Tiffany: A Diamond Is On Sale

As you may recall, Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had been struggling for a few years and the stock had been punished. As many of you also know, I am always looking for a name that I can make a profit in and Tiffany gave us that chance. You may recall that I called for a buy on dips a year ago and now the data is improving, which means there may be real opportunity here. At the same time, the stock is now 12 points off of a 52-week high and is still trading at a reasonable multiple, offering a decent yield of 2% and has a growth story that is still intact. Longer term, I like the name as the economy continues to chug along, especially with the prospect of tax cuts in the United States, and a still robust economy.

So why the decline in shares? Well, retail has been painful in general but, of course, some weakness persists in some of the operations within the Tiffany enterprise. However, even with this weakness the company is demonstrating that it is still a strong, profitable retailer. So how was the just released Q1? In short, the company's first quarter was so-so. I was really looking for strong sales, but that did not come to pass. Tiffany missed on the top but did squeak out a bottom-line beat. It saw global net sales rise 1% year-over-year to $899.6 million. Controlling for currency, sales were up 2%. This may not sound all that positive but sales had been declining year-over-year for some time, so this is a win, even if the company did miss by $14 million versus estimates. The big issue that investors are selling is that comparable store sales were weak. In fact, they fell 3% from last year. That is a big negative. There was also some weakness in consumer spending and varying macroeconomic and geopolitical issues challenging the company. Sales rose year-over-year. On top of that net earnings were $93 million or $0.74 per share versus $87 million, or $0.69 per share last year. Income per share was a beat of $0.04 versus consensus estimates. That is a plus and shows expenses were well-managed.

There was some regional sales pressure which I will discuss below, but despite this sales pressure, the company saw gross margin expansion. Gross margin came in at 62.0% versus 61.2% in Q1 2016. The increase reflects favorable product costs and price increases globally across all product categories and regions. There were also changes in the product mix which benefited the quarter. While selling and administrative expenses were mostly flat, the tax rate was down to 31.7%, which allowed for $0.02 bump to earnings.

Digging deeper into the regional data we find where there is strength and where there is work to be done. In the American region, total sales dropped 3% on a constant dollar basis to $392 million. Comparable store sales fell 4% as well. In the Asia-Pacific region, total sales spiked 8% to $257 million but comparable store sales declined 3%. Japan saw lower sales on an absolute basis of 2% but on a constant dollar basis, total sales fell even more, down 3% to $128 million. Lower spending from wealthy Chinese tourists was noted in the quarter in this segment. European total sales fell 3% to $94 million and comparable store sales dropped off 3%. However, sales were up in Europe on a constant dollar basis, rising 4% overall, with comparable store sales being 3% higher.

Clearly, there is still weakness regionally but the fact is that sales are turning around. No longer are we seeing year-over-year sales declines in total. That is a key change. The fact is that the company is a quality name and the stock is compelling as it pulls back toward $80. While the fundamentals are certainly weaker than we would like, when I called for a buy much of the weakness was priced in. Let it come down a bit, then do more buying. I want to add the company is also in a very favorable cash position. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $960 million at April 30, 2017, versus $790 million a year ago. Short-term and long-term debt represents 35% of stockholders' equity, down from 37% a year ago. What is more, the company is shareholder-friendly. The company repurchased 123,000 shares at an average cost of $93 per share. It also pays a dividend that yields a healthy 2% on top of the buybacks. I remain positive on the name, and look to do some buying at $80.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time-sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box to "get email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.