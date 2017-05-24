Searching For Value

As a value investor, I am always searching for quality companies that appear to be selling at a discount to their intrinsic value. Here is a simple seven-step process that you can use to identify these companies:

1. Profitability: Does the company consistently grow earnings per share, allowing for industry cycles and macroeconomic events such as recessions? Does the company have strong (relative to its industry) margins and does it consistently achieve strong returns on assets, equity, and invested capital? Since I target annual returns of 15%+, I typically only consider companies with a 5-year average ROIC (or ROE if the industry does not use ROIC) of 15% or higher.

2. Finances: Is the company able to meet its short term obligations and can it continue to finance growth? Does it carry a high level of long term debt, and if it does, is management making paying it down a top priority? Looking at metrics like current ratio and debt to equity as well as company earnings calls, investor presentations, and annual reports are useful for answering these questions.

3. Moat: Does the company have a competitive advantage? If so, how durable is it? Typically if a company passes through filter #1 it will have a competitive advantage of some kind. However, this step is useful for gaining a better understanding of how the business operates and what it is exactly about the company that causes it to succeed. It also will help you better assess risks and the company's growth strategy when you attempt to value the company.

4. Management: Numerous great companies have been ruined through poor management and even some that have continued to prosper have failed to give shareholders satisfactory returns due to capital management and distribution practices that didn't serve their interests. By reading company reports, earnings call transcripts, investor presentations, and any other information you can gather on a company's board of directors and upper-level management through company websites and executive bios and interviews you should be able to get a pretty good idea of who will be managing your hard earned money, how much money they will be making, and if their interests are aligned with shareholders. Another thing to check is insider trading (insidercow.com) and the levels of company stock that company management hold to see if management is putting their own money behind the company's future.

5. Strategy: What direction is the company headed? What specific plans does management have for allocating capital and growing the company's profits? Is company growth reliant on moving outside its area of competitive advantage? What new risks will this strategy expose the business to? Is the company committed to promoting any causes that you may disagree with on moral grounds? This knowledge can also be gained through reading company reports, earnings call transcripts, investor presentations, interviews, and news articles.

6. Valuation: After answering all of these other questions you should have a good enough understanding of the business to be able weigh its risks against its strengths and growth strategy and make a rough estimate of its intrinsic value. Though there are many methods that can be used, my favorite one is the discounted cash flow model (gurufocus.com offers a simple DCF calculator). I typically compare analyst consensus EPS growth estimates (found at yahoo finance) to the company's recent EPS growth history and its historic ROA/ROE/ROIC, weigh risks and financial health, and then apply a factor of safety of 10%-20% to my estimate to arrive at my final expected growth rate. Since my target return is 15%, I use that for my discount rate and then input my values into the DCF model to see if the company is fairly priced for my desired rate of return. If the company doesn't have a durable competitive advantage, I typically apply a higher margin of error (30%) to my estimated growth rate and expect very strong performance elsewhere.

7. Pause: If a company looks promising and undervalued after evaluating it through these filters, I summarize in a few sentences why I want to purchase it (i.e., form my "investment thesis") and then decide how big of a position I want to establish. If a company looks great but seems too highly priced for your desired rate of return, add it to a watch list (using the Seeking Alpha portfolio tool) and monitor news and price updates on the stock until it moves to a more reasonable price range.

Takeaway: Identifying and valuing good companies requires diligent analysis, patience in waiting for the right time to buy, and courage and conviction to buy when others are selling and sell when others are buying. The goal for a value investor should always be to allocate capital as effectively as possible based on fundamentals with a view to the long term, not on temporary market sentiment and behavior. That is my constant focus and is what I endeavor to bring to readers through my articles.

As a starting point, here are five companies I am buying right now that offer compelling value at present prices:

1. American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC)

2. General Motors (NYSE:GM)

3. Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSEMKT:UVE)

4. Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ:TSCO)

5. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOBC, GM, UVE, DFS, TSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.