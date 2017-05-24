Cellcom Israel's (CEL) CEO Nir Sztern on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 24, 2017 09:30 AM ET

Executives

Ehud Helft - GK Investor Relations

Nir Sztern - CEO

Shlomi Fruhling - CFO

Analysts

Roni Biron - Excellence

Operator

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Ehud Helft of GK Investor Relations. Mr. Helft, would you like to begin, please?

Ehud Helft

Thank you, operator. I would like to welcome all of you to Cellcom Israel’s first quarter 2017 results conference call. And I would like to thank management for hosting this call today. With us on the line are Mr. Nir Sztern, the CEO; Mr. Shlomi Fruhling, the CFO. Mr. Sztern will open by providing a summary of the main highlights of the results followed by Mr. Fruhling who will review Cellcom Israel’s financial performance in further detail.

Before I turn the call over to Mr. Sztern, I would like to remind our listeners that in this call, management’s prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. Therefore, the Company claims protection of the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in the Israel Securities Law of 1968.

I note that actual results may differ from those discussed today and therefore we refer you to more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties in the Company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including on the Risk Factors in the Company’s annual report for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed under Form 20-F which was filed on March 20, 2017 with the SEC. In addition, any projection as to the Company’s future performance represents management’s estimate as of today, Cellcom Israel assumes no obligation to update these projections in the future as market conditions change.

And now, I’d like to hand over the call to Nir Sztern. Nir?

Nir Sztern

Thank you, Ehud. And good evening to all of you and welcome to our first quarter 2017 earnings conference call.

In the first quarter of 2017, we continued to see success in our growth strategy in the fixed line segment. The subscribers for our TV service, Cellcom tv, continued to grow and we added 13,000 new households in the quarter. We also maintained our leading position in the wholesale market with 17,000 new households in the quarter. At the same time, we continue to experience a high level competition in the cellular market, resulting in lower ARPU compared to last year and continued decline in revenues. However, compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, we saw an increase in service revenues.

During the quarter, all the required regulatory approvals were received for the network sharing agreements including the agreement with Golan which entered into force and guarantees us an aggregate consideration of approximately NIS 2 billion over the coming decades. We’re going to see the new network sharing agreements impact our financials on the second quarter onwards growing gradually.

Handset sales also declined this quarter. In the second quarter, we see an increase in activity of end user equipment in cellular segment, given our recent price reduction of handsets following the government tax cuts on handsets and our successful launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Cellcom tv continues to gain traction with the Israeli consumer. We added 13,000 new households to our service in the first quarter. And at the end of the first quarter, we had 124,000 households subscribed, which is about 8% market share in the total in the local TV market.

We continue work hard to improve the quality and priority of our TV content. As part of this ongoing effort, we recently added HBO content and announced the following groundbreaking initiatives. First, we launched the first quad-play package in Israel, a full range of communication services in one package which includes television, cellular lines, internet, both connectivity and infrastructure, and a landline telephone at a very attractive price to the consumer. We announced the ability to view our content from any smart TV screen and Android device without a need to first install the set-top-box. We also launched the first DVR [ph] in Israel allowing customers to record their TV program in the cloud and watch it from any device anywhere. These are additional steps in our long-term strategy to provide a full and comprehensive end-to-service service adding significant value to our customers and having them stay with us lover the long-term.

With regard to the wholesale market, our ongoing activities have continued to be successful, and we’ are the clear wholesale market leader with 173,000 customers holding approximately 40% market share. As part of being a leading telecommunication groups, we also launched last month an innovative cyber solution called Cyber 360, which offers a complete comprehensive cloud-based cyber security solution as a service that can alert and prevent cyber attacks for business clients. This is especially interesting to consumers right now following the recent state of ransomware attacks in past weeks in major firms, hospitals, universities throughout the world.

In summary, we continue to cement ourselves as a leading telecommunications group in Israel. The new growth engine that is Cellcom TV as well as our activity in the wholesale market continue to gain market traction and we expect to see the benefits over the coming years.

And with that, I’d like to turn the call over to our CFO, Mr. Shlomi Fruhling, for our review of our financials. Shlomi, please?

Shlomi Fruhling

Thank you, Nir and good day to all of you. I will provide the summary of our results, the details can be found in the press release we issued earlier today. And note that as of the first quarter of 2017, we started applying International Financial Reporting Standard 15, which capitalizes part of the salary expense and commissions related to customer acquisition cost. We expect that application of this standard will have material quality positive effect on our financial results for the year. This quarter, we had positive effect on operating profit of NIS28 million.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2017 totaled NIS959 million, which was 6% below those for the first quarter of last year. The decrease was due to a 5% decrease in service revenue, which amounted to NIS739 million, an 11% decrease in equipment revenues which amounted to NINS220 million. The general decline was due to as Nir mentioned, to the ongoing high-level competition in the Israeli cellular market.

Operating expenses were NIS227 million as compared to NIS251 million reported in the first quarter of last year. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the selling and marketing expense in the amount of NIS28 million due to the capitalization of part of the customer acquisition cost as a result of the early adoption of the new International Financial Reporting Standard, IFRS 15, as of the current quarter, the first quarter of 2017.

First quarter of 2017 cellular EBITDA was NIS159 million or 23% of cellular segment revenue while fixed-line EBITDA was NIS42 million or 13.3% to fixed-line revenue. Total EBITDA was NIS201 million or 21% of total revenues, a decline of 16% compared with NIS238 million reported in the first quarter of last year.

Net income for the first quarter of 2017 totaled NIS26 million compared to NIS59 million in the first quarter last year. Free cash flow for the quarter totaled NIS66 million, compared with NIS149 million in the first quarter of last year. The decrease in free cash flow resulted mainly from the one-time tax refund we see in the first quarter of last year and due to the higher CapEx which was also affected by the application of new International Financial Reporting Standard, IFRS 15.

In the quarter, cash CapEx was around NIS140 million, compared with NIS90 million in the first quarter of last year. As of the end of the first quarter of 2017, our net debt stood at NIS2.7 million, an increase from NIS2.5 million at year end 2016. The increase was mainly due to the 10 years of NIS130 million loans we provide with Golan Telecom.

Our cellular subscriber base amounted to 2.792 million at the end of the first quarter of 2017 compared with 2.813 million at the end of the first quarter of 2016. The churn rate of cellular subscribers in the first quarter of 2017 stood at 12% compared to 11.1% in the same quarter of 2016. ARPU in the first quarter totaled NIS60.2 compared with NIS65.2 in the first quarter of last year.

With that, I would like to open the call to the questions. Operator?

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Chris [ph] for Tavy, thanks for taking my questions. Regarding the discussion around changes in regulations, how do you see this affecting Cellcom?

Nir Sztern

We got it just yesterday. So, we’re examining it. So, it’s a little bit early to say what the implications are. We’re looking into it very seriously; we’ll decide in next days, weeks how we are going to attack it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Roni Biron

Hi, Nir and Shlomi. Two questions for me. First, mobile competition remains obviously high, but it seems to have a lower impact on your results. Do you see service EBITDA starting to stabilize at current pricing environment?

Shlomi Fruhling

Hi, Roni. Yes, as you can see the outlook of this quarter, but the competition is still very high. The level of erosion is lower than it used to be in the past, but we didn’t get to a position that we can say that we are in stable position, not yet.

Roni Biron

Okay. With regards to the cash flow, CapEx seems to have been higher even when accounting for IFRS impact. Can you talk a bit about the main factors, what were the incremental investments and what should we expect going forward?

Shlomi Fruhling

Beside the effect of the IFRS 15, there is no issues regarding the CapEx in the Cellcom. Part of it is because the good numbers we have in the TV market and additional customers, investments. But there is no -- beside effect of the new IFRS 15, we are not expected any material change in CapEx.

Roni Biron

Okay. So, the 66 number is somewhat indicative, give or take given the EBITDA levels?

Shlomi Fruhling

Free cash flow is -- impact of seasonality, there is a big gap between quarters. So, we will wait and see for the next quarters.

Nir Sztern

I’d like to thank all of you for joining our conference call and your continued interest in our Company. As always I look forward to talking with you on our next call in three months’ time. Have a good day.

