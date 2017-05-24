Profiting From Both Sides Of Leveraged ETFs

In my last article on Seeking Alpha, Don't Fear Leveraged ETFs, Profit From Them, I explained how you can trade leveraged ETFs with a trend and profit and why holding the triple leveraged products longer term can lead to not just big losses but actual decay. However, there are times where the decay is meaningless as you are profiting more than you can with any other exchange listed stock. The reason we don't hold leveraged ETFs for the longer time frames is simply because nothing goes straight up and we can trade the other side like we have with the Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:JNUG) and Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:JDST) the last few weeks.

Below are actual calls made trading JNUG, the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGT) and JDST and the profits collected.

May 12th we started a fund of ETFs and sold them on May 16th. The next table shows what we did on May 16 to May 17th. Then on May 23rd we profited from the opposite trade in JDST.

Granted, not every day of trading is as good as these days, but these days make up for any trades we keep stops on.

There are those that will say, well, if you just held JNUG you could have made more from the lower price. This is actually true, we could have. But that assumes that we knew the price would continue higher. The thing about leveraged ETFs, is you can assume they don't go straight up and that's why you will almost always see us taking profit along the way. JNUG we came about as close to hitting the high over 21 with our last sell of shares. If one held JNUG to May 23rd, they would be sitting with an over 17% loss from the high. Instead, we locked in profit and took the other side with JDST.

There were many signals to do that and the key to knowing when to jump ship with JNUG and JDST is your ability to follow other correlations, whether that be in the dollar, USD/JPY, the actual price of the metals, and even the stock market. There always seems to be something moving with metals and if you have a combination of things, unlike with trading oil or natural gas for example, you have better odds of success.

Based on the above performance, ask me if buy and hold is dead and I'll answer with a resounding; yes. It also can help you take control of your wealth and even allow you to hedge your long portfolio with trades that can take advantage of a falling market. Besides the fees you pay on having others manage your money, you'll be able to do what those advisors typically can't do for themselves, and that is trade leveraged ETFs that short the market, or that move up when the market moves down. I have a friend who is a Certified Financial Planner and his brokerage doesn't allow him to even trade leveraged ETFs for his own account as it might be a conflict of interest.

I do realize this type of trading isn't for everyone. It's good for retirees who want to spend a few hours a day dabbling in the market with money they don't have a professional managing. Or it's for those who might have the ability to trade in and out of positions or do some swing trading over the short term. It's not for those who aren't able to follow along with their trades or don't know how to keep stops.

Keeping Stops

Speaking of stops, I also introduced some trading rules in my last article, the most of important of which is keeping a stop. In fact, I counted and I used the word "stop," 17 times in the article. If that's not driving a point home on how to protect the downside of your trading these leveraged ETFs, I don't know what is.

The last thing I'll say as the Fed continues it's quest for higher rates is that the stock market having hit 2400 for the S&P is indeed overvalued. If you are sitting there with an Index Fund that only trades the stock market long, what protection do you have on the downside? The answer for most investors is the same as it was in 2009 when the market crashed: None. It may make sense to add to your portfolio a piece of the investment pie called leveraged ETFs that can help you profit in a down market when the trend does change, with rules to help keep you out of trouble.

For those of you who are looking for a bit longer term trades in some of these ETFs, JDST we had an entry on 4/19 at 62.76 and it hit a high of 103.68 on 5/3. Return was 65.20% if you had perfect timing. Long term for triple leveraged ETFs is not the place to be, but you could take some positions for retirement accounts in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA GDX) and buy and hold that and come out looking good long term. Long term being 3 plus years. Presently trading at 22.45.

What Trades Are Coming?

We will be switching to JNUG soon, maybe after the Fed here. Gold target is the $1,245 level and dollar top around 97.50 to 98. There are sometimes overshoots, but traders have to realize you won't time everything exactly at the bottom or top, which is why you see us cost averaging in and out with 1/2 shares when there are signs of the trade big moves up or down or an ETF that plateau's. We do however always have a presupposed profit goal where we sell once achieved. Have to have a plan and trade your plan if you trade leveraged ETFs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JDST AND SOON JNUG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.