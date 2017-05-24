Molson Coors: Buy The Downtrend

Thesis

Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) has declined sufficiently from its 52 week highs. I believe the company has multiple drivers. I believe their impressive brand portfolio will propel them going forward. I would not be surprised if it experienced multiple expansion. I believe that the company is large enough to adapt to changing macro circumstances. I like Molson Coors at these price levels.

About The Company

Molson Coors manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in over 50 countries. Some of its most renown brands include the Miller family of beers, Coors, Blue Moon, Molson, and Leinenkugel. The company has significant history as Molson Brewery was founded in 1786 and Coors was founded in 1873. Molson Coors is number one or two in most of its markets. This is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Molson Coors Brand And Market Position

Source: Molson Coors Investor Presentation

The company is large cap with a market cap over $20B. It is worth noting that competitor Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) is ten times larger. Molson Coors has strong insider ownership at 14%. Institutions own 83% with the rest of the shares in the hands of retail investors. It is actively traded with an average of 1.5m shares changing hands every day.

What I Like

I believe Molson Coors presents growth at a reasonable price. The company has a low P/E at 10.2. It also trades at a 14% discount to future cash flow. Price/book value is 1.8. Both the company's P/E and price/book are substantially under the food and beverage industry average.

Coors has also displayed a serious amount of growth. Year over year, quarterly revenue is up 272%. Quarterly earnings were up 23.7%. This growth is largely the result of the acquisition of Miller Coors. See this link for more on the acquisition. Over the next two years, revenue and cash flow are expected to increase more than 50%.

The company's performance metrics are all under the food and beverage industry average. However, they are better, for the most part, than AB Inbev's. Return on equity for Coors is 18.7% vs. 14.4% for Inbev. Return on assets is 2.3% for Coors vs. 0% for Inbev. Coors has a return on capital of 3% vs. 4% for Inbev. Figure 2 shows the performance metrics for Molson Coors.

Figure 2: Molson Coors Performance Metrics

Source: Simply Wall St

One potential drawback of Molson Coors' acquisition is the company's debt levels. Current debt/equity is 104% which is higher than I usually like to see. However, the company has historically maintained a much lower debt level and I expect them to return to that as quickly as possible. Historical debt for Molson Coors is shown in Figure 3. It is worth noting that Molson Coors pays a dividend. Current yield is 1.75% with a payout ratio of 18%.

Figure 3: Molson Coors Historical Debt Level

Source: Simply Wall St

Opportunities And Drivers

I believe the strongest driver for the company is its extensive brand portfolio. Blue Moon is the #1 US craft brand and Leinenkugels is the #1 US shandy brand. The company boasts an impressive craft beer portfolio globally. It also has the two major landmark brands in Coors and Miller. Some people may argue for the craft beer 'revolution', I will address this in risks.

I really like Molson Coors' PACC model for growth. PACC stands for profit after capital charge. Coors presents a three step process for fueling growth: use less, invest wisely, earn more. The company is using less due to an anticipated $200m in annualized cost synergies from the acquisition. I also consider the acquisition to be a wise investment. This wise investment will result in the company earning more. I believe this will propel the company to future success.

From 2007 to 2011 Coors doubled its dividend. The dividend increased rapidly again from 2013 through 2015. A yield of 1.75% may not pull in the hardcore dividend investors, but I believe the dividend growth is the cherry on top for Molson Coors. The company specifically addresses this in its presentation stating it 'will revisit dividend policy once deleveraging is well underway'. Once the company pays down its acquisition related debt, I expect substantial dividend growth.

Risks

Some people may mention the 'craft beer revolution' as a risk for major brewers such as Molson Coors. I do not believe this to be a valid risk. At this point in time, everywhere I go (and I travel frequently) has their local beer on tap. I am not saying craft beer will not keep growing. However, I am suggesting that the growth will not be as rapid as it once was, nor will it affect big brewers. If craft beer was really going to hurt big beer, it would already be reflected in the company's earnings. Furthermore, Molson Coors has bought several craft brands and can do so should any be worth buying. This is just my two cents.

My biggest concern is the company's debt level. It is not a reason not to invest, but, I would watch to make sure they deleverage rapidly. We are in an environment of increasing interest rates. However, as shown in Figure 3, the company has a history of acceptable debt levels. It also specifically stated deleveraging was a priority, more so than increasing dividends.

Molson Coors is subject to the standard risks as well. They operate in an extremely competitive market. Their major competitor is ten times their size. Craft beer is by all means still popular and may be a risk as well. The alcohol industry is subject to regulation, the beverage industry is subject to regulation but I believe the company has this handled. For more risks check out the company's 10-K but nothing further stood out to me.

Final Thoughts

I believe Molson Coors to be attractive at these levels. I believe the company combines a cheap valuation with exceptional growth. I believe in their brand portfolio and the company's ability to pay off their debt. Looking forward, I would not be surprised by rapid dividend increases. With regards to Molson Coors, buy the dip!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TAP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.