outlook in its key markets. Hence, while we remain cautious about the coming three quarters, we believe the management would be able to offer a guidance upgrade by the end of Q2.

Besides e-commerce segment, which grew around 11% compared to Q1 2016, the company experienced a phenomenal growth in its money remittance segment. Since money remittance grew by 71% compared to the same quarter last year, we believe this particular segment would continue to be congenial to its overall growth momentum in the coming few quarters.

It is worth noting that during our last analysis of QIWI, we noted that the money remittance segment experienced a 146% year-over-year quarterly growth. While reviewing the Q1 2017 earnings, it was pleasing to see that this one segment continued to grow at an above-average rate over the last year as well.

In addition, the company's Visa QIWI Wallet accounts increased by 1.9 million over the last one year, and currently, it has around 18 million of these accounts. These online payment accounts have placed QIWI in a position to leverage the user base that has the potential to contribute to its future growth.

Since QIWI currently has a price target of around RUB 1,316, which roughly comes at $23.32 per share at the current exchange rate of 56.38 RUB per US dollar, we recommend that secondary investors continue to hold on to their stock. At the current price level of $22.5 per share, we do not believe there is much upside potential to this stock. However, if the stock retraces and reach near the technical support level around $20 per share, it might be a good price point to increase exposure to QIWI Plc.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.