Chesapeake Energy: Nothing Surprising Here

Chesapeake Energy's (NYSE:CHK) newest tender offer and private placement is a continuation of its policy of reshuffling its debt to gain more breathing space in a challenging commodity prices environment. This step should not come as a surprise to the market as the company has followed this strategy for over a year now. Using this method, Chesapeake has pushed back debt maturities and also paid some secured-long term debt.

The $750 million private placement has been priced with interest rate of 8%, paid on semi-annual basis. The rate looks expensive in isolation. However, if we look at the tender offer then it becomes clear that the management is trying to mainly replace 8% 2022 notes with this private placement.

2022 notes are secured and a total of $2.4 billion is outstanding under this issue. Ideally, the management would like to replace like-for-like and all the proceeds would be spent to repay 2022 notes. It is the priority level I debt in the tender offer and does not carry any tender cap. As Chesapeake is offering $35 premium for early retirement, the management will have to dig into its cash balances and/or credit facility in order to replace the exact amount of debt. There is a difference of $100 for every note. If the management only uses the proceeds from the private placement then there will be an increase in outstanding debt.

If the 2022 notes holders do not put up their notes for redemption, then these proceeds are likely to be diverted towards 2020 and 2021 notes that carry lower interest rates. Chesapeake is not offering any premium for early redemption to these bond holders. As these notes carry lower interest rates than the one being offered through the private placement, there will be an increase in interest expense. On average, the increase in cost should be around 1.5-1.75%.

Total increase in annual interest expense is difficult to assess without the results of the tender offer. We will need to see which notes are being put up for redemption. In any case, this expense is not going to be large as I am expecting the 2022 notes holders to offer their notes for redemption due to the attractive premium. Chesapeake will be able to push back around $750 million in debt payments by 5-6 six years through this exercise. Adding a few millions to the annual interest expense is a small price to pay in a bullish commodities market and can be managed. This will certainly have a negative impact on the company's efforts to be cash flow neutral by the end of the next year. However, the effect should be minimal. Freeing up collateral by paying some of the secured debt will enhance Chesapeake Energy's position and future borrowing capacity if there is a need to borrow.

The credit metrics will remain unchanged in the short-term as I believe the management would want to repay around $750 million worth of debt. This exercise is mainly geared towards pushing the debt maturities farther into the future. Overall debt should remain unchanged. Interest coverage, however, might weaken slightly if the lower interest bearing debt is repaid and replaced with higher interest debt. I will take a look at the debt metrics and overall credit profile once the results of this tender offer come out.

When I say this is a small price to pay in order to have a better credit profile, I am taking into account the bullish trend in the commodities market. OPEC members have agreed on a 9-month extension to the supply cut agreement. While OPEC's efforts have been almost fruitless in bringing down the global inventories in the last five months, the price of oil has certainly gone the way OPEC wanted. This piece from Bloomberg explains how OPEC members have been able to generate more cash despite the reduced production. The motive behind the supply cut was to prop up the commodity prices. This target has been achieved to some extent. As oil prices remain over $50 in the short-term, Chesapeake will be able to get a better price for its increasing oil production.

However, as the supply cut agreement extension is confirmed, I expect the oil price to move towards $60 per barrel by the end of the year. That is the number OPEC and its allies would like to see. At $60 per barrel, Chesapeake Energy will generate substantial EBITDA and operating income which should take care of the increased interest expense. As I explained in my last article, Chesapeake Energy is profitable at around $50 per barrel due to its cost management efforts over the last two years. Anything above $50 will go towards enhancing its EBITDA and cash flows. Rising EBITDA will support its credit metrics and debt profile. A bullish commodities market will minimize the effect of this private placement and any increase in debt or interest payments. In fact, we might see the ratios get better.

Stock price is moving in a range and it will breakout once commodity prices start to move higher and Chesapeake Energy reports its production results. If the company is able to meet its 100,000 bpd in oil production by the end of the year, then it should break the current price range. Rising oil prices and growing production is a good combination for earnings.

