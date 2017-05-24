General Electric Is Under Attack

I don't know why, unless I have missed another downgrade from brokers.

GE is having one of those days.

I stared at my screen in disbelief for a few minutes on Wednesday when the shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) rapidly fell in a flat market soon after 11.30am EST.

At the time of writing, it changed hands at $27.7, down 2% for the day.

A reader recently commented on my wall, saying that he didn't perceive GE as being a volatile stock. But GE has been very volatile in recent days, both on its way down as well as when it surged.

Why so?

Reaction

My first reaction was to call a broker in the city of London who trades US accounts. I asked him what was going on with the GE story.

"Man, no time and nothing to say on GE. I'm going down to the pub."

Ok, I had a couple of more irons in the fire.

I thought I obviously missed some downgrade that had just hit the wires, but I couldn't find anything on the web and in my inbox concerning another bearish note from the sell-side.

The most relevant news I found was this: GE had signed a "1 billion riyal deal to build gas turbines in Saudi Arabia".

Wow, right?

That's the good news, though, I yelled at my wife!

I didn't call dad because I couldn't take any more criticism.

Light

I felt hollow, but a report from The Motley Fool cheered me up.

In a good story headed "Has General Electric Company Lost Its Power?" the author wrote:

On General Electric Company's last earnings call, Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz raised a question attesting to fears that GE's power segment could be facing structural issues -- rather than "transient and cyclical" ones. It's actually a key consideration, because power is GE's historical strength, and gas turbines are still its single most important product. Let's take a look at the arguments for and against."

However, it was published one day earlier -- damn it!

Incidentally, I listed to the call mentioned in The Motley Fool's story, when the most interesting element I found was a detailed explanation of how GE will manage to meet estimates for earnings.

Although core cash flows are falling, that is not a problem, management noted.

I have come up with my own free cash flow yield calculation for GE, as you might know, but that has nothing to do with the fall of GE on Wednesday, either.

Down

When it reported first-quarter figures, many analysts and observers argued that cash flows disappointed the market, and GE stock had only one way to go from there -- and that way was down.

Back then on 21 April, I wasn't convinced GE's problems hinged solely on poor cash flow metrics that, in fairness, can be highly volatile on a quarterly basis.

Nonetheless, I am now convinced news and financials have little to do with weakness in its stock price.

Broken machine

Before telling you that maybe I had found some hard evidence, I called up a debt trader in New York.

"Man, GE's not a broken machine but it's under attack. Traded debt doesn't look great either. You know what you have to look at, regardless of brokers' notes," he told me.

Enter trading volumes.

Around mid-session today, GE stock had already reached over 90% of its daily volumes, based on recent trends.

Over the past few days, when the stock's price movement has resembled that of an asset carrying inherently higher risk characteristics, it's been heavily traded, with record volumes being registered both ways.

Institutional investors are making sure you know that they might have the final word on Mr. Immelt's future.

The Fed, too, played its part, I reckon.

That's the most logical explanation I came up with, before calling my personal advisor to tell him that the other alternatives we previously discussed were surely more solid investment propositions.

