Michael Kors Is Doomed

The Q4 ER at the end of May looks like a potential downside catalyst.

Sentiment surrounding Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) is picking up. Seeking Alpha commentary has turned bullish, M&A chatter has persisted, and shares are up more than 4% over the past several days. But with the company's Q4 earnings report due at the end of the month, we think this is a dangerous rally. All signs point to the KORS brand continuing to lose popularity in an already weak accessory retail environment. Although the valuation is depressed, it has been that way for some time, and we do not identify an operational turnaround for the brand in the near future.

KORS data by YCharts

Investors seem to be betting on the fact that decent Coach (NYSE:COH) results imply KORS also did well enough this quarter. COH stock jumped after the company's ER, but revenues still missed expectations. COH also didn't find itself on Piper Jaffray's list of brands losing relevance among teens. KORS did.

COH data by YCharts

All in all, we don't think decent COH results imply that KORS stock will pop after its earnings report.

After all, outside of COH, retailers everywhere else are reporting that accessories and watches aren't selling well.

They didn't perform well at the big box stores. Macy's (NYSE:M) said handbags and watches were weak. Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) said accessories were weak, as did Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). Target (NYSE:TGT) said the Apple Watch (NASDAQ:AAPL) sold well, but didn't say anything else about any other watches.

The niche players also gave an early indication that the industry is going through tough times. Huge watch player Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) reported disastrous numbers recently. Despite rallying, COH missed on revenue estimates. Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) put up ugly numbers.

Overall, it doesn't look like KORS had a good quarter. Yes, KORS stock is cheap, but it's been that way for some time, and the trend had just been a secular decline. The company needs an operational turnaround to likewise turnaround investor sentiment.

KORS PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

That didn't happen this quarter, and we don't think the stock is quite dangerous heading into the end of the month. We think it's more than likely that KORS stock takes another leg down in June.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOSL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.