Neurocrine Stumbles With Ingrezza In Pediatric Tourette's

Near-term drivers could be more limited, but Neurocrine shares look undervalued below the high $60's, with both Ingrezza and Elagolix driving meaningful per-share value.

Management plans to continue on with this indication, with a Phase IIb study likely to follow after a meeting with the FDA, and the rationale for continuing seems solid.

Biotech stocks will drive an investor crazy, as there's a seemingly never-ending supply of worries and negative developments to offset the occasional major steps forward. Such is the case (again) with Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX). Fresh off some momentum from the FDA approval of Ingrezza in tardive dyskinesia and a surprisingly robust pricing decision, as well as encouraging Phase IIb data from AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on the company's drug Elagolix in uterine fibroids, Neurocrine announced disappointing results from its Phase II T-Force GREEN study of Ingrezza in pediatric Tourette's.

Neurocrine shares are, not surprisingly, down on the news, though the decline seems to be a little excessive relative to the likely real-world contribution of the drug to the company's profits. What's more, Neurocrine is not giving up on this drug/indication, and a better-designed Phase II study could restore much of the optimism that has packed its bags today. With the shares still below my fair value and two valuable commercial/late-stage compounds (and a third that is more of a wild card), I believe these shares are worth considering on this disappointment sell-off.

T-Force GREEN Wilts

Investors were already a little nervous going into this trial data read-out, given that the company announced in January that its T-Force FORWARD study of Ingrezza in adults with Tourette's failed. That nervousness came home to roost, as Neurocrine announced that the study failed to achieve its primary endpoint (a statistically significant reduction in the Yale Global Tic Severity Scale).

The T-Force GREEN study saw YGTSS reductions more or less in line with the placebo group, but management now believes that dosing in the study was sub-optimal, as the majority of patients showed sub-therapeutic exposure. For the subset of patients who got adequate dosing, the response was significantly more meaningful (an 11 to 14-point reduction in the YGTSS).

Management is putting more shareholder money where its mouth is, and will be moving forward with a follow-up Phase IIb study with a different dosing approach. The company will have discussions with the FDA later this year about these trial plans (including whether this study can be designed/run as a pivotal study), and given that it took about 15 months to go from trial initiation to results, I would expect that this setback creates a delay of roughly 18 months to two years relative to the earlier timeline. If the FDA agrees to a trial design that treats this next study as a pivotal study (it could be constructed as a two-stage study, for instance), that would shrink some of that delay, but it's really too soon to say.

Ingrezza Isn't Finished In Tourette's

Neurocrine management's decision to move forward with further studies in Tourette's may seem like throwing good money after bad to bears, but I do not believe that's the case. It is not easy to run studies in movement disorders like Tourette's, and I would note that there were setbacks with the clinical development of Ingrezza in tardive dyskinesia as well (including a significant number of patients not taking the medication and serious variability in how sites judged/scored responses).

Moving forward with higher dosing makes sense to me, particularly given that working through the dopamine system has been shown to lead to improvements in Tourette's symptoms. Antipsychotics like haloperidol and Abilify (aripiprazole) have been shown to be effective in reducing the tics caused by Tourette's, largely by blocking signaling through dopamine receptors. Ingrezza, a VMAT2 inhibitor, works "upstream" of drugs like Abilify by preventing the release of dopamine.

What's more, the biggest issue with using drugs like Abilify in pediatric Tourette's is safety. While high doses of Abilify have been shown to produce 13 to 17-point reductions in the YGTSS, it comes at the risk of side-effects like somnolence and tardive dyskinesia. Ingrezza has thus far shown a meaningfully more mild side-effect profile, so I believe it is reasonable to at least try a study with higher dosing to see if a statistically-significant number of pediatric patients can achieve meaningful tic reduction (double-digit declines in YGTSS) without offsetting side-effects.

Tourette's remains a worthwhile target financially as well. With potentially more than 250,000 eligible patients today, this could be a $1 billion-plus indication. And callous as it may sound, a higher dose would improve the financial outlook for the indication.

Other Developments Have Been More Positive

A fair number of things have happened since I last wrote on Neurocrine.

The biggest event was the April FDA approval of Ingrezza for tardive dyskinesia. The drug was approved with no black box warning (a helpful competitive factor relative to Teva's (NYSE:TEVA) drug Austedo), and the company subsequently announced a higher-than-expected wholesale price of $63,000/year - nearly double what many were expecting. While there will be discounting, patient access programs, and some reimbursement pushback, Teva's pricing of $60,000-plus for similar dosing for TD indications and Ingrezza's better safety profile should help support that pricing decision.

Neurocrine also saw the early April announcement from AbbVie of a successful Phase IIb study of Elagolix in uterine fibroids. This outcome was largely expected (and details were scant), but it continues to support what could be a $1B-plus commercial opportunity.

More recently, the company closed on a $518 million convertible note offering with a 2.25% coupon and a conversion price close to $76/share, giving the company ample cash to support commercialization of Ingrezza for tardive dyskinesia and ongoing clinical development of its pipeline (including the Tourette's indication(s) of Ingrezza, opicapone, NBI-640756 and NBI-74788).

The Opportunity

After adjusting for all of the developments at Neurocrine (slightly higher approval odds for Elagolix in uterine fibroids, higher pricing for Ingrezza in TD, the setback for Ingrezza in Tourette's, and dilution from the convertible offering), my fair value actually changes relatively little - moving to just under $67. Ingrezza in TD represents more than 60% of the value I see in these shares, with the Tourette's indication only worth around $3 at this point as I have lengthened the timeline to potential peak sales and lowered the assumed odds of success. I'm not including the drugs for CAH or tremor ('74788 and '640756) at this point given an absence of meaningful data, and there could be upside to the small value contribution I estimate from opicapone if the FDA were to somehow consider approval without a new U.S.-based Phase III study (which is my base-case assumption).

Neurocrine remains a potential M&A candidate, but I think the uncertainties around Ingrezza and opicapone are impediments. With Ingrezza, it's not just a question of whether the drug works in Tourette's, but also how quickly patients will be identified and prescribed in TD and how much resistance there will be to the company's price. With opicapone, the uncertainties revolve around what the FDA will require for an NDA (a new Phase III trial?) and how this drug will compete against generics given its superior safety profile. While I think Neurocrine could be appealing to many potential buyers, a sale in the next 12 months is not my base-case assumption.

The Bottom Line

Attention will soon turn to how quickly Neurocrine can generate prescriptions for Ingrezza, as any subsequent Tourette's study is likely at least six months away and the company's other wholly-owned compounds are very early-stage. I wouldn't be too surprised if management acquired other new compounds (like opicapone), but that is hard to predict. In the meantime, AbbVie should be filing for approval of Elagolix in endometriosis before the end of September. While Neurocrine shares are down on the disappointing news about the Tourette's study and may drift without some new positive catalyst, the upside potential here is still worthwhile as I think Ingrezza in tardive dyskinesia can support a price in the low-$40's all on its own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NBIX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.