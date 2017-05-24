Shell's Dividend And Its Debt

Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) has one of the highest dividend yields among the oil and gas companies in the world, whilst at the same time being able to fully support its dividend payments, not all supermajors are able to do so. This primes Shell as a dividend investment in the oil and gas space.

Shell trades at $55 per ADS right now (which is equal to two shares of the company), which is just 2% below the 52 week high, but roughly 20% higher than the 52 week low. We see that shares have topped at $56 two times this year.

Shell's priorities for its cash flows (it gets from its operations as well as from asset sales) are debt reduction as the No. 1 priority, dividend payments as the second one and other cash uses after that.

Shell's cash performance has been very solid in the last quarters, with free cash flow totaling $5.2 billion in this year's Q1, which was enough to pay the company's cash dividend (part of the dividend is paid by issuing new shares) of $2.7 billion as well as shrink the debt by $2.1 billion. With oil and gas prices having recovered from their cycle lows, Shell should be able to generate strong free cash flow going forward that more than covers the company's dividend payments, with having enough cash left over to shrink the company's debt load.

In addition to diverting parts of its free cash flow towards lowering its debt levels, Shell has also made some big asset sales over the last quarters, with most of the proceeds going towards debt reduction as well.

Just yesterday, on Tuesday, Shell announced its plan to divest C$4.1 billion worth of shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) that the company had acquired during its oil sands deal earlier this year. The cash proceeds of roughly $3 billion will be used for paying down debt once again, lowering the total amount of debt by a couple of percentage points once more. Paying back debt not only makes Shell a more secure investment with lower risk, but it also means that the company's interest expenses will decline, which leads to growing net income as well as growing cash flows down the road.

Shell's net cash position, which has already declined from $78 billion in the third quarter of 2016 to $72 billion at the end of the most recent quarter, will continue to decline further as debt is paid down whilst cash is slowly building up on the company's balance sheet again (cash was up $0.5 billion during the first quarter of the current year):

RDS.B Cash and Short Term Investments (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Once Shell's debt is down to a level it deems appropriate, Shell could utilize some of the cash that has built up again for making either acquisitions or for stock buybacks (which are Shell's No. 3 priorities after debt reduction and its dividend). Shareholders would ultimately benefit from both ways to utilize the company's cash:

- Acquisitions would increase earnings and cash flows.

- Stock buybacks would shrink the number of shares, which would mean that the company's existing earnings and cash flows would be distributed over a smaller number of shares, increasing EPS and free cash flow per share, which ultimately increases the worth of each share.

RDS.A Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Shell currently has the highest dividend yield among the supermajors, slightly above BP's (NYSE:BP) 6.5% yield but well above the yields of Total (NYSE:TOT), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), with yields in the 3.7% to 4.9% range.

In theory we could expect that the yield would be the safest where it is the lowest, and the most risky where it is the highest, but that's not true:

RDS.A Free Cash Flow (Quarterly) data by YCharts

When we look at each company's cash flows and total dividend payments, we see that Shell's dividend is the most secure one among its peers, despite offering the highest yield. Shell's Q1 free cash flow covers 206% of its quarterly dividend payments, with Exxon Mobil being the second highest with a coverage ratio of 170%.

The fact that Shell's dividend is the highest suggests that a dividend cut is most likely here, but the contrary is true -- Shell's dividend is very well covered, and a dividend is very unlikely. As debt gets paid down (which means lower interest expenses and thus increases cash flows and earnings further), a dividend cut gets ever more unlikely.

Takeaway

At the first look Shell's debt looks very high, but the company has been very successful in lowering its debt levels over the last quarters. This process will continue, with cash flows from operations as well as from asset sales being diverted toward this objective.

Due to strong cash generation Shell's dividend looks secure, even more secure than the dividend payments of most of its peers. The yield of almost 7% is very attractive in the current environment for those focused on generating attractive income.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.