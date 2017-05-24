Marks and Spencer Group's (MAKSY) CEO Steve Rowe on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCQX:MAKSY) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 24, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Steve Rowe

Good morning all and welcome to our full year results presentation. Helen will review our financial results and then I'll give you an update on progress so far. Helen will then discuss guidance and then we'll take your questions.

A year ago, I talked about a series of exam questions that I had asked the team and our plans that, I believed, would allow us to recover and then grow the business. We're making good progress and we've begun to see the results of some of our changes in the second half. Whilst it's still early days and there is much to do, I am pleased with our progress and we remain on track.

We know more about our customers than we've ever known before and we're clear about what our customers expect from M&S, too. And we're clear what we stand for. Every decision we make in the business now starts with the customer. We've made major improvements to our Clothing & Home offer, particularly in areas of style and quality of growth in our Food space. We have clear plans to make our story stay more relevant for our customer in a changing multi-channel world and of course, we've started to execute it. We've addressed losses in our International division and simplified our office structure and processes. And all of this is underpinned with better cash management and capital discipline.

It's been a very busy year with some costly but necessary decisions and as a result of which, our profits are down, although in line with our expectations. We now have a stronger business which remains strongly cash-generative. Our focus on building a sustainable foundation for the future and our commitment to our customers and our shareholders is clear. But this is just the beginning. As the pace of change in retailing accelerates, we will continue to adapt and deliver robust foundations for the future.

Now turning to the markets. We've not had and nor do we expect to have any help from the markets in which we operate. Consumer confidence was stable across the year, but there's been a marked difference between consumers' outlook on their own situation and their view of the economy which is much more fragile. We've also seen a change in spending tensions and the overall clothing market was down almost 2% for the first time in a number of years. Now whilst consumers are continuing to spend on experiences such as holidays and leisure activities, they are increasingly short term in their behavior and this is leading to greater volatility particularly in the Clothing market. The Food market returned to modest growth, but this was mostly driven by inflation. And we all know that inflation ahead of rises in household income isn't good for consumers. At the same time as these pressures build, we continue to see our customers become more multi-channel and more digital in their habits. Now against this backdrop, I remain convinced that our strategy and our approach to cost is more relevant than ever. Later, I will outline how we'll continue with the plans, but firstly, Helen is now going to take you through the results for the year. Thank you, Helen.

Helen Weir

Thanks, Steve and good morning, everyone. As Steve said, it's my job to run through the financial highlights for the year.

Now turning first to the headlines. Group revenues were up over 2%, driven by good performance in our Food business and translation gains in International. These more than offset the declining Clothing & Home revenue as we implemented our strategy to reduce promotions and focus on full price sales. As anticipated, adjusted profits were down. Profit before tax was impacted by a number of charges associated with the strategic priorities we set out last year. The most significant of these relates to the closure of our DB pension scheme and the restructuring of our International business. We remain a strongly cash-generative business. Our free cash flow preshareholder returns improved year-on-year and we maintained our full year dividend notwithstanding the fall in profits as well as reducing our net debt by over £200 million.

Turning to our sales performance in more detail. Our Food business continued to perform well. Sales were up 4.2% as we opened 68 new Simply Food stores and once again grew market share. Our like-for-like performance was slightly down for the year, however, once you adjust for the fact there was no Easter in the year, sales were broadly flat.

Our strategic priorities are clear. We'll continue to differentiate through quality, innovation and convenience. Expanding our Simply Food portfolio is a key element of our growth strategy and our new stores continue to outperform expectations.

Turning to margin. Buying margin was down as input inflation started to come through mostly in the second half. To help mitigate the impact, we continue to work with suppliers to reduce costs. For example, we changed the way we manufacture our curries which enables us to improve the taste and reduce factory waste, resulting in annual savings of over £1 million. Waste was higher than planned in the second half, particularly in Q4. We've implemented plans to reduce waste levels, including reinforcing our store operating procedures and improving the way in which we calculate markdown on products as they reach their sell-by date.

As we expected, Clothing & Home sales declined as we reduced promotional activity, including Cyber Days and held 3 fewer clearance sales, 6 compared with 9 in the previous year. Encouragingly, full price sales increased by 3% across the year and were 11% up in the second half as the results of our strategy begin to show through. For the same reason, .com performance improved also in the second half. Clothing & Home margin was ahead of our expectations despite currency headwinds and our improvement in reducing prices.

The direct sourcing capabilities that we've developed over the last few years are enabling us to deliver benefits through leveraging our buying scale. The proportion of products designed in-house now stands at just under 70%. This gives us much greater flexibility to move production between locations and suppliers. For example, we've moved core leggings and joggers and hoodies from India to Bangladesh, consolidating our buy and benefiting from the move to a 0 GT location. We saw an increase in the benefit from lower discounting in the second half and we had much better sale performance with less sales stock, lower markdown and better sell-through. This is a key reason why we saw an improved rate of growth in margin in the second half and why our achieved margin is ahead of the guidance we gave at half year.

Moving on to operating costs. As we guided at half year, cost growth increased in the second half as we invested in store staffing and lapped year-on-year cost savings. The main drivers of our full year increase in costs were investment in new space and distribution capacity as well as higher IT, OpEx spend and depreciation.

Looking at this by cost area. Store staffing costs increased as a result of our new store opening program. We also invested in customer service, increasing the number of staff in our like-for-like stores by over 3,000. The cost of this and the annual pay review were offset by continuous improvement initiatives such as efficiency improvements in hospitality and also our crunch cost program to reduce waste across the business. New Food space was a main driver of the increase in other store costs, with growth in rental rates, offset by lower depreciation and efficiency savings. Over half of the increase in distribution cost was a result of Food volume growth last year and improving the effectiveness of our spend. For example, the cost of our highly successful Christmas ad campaign, Mrs. Claus, was lower than last year, but we were able to significantly increase the customer views and impact through the effective use of social media.

Higher IT costs accounted for much of the increase in central costs. This includes higher depreciation as a result of recently implemented merchandising systems and our transition to using more cloud-based software services. A greater proportion of IT and .com costs are now being expensed. These increases were partly offset by savings resulting from the restructuring of our Head Office. Around 1/2 of the circa £30 million savings were delivered in the second half with the remainder coming through in the current year.

Of the year-on-year increase in cost, about 2.5% is driven by new space and capacity. Our like-for-like costs were up by about 1%, with inflation and the cost of our investment in service offset by efficiencies across the business.

Turning to International. Constant currency sales were broadly flat on the year, but reported sales increased due to the translation effect following the appreciation of the euro against sterling. Overall, International profits were up. In our franchise businesses, we saw a good performance from our Asia and European franchises. However, weak consumer demand in the Middle East, particularly in the first half, meant that overall shipments were down. This was reflected in franchise profits where first half profits were down, but we did see a return to growth in the second half.

Within our retained-owned businesses, India continued to perform well, with strong like-for-like growth as well as 7 new store openings. However, sales fell in Ireland which accounts for about 35% of our owned business, as we implemented our strategy to reduce promotions and sale activity. Overall, though, profits from our retained-owned businesses was slightly up.

International restructuring costs include about £7 million of lease costs for stores which have either closed or are in the process of closing. This was a key factor in the lower loss before adjusted items from our exit markets. We expect most of the remaining store closures to take place by half year, so the losses in these markets will be reduced by between £20 million and £25 million in the current year.

U.K. profits were down, mainly driven by the reduction in Clothing & Home sales and higher costs. As I mentioned, most of the increase in U.K. cost came from new space and warehouse capacity, with like-for-like costs up by about 1%. M&S Bank profits fell due to lower interest-bearing balances and the annualization of lower interchange fees. The fall in U.K. profits was partially offset by the improvement in International and a lower interest expense. As I noted earlier, our profit before tax was down over 60% due to some very significant charges as we restructure the business. Looking at these in a bit more detail, the largest charge was a result of the changes we made to pensions and pay. You'll remember that £127 million of this relates to the closure of the DB scheme to future accrual and much of the balance is the buyout of historic premium payments as we move to new, fairer pay structure. U.K. organization includes the cost of Head Office redundancies as well as the cost of reducing our central London Head Office locations from 3 to 1.

We expect most of the benefits of this to be delivered in '18 and '19 and beyond, however. During the second half of the year, the most notable charge relates to the restructuring of the International business. The key elements are property closure costs, including lease exits and redundancy costs. Although we took the bulk of the provision for these in '16 and '17, most of the cash outflows will be in the current year. We now expect the total cost of exiting these markets to be about £150 million, at the lower end of previous guidance, of which about £135 million will be cash.

We're ahead on our U.K. store estate program which we announced in November. During the year, we made the decision to close or relocate 10 stores with a resulting charge of about £50 million. However, we only expect about 1/2 of this to eventually be cash. In addition, we provided for impairment costs relating to U.K. stores where expected future performance no longer supports the carrying value. This is the result of cost pressures and we can expect a growth in some markets.

Group capital expenditure fell year-on-year. In November, I outlined our ongoing commitment to invest for growth but set within a tighter investment framework with a greater emphasis on cash payback. This new approach is already in place. Absolute spending on supply chain and IT is reduced as many infrastructure projects such as the investment in our new Clothing & Home merchandising systems and our Bradford warehouse are now complete. Key areas of spend in logistics were the fit out of the new Food depot in Anfield, where IT spending included upgrades to our in-store WiFi networks; and investment in additional handheld devices in stores which improved both efficiency and customer service.

As I've already mentioned, there was also a reduction in capital spend as a greater proportion of IT and M&S.com costs were expensed in the year. We continue to invest in new space and opened 35 owned stores, including 30 Simply Food stores. However, new full-line space was only 1/3 of the previous year, so spend reduced. Maintenance grew as we increase our investment in energy efficiency programs. Although these programs have a longer payback, they also have more certain returns. And of course, International spend was down as a result of our decision to exit a number of markets.

Cash flow for the year was strong and we reduced net debt by over £200 million. Working capital was broadly flat on the year, with Clothing & Home inventory 10% lower following the implementation of improved stock management disciplines. However, this was offset by an associated reduction in creditors. Pension contributions increased slightly due to higher current service payments following the 2015 actuarial valuation. And as I've just discussed, capital expenditure was down. As a result, during the year, we were able to return over £370 million of cash to shareholders in the form of our full year ordinary dividend and a first half special dividend of £75 million.

In summary then, we're making good progress with continued market outperformance in Food and a clear strategy for Clothing & Home. However, the cost of strategic change, as we take the actions necessary to build a more sustainable business, meant that profits were down. Strong capital discipline with a focus on growth projects to improve returns remains key to how we run the business. And our business remains strongly cash-generative with a healthy balance sheet.

I'd now like to hand back to Steve, who'll take you through some of the more detail behind this.

Steve Rowe

Thank you, Helen. This time last year, we said we'd put the customer at the heart of everything we do, basing our decisions on customer insights, data and facts. We said that we'd leverage our Sparks card membership to engage with customers in a different way and we've continued to talk to customers and analyze market data at a microlevel. This gives us a very clear understanding of what's important to our customers, their detailed behaviors and our teams are now using this data in the creation and curation of ranges. We've been asked where there are parallels between Clothing & Home and Food and how we can leverage our strengths in Food across the business. Now for us, this is clear. In Food, we stand for innovation, but appropriate innovation for our customers' lifestyles, bringing contemporary new foods and cuisines to market such as our new Spirit of Summer ranges.

This isn't mirrored in Clothing & Home as contemporary wearable style, taking inspiration from the catwalk and interpreting it into clothing which is appropriate for our customers' lives wardrobe. We also stand for convenience in Food; the right products at the right time in an easy to access way. Again, this translates to clothing as authority and the ease of selection and purchase by which our customers can build wardrobe staples. Importantly, both Clothing & Home and Food are underpinned by unrivaled quality in the marketplace.

Our customers recognize this. 75% of our revenues come from customers who shop both areas. Now the combination of these pillars and the more forensic view of the customer is supporting our plans for both Clothing & Home and Food. Based on this insight, we believe it's important to talk about Marks & Spencer as one. Some of you will have seen our new campaign. It's the first time our advertising has unified both Foods and Clothing & Home and underpins all of those values with a banner, Spend it Well. The campaign encourages customer to make the most of the day, aims to drive a reappraisal of our brand and, of course, reminds them of our quality and value. Where if you remember, I talked about the value-equation last year as value equaling satisfaction minus price. This focus on the customer, as I said, has helped to shape our plans to recover and grow Clothing & Home. When we met last year, I outlined a number of key priorities and they've not changed and should be familiar to you. We said we'd focus on better products with the right emphasis on style and on driving execution. We also said that you would start to see changes from the autumn and that's what we delivered.

Regarding product style we've concentrated on a consistent handwriting, including developing a master color palette and ensuring that we land the appropriate trends for our customers with authority. This has been demonstrated well by our last few collections. And in the latest quarter, Net Promoter Score has seen improved style perception of more than 6 points. In quality, we concentrated on fabric, fit and finish. For example, in ladies trousers alone, we measured 180 fit models to ensure that we had the best fit. And of course, Womenswear in total, 70% of our blocks were improved last year. Additionally, we've extended fit and size ranges in key areas such as tailoring and Lingerie. We simplified the number of lines, phases and brands and the greater depth in wardrobe essentials audio gap ends and focus on availability has generated improvements in sales of our top lines in every area. Prices have been reduced on 2,400 key lines now with like-for-like prices reduced by an average of 18%. And as we've reduced discounting, removing those 3 clearance sales that Helen talked about and fewer promotions especially online, as we said last year, this has resulted in a better gross margin.

Now moving on to Food. Our priorities in Food have centered around continuing to develop a business which is differentiated in the marketplace in a number of ways. Innovation which is the lifeblood of our business, is the #1 priority, supported by strong value, leading availability and convenient products and locations. We introduced 1,600 lines again this year. We focused them on top tier, with collection lines driving growth of more than 20%, on new cuisines where we added countries to our taste range such as Korean Food and Singapore. And on Health and Wellness, with new ranges in Made Without and driving strong sales growth in Eat Well, maintaining our leading position in healthy ready meals. We also continued to excel in products for key season events such as Christmas and Easter. Throughout the year, we continued to upgrade quality with around 800 improvements to products. And we also consolidated supply to best-in-class manufacturing facilities. We've continued to maintain our value despite increasing input costs and at the same time, we remain committed to delivering industry-leading fresh food availability.

As Helen outlined earlier, this did have a small impact on margin, but let me be clear, we'll continue to trade the business on this basis. And therefore, there may be minor fluctuations in our delivered gross margin, but it's the right thing to do. We continue to drive reach whether that's the 9% growth in Food online with our new Christmas website or by putting more of our food in easy reach of the customer through partnerships like BA.

Now in terms of channel priorities, the key question for the U.K. was to work out the right balance of space in a multi-channel world and the growth opportunity for Simply Food. We also said we would make our stores and our website easier to shop and improve customer service. We did a detailed review of the International business and concluded we would focus on partnerships and, therefore, exit owned stores in 10 loss-making markets. In November, we said we'd reduce Clothing & Home space by 10% over the next 5 years and churn more than 25% of our space. We believe we can do this without any reduction in sales in Clothing & Homeware through new space being more productive. And as part of our plans, we will continue to roll out Simply Food. During the year, we added 68 new Simply Food stores and 5 full-line stores, of which 2 were relocations. This continues to extend our reach and convenience for Shop Your Way online customers. To make our stores easier to shop, we've rolled out a low-cost relay of our clothing space with fewer sub-brands and more destination areas.

We also focused on service and service where it really matters to our customers, such as bra fit, fitting rooms and cafés. Online, it's been about improving mobile with our new tablet app giving customers a universal experience regardless of device and, of course, driving a faster browser and checkout service. This has been combined with improved delivery from Castle Donington.

Importantly, in our International markets, local consultation is now complete and we have exited all of our stores in China by the end of the year. Our closure program in the other countries remains on track. I said at the start of my presentation that our customers are noticing the changes we're making. There are some encouraging signs in Clothing market share data. Our full price market share performance improved in the second half as did our volume market share. And indeed, in most recent period, we held total market share for the first time in over 2 years. In addition, in areas where fit is key, such as bras, we've again extended our leading market share position and are now at 34.9% of the market. Store market share has also responded to the improvements we've made and it's increased steadily since the autumn. And this is supported by an improved Net Promoter Score in our big stores and increased customer service measures.

However, I also said there was more to do. Our occasional customers have not yet seen these improvements on a consistent enough basis. And additionally, we still have further improvements to make in our smaller stores in terms of environment and service. I can assure you this is already being addressed. In Food, our Net Promoter Score continues to increase with customers recognizing the outstanding innovation from our Food development teams. This was further endorsed by customers and we were delighted to be voted Which? Supermarket of the Year last week. As part of our program, we've continued to drive cost efficiencies while investing in customer service in areas that are important to our customers. In addition to this, we announced we would increase salaries for our store colleagues to incorporate future living wage pressure.

During the course of the autumn, we restructured our Head Office functions, creating a simpler model which is more cost-effective. We invested in energy efficient technology to provide low-cost lighting for our business, consistent with our Plan A priorities. And as Helen mentioned, in stores, the introduction of new technology in the form of Honeywell devices has given us a lower-cost operation and helped to improve customer service. In addition, despite the success of our marketing campaigns, we reduced the cost of marketing through more effective use of digital tools and leveraging SPARKS. This program will continue with further work on driving efficiencies and a reduction in our London Head Office locations. This building, we'll be out of this in 18 months' time, saving circa £15 million per annum. Against the backdrop of continued inflation, particularly through input cost pressure, the focus on costs in the business which we announced last year, is even more relevant.

Now let's turn to the future. Moving forward in Clothing & Home, the broad pillars of our priorities remain the same, contemporary wearable style, authority and wardrobe essentials and quality in everything we do. In terms of style, we'll continue to improve our handwriting. There are 3 big areas of focus. Our customers have told us that our color palette is vastly improved, but they've also told us that we'd like a little more choice, with an emphasis on some richer colors particularly in the autumn. With the continuing lack of major seasonal changes in temperature, we'll put more focus on transitional product which places a market trend in layering in areas such as lightweight knitwear. In Womenswear, we're continuing to improve our handwriting with even more emphasis on stylish, wearable pieces rather than one-off fashion items. And this was commented on in the press following our autumn/winter show last week. We strengthened our position in formalwear across the business and made good progress in areas such as denim, but there's more to do in Casualwear, particularly in Men's Casualwear.

We've got to get more of the right fabrics, the right washes and the right dyes. Now in terms of authority, we'll continue to develop ranges which address areas of opportunity in market share and whilst I'm not going to list these out for obvious competitive reasons, you'll recognize that we have relatively low share in footwear, kidswear and Home. audio gap ends Availability remains a priority for us, particularly in small stores in direct response to that Net Promoter Score I referred to earlier. And we've made great progress on price. We're now cheaper than our target competition, particularly at entry price points. Let me be clear, we will maintain and reinforce this position whilst removing 2 more clearance sales in the current year.

With regards to quality there will be further focus on fabric, particularly in natural fibers, building on the success of last year in wool. And of course, our focus on active technology in areas such as leisurewear. We'll ensure there's more choice in fit where it's appropriate, for example, in men's tailoring, where we're broadening the number of fits in suits, including big and tall to give us a market-leading choice.

Now in Food, you won't be surprised to hear me say we're continuing with our strategy. In innovation and newness, we've got a strong pipeline. It's relevant for every day and special for celebrations. Now for example, the Spirit of Summer range takes inspiration from our customers' travel experiences with dishes from around the Med. We're also pushing further on top tier merchandise. Our innovation continues to put strategic emphasis on health and you should've seen our new sushi ranges and our Nourish Bowls, these little protein pots which were introduced last year and we'll add more to this again in the autumn. In convenience, we're continuing to make healthy options easier for our customers to choose with minimal preparation time across our ready meal departments. With a trend for eating out of home, Hospitality is a focus, too.

We're modernizing all of our cafés and we'll add another 30 in the coming year as well as continuing to enhance our proposition in sandwiches. And some of you may have seen our rotisserie chicken trial in London stores last year, big success. And we're rolling out to a further 20 net right now. In quality, I said we made around 800 upgrades last year. We'll be doing this again in the current year across the whole range from ambient to protein to Food on the Move. We're extending product life for our customers by reviewing processes to remove time in-factory, allowing us to deliver earlier to stores. And we continue to work with our supplier base to ensure they have the best-in-class sites with better equipment and more efficient factory layouts. And we will continue to independently verify our superior quality by taste testing our products against a wide competitor list on a weekly basis. Now, for example, just last week, an independent agency benchmarked a number of lines, many of which are in that Spirit of Summer collection. And all of our lines scored 8 out of 10 versus competitor average of 6.4.

Now moving forward in the Channels areas, as well as continuing to improve our products offer in Clothing, Home and Food, we will continue with our rebalancing of U.K. space. We've already announced our first plans to reshape and improve the estate and we'll open around 60 new Simply Food stores this year. Having seen strong performances in our stores such as Dulwich in Queens Park, we also see greater long term opportunity to grow share in London specifically. Customers tell us we need to make it easier for them to find what they want online. So upgrades to our website will focus on site speed and improved search and product pages. And to increase convenience, we're trialing extending -- extended pickup locations such as Luckers We're carefully reviewing food online. Not being in the market so far has cost us nothing, but we need to be ready for the future. Therefore, we're conducting a very, very, very, I can't use that word very enough, small trial to assess customers' response.

As you know, we've had a fresh led business, we have a fresh led business. It's a shopping mission which is for tonight or for today and a smaller basket than the supermarkets. There are many forms the Food online business might take and we have a team looking at this now with a review to undertaking a small, very small test in the autumn. In our International business as well as completing the closure program, we will continue to open new franchise stores, with 17 more planned for this year. We'll continue to develop our proposition with all of our partners. For example, recently, we just introduced Food to Dubai. Now on top of our core focus, we clearly have a significant currency headwind and managing this in both businesses is a key priority. Broadly the way to do this, whether it's Clothing & Home or Food is the same and we would do this as good practice and part of our standard operation anyway. Both businesses still have opportunity for consolidation of supply through retendering key programs, by seeking to extract value from our supply chain where it's inefficient and, of course, by reducing discounting and waste. In addition, as Helen said, we have further opportunity in Clothing & Home to redevelop our mix of lower-duty locations. I believe we've demonstrated in the last year our ability to face into this significant headwind and we will do so again this year. So in a year of considerable change in the external market environment, you can say we've had a busy year. We've already delivered substantial changes across the business. These have been done with pace and the teams have executed well. We remain on track with our plan to put the customers at the heart of M&S. Our customers are noticing and I'm pleased to have seen the improvements in key metrics that I was looking for. Most notably, of course that full price increase in sales in Clothing & Home, but there is much to do. We're not complacent about the challenges we face. I believe our plan is right to deliver long term sustainable foundation to the business and the returns to our shareholders. And on that note, I'll hand back to Helen who's going to run through detailed guidance for this year.

Helen Weir

Thanks, Steve and turning to our guidance for the current year. As Steve has mentioned, we continue to face currency-related pressures across the business. In Food, we anticipate further input price inflation. And while we're stepping up our work with suppliers and operational efficiencies, we believe there will be continued pressure on margin, particularly in the first half. We, therefore, expect gross margin to be flat to down 50 bps. We're planning to open around 19 new Simply Food stores, adding about 7% of new space, although the openings are back-end weighted. In Clothing & Home, currency headwinds will worsen in the year ahead as a result of the depreciation in sterling following Brexit. We typically hedge 12 to 18 months out, so the impact will be greatest in the second half of the year. Notwithstanding this, we expect our gross margin growth to be between plus or minus 25 bps as we continue to leverage our sourcing capabilities and further reduce discounting which will offset the currency impact.

Space will reduce by between 1% and 2%. However, there will be a little impact on sales in part due to the timing of the closures which are weighted towards the second half and in part due to the better productivity of new space. Cost growth this year will be driven by new space and inflation, partly offset by the cost savings from our Head Office restructuring and we expect operating costs to increase by between 2.5% and 3.5%. Like-for-like cost growth is once again expected to be around 1%. Our tax rate is likely to be about 21%, slightly higher than the U.K. corporation tax rate as a result of our Scottish Limited Partnership structure. And CapEx next year will be around £400 million. This includes growth investment as we execute the strategy we've laid out, including the increased Simply Food openings and the implementation of our U.K. store estate program. As we look to the year ahead, it's clear that the markets in which we operate are not getting easier, but we believe that we have the right actions in place and we're building sustainable foundations for the future.

Steve Rowe

Thank you and thank you for listening. We're now going to take your questions. Could I ask that you say for the benefit of the tape, who you are as you start the question, please. I'm going to start over in the [indiscernible] thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Simon Irwin

It's Simon Irwin from Crédit Suisse. Three quick ones for you. Firstly, with your very, very small trial, are you thinking at the moment this will be based on store picking model or a central picking model? Second is given the length of your currency hedges, you must be the only clothing retailer I can think of which is not talking about delivering product to market faster. Do you not see the need or are there kind of processes ongoing within that? And can you just give us an update on the single-tier logistics network in the U.K. as to whether that's largely done now?

Steve Rowe

Okay. So on the very, very, very small trial that we're doing, at this stage, we're going to use store pick and that's really for economics if nothing else. This is a limited store trial. We want to assess things like size of basket, things like customer requirements for delivery time and the easiest way to trial that is in store pick. After that, we'll assess it and we've not ruled out either option at this stage. In terms of lead times, let's be clear. The time it takes to manufacture a pair of trousers whether it's us or anybody else is broadly the same. The time it takes on a boat from Bangladesh or Sri Lanka is broadly the same.

We have a very, very core and consistent product offering, something we talked about a lot with wardrobe essentials and core and seasonal core merchandise accounts for about 70% of our sales. Because of that, one of the reasons we do have some longer production pipelines is because we can extract some value from the benefits of the volume. And so we don't see that as a disadvantage. Where we want short term product and we have got turnarounds from Portugal and also from Turkey. We can do that in 4 weeks where we already have fabric bases. So our lead times are as quick as anybody else -- when we talk about our pipeline, it is much as anything the product mix which we offer and so that's really why we're in that position.

Helen Weir

And then the final thing was the single-tier logistics network. You won't be surprised that over the last year in the same way as we've been looking at all the other elements of the business, we've taken a look at where we're in terms of logistics. I mean, it's also done in terms of the -- in the context of our investment approach, we're looking at faster payback and so forth. As part of that decision, we've said that what we need to do is make sure we're spreading our existing assets rather than building new assets. So I think, probably and I wasn't here when the original targets were set, but I think we're probably a bit behind what was set historically. It doesn't mean that the end game isn't in the same place, but we're probably going to do it in a more cost-efficient way.

Simon Irwin

And when do you think will be wherever [indiscernible]

Helen Weir

Gosh, we're probably talking another 2 to 3 years, but I would expect to see significant benefits coming through probably the year after next, the final big step.

Andrew Hughes

It's Andrew Hughes from UBS. A couple of questions on the gross margin guidance. Firstly, on Food, obviously you saw that the buying margin hit last year in the big operational efficiency gain. Should we see that continue this year? Or is the fact that the midpoint you're down pretty much the same, going to be a different mix of those input cost pressures and efficiency gains?

Helen Weir

Do you want me to pick that up? I'll do that.

Steve Rowe

Your guidance.

Helen Weir

My guidance. Okay. And then we'll have Steve's guidance later on. Okay, let me just give a bit of thought. Next year, what I think we'll do is we expect in the first half to see the continuation of the input price inflation coming through quite significantly. We will continue to ongoing get the operational improvements, but we're also anticipating a little bit less waste. So expect -- we're talking ourselves to deliver less waste as a result of the changes we made. So we expect to see the margin down probably by more than the average of the guidance in the first half but then an improvement in the second half as we annualize some of the cost pressures that we see this year.

Andrew Hughes

Are you saying there's plenty more to go for in the operational efficiency side.

Helen Weir

Absolutely, yes. And obviously, in this context, redoubling our efforts. And one of the thing that's quite interesting is obviously, our Food business, most of the purchasing we do, with the exception of things like wine or something like that, is actually sterling-denominated. But of course, we're not immune to, on a sterling basis, input price pressures, whether that is through -- when we're buying protein, meat, the feed for cattle is dollar-denominated, so there's a pressure there. Or whether you're thinking about something like salmon which obviously we source domestically, but obviously the Europeans with a depreciation in the sterling are now more interested in buying salmon from the U.K. so that creates price pressure. So there are number of ways in which that price pressure is felt in our business coming through. Because a lot of people say, "Well surely, you're sterling denominated, so therefore it doesn't make any -- you buy in sterling." It doesn't make any difference. The other thing is -- obviously pressures going forward in terms of minimum wage because in a lot of factories people will be -- being paid at or near the minimum wage. That will also impact us.

Andrew Hughes

And the Clothing side, what are you assuming in terms of lower discounting within that guidance? Or is the range really -- how you get on in terms of discounting?

Helen Weir

No, there is a bit more to come on terms of lower discounting because, as Steve said, we're coming down from 64 [ph] sales. There's some Cyber Days to take out.

Steve Rowe

So in the mix, we've got less of an advantage from it than we had last year, obviously, but at 2 less sales, more Cyber Days, we have anniversary-ed all of the large category promotions, so we've gone through that with the exception of gifting categories and Christmas. So that's the one bit we've done that already. I think the interesting thing and Helen referred to it in her piece around margin, was that what we have seen which was a little bit ahead of our expectations, was that because we have not been -- we've not had these extended sale periods, 365 days a year of sale on the sales floor in 2015, the demand for our Christmas sale and our midseason sales in March was substantially stronger and we cleared through at lower markdown cost and we think that trend will continue. At the moment, the annex sale is not until -- I won't give you that exact date for competitive reasons, but it's not until summer. And we will have been 91 days without a sale or promotion in Marks & Spencer. That's the longest time period in 10 years and that's great. The customers are recognizing that. It's because we've got first price, right price. But it does mean we're getting these benefits in the clearance. And so there's a little bit more to come, not quite as much as last year.

Charlie Muir-Sands

It's Charlie Muir-Sands from Deutsche Bank. A few questions. The first one will be on the Food stores. You talked about strong payback and payback ahead of -- performance ahead of plan. Can you talk about what your cash-on-cash payback is now, please? Secondly, just to clarify a couple of points on guidance. The tax rate being ahead of the statute rate, is that going to be a recurring theme? Because obviously that Scottish partnership is in place for a long time yet. Could you tell us what the cash exceptional outflows will be in the year ahead? And then the third thing, finally, you talked about the highly cash-generative business model, a strong balance sheet. You've only maintained the ordinary dividend. Can you just refresh on your balance sheet policy? Because you are towards the lower end of what used to be your target leverage range?

Helen Weir

This sounds like one for you then, Steve.

Steve Rowe

I can deal with that.

Helen Weir

Okay. First question was about Food stores. Cash-on-cash payback, what do you mean by that? Sorry.

Charlie Muir-Sands

Well, you said you're measuring cash-on-cash payback on...

Helen Weir

Cash payback, yes.

Charlie Muir-Sands

Right, yes. It's just cash in, cash out.

Helen Weir

Okay, normal cash build. Typically, it will be between 3 and 4 years, so that will be the typical cash payback that we get on -- I think that's what we talked about in November. The tax rate on the SLP. We have benefited and we've talked about it in previous years, from the SLP structure from a cash point of view historically. But the way the structure is set up, we're now sort of at a tipping point where it starts to actually mean that our corporate rate is going to be above the national rate. So your questions is, is this an ongoing thing? We will continue to have a slightly higher tax rate going forward as a result of the SLP. It has been lower in the past as a result of the SLP and we've talked about that previously. And I'm happy to go into detail, but probably for the sake of everyone, it may be offline. Cash exceptional outflows in the year ahead.

Okay. So the vast majority of our International business and we talked about £135 million, it's there or thereabouts, that little bit this year. But most of that £135 million will be in the year ahead. We will also have the costs of the transition payments on the premier and payments for the pension transition in the year ahead. audio gap ends I'm just trying to think what else is coming through in the year ahead, sorry. And then a small amount on the U.K. store estate. Actually, a lot of that is cash, to the extent it is cash, only about 1/2 of it is cash, gets spread over a long period of time because it's lease payments and so forth. Obviously, if we're able to dispose the stores, then we get cash in.

And then you can take a view on whether you think the PPI cash impact is going to continue or not. If you've looked at the number that was going to be sort of somewhere north of £200 million from a cash point of view, I think you're not going to be many miles off looking at all of that. And then your final question was a refresh on balance sheet policy, 4 elements, robust strong balance sheet, progressive dividend policy, investing in growth and returning surplus cash to shareholders. They remain the same, so we do believe in a robust balance sheet and that's a key factor when the board is making any distribution decisions. We talked about a progressive dividend. We've maintained our dividend flat because -- and obviously that means we've reduced our overall dividend cover. I think we're now about 1.6x. But we also looked at our cash cover which is quite robust and we've talked quite a bit today about the cash characteristics of the business. And it was taking that into account that supported the decision, in our view, that within the guidance we've given in terms of maintaining robust balance sheet to keep the dividend flat was the right thing to do.

We will continue to invest for growth in the business and I've talked about that. And then we said at the half year that given the expected outflows, significant cash outflows as a result of the restructuring program and the uncertain market conditions that we were suspending our program of enhanced returns to shareholders. So I think that we described today is consistent with that, so that remains unchanged.

Charlie Muir-Sands

But do you still stand 1.5 to 2x net-to-EBITDA as being the target? Or do you want to be stronger than that?

Helen Weir

That's broadly where we're. We look to get stronger over time. That's what I've guided previously. I said we want to move towards a BBB rating which will be consistent with our strengthening.

David McCarthy

It's Dave McCarthy at HSBC. Just wanted to come back to the grace margin on Food. Is the reason it's down because you're protecting your cash margin in the face of rising costs? So in other words, if you've got, say, 10% increase in the cost of specific goods sold, if you said, "We'll just keep the same cash margin," then your percentage margin is going to come down. So is it that your -- is it coming down because you're managing it for cash and cash margin on a like-for-like basis? And then also, is there any mix effect in there that you're anticipating?

Steve Rowe

We're not necessarily -- we have different products we take a different view whether it's cash or gross margin, a percentage of gross margin we're looking at. And depending on whether it's an area of market strength for us and something we would want to defend rather the necessarily something that's very occasional for us. The key factors in last year were broadly -- the big change was waste. And the business from Q3 onwards from Christmas, frankly, through to Easter has been quite volatile in terms of the seasonality. We're committed to making sure we've got availability. We've actually toughened the availability measures for the team in Foods, because I think that's the right thing to do. And more and more as the customer is shopping for now and that trend just continues to grow, having the right product in-store at the right time will be absolutely vital. And what we've got to do is make better use of the systems we've got in Food. They're great systems. The allocation systems, the SRD system allow us to place goods very effectively.

We've got to further exploit those as we continue to see this trend develop. So that's the primary reason. There have been the input costs, Helen's talked about how we're going to mitigate those and we've given guidance. I mean, what we're saying is that there's not a structural change in the margin in Foods in the way that perhaps there was in 2007/'08. This is about trading the business at the right levels with the right values with the right availability. Can I just go backwards a bit because the front row has done a really good job at helping me out passing the microphone, but I missed 4 people in the back left. So I'm just going to go...

Richard Chamberlain

Richard Chamberlain, RBC. Can I just talk about online Clothing sales? Are there any particular -- I think they were up about 5% last year. Are there any particular drivers to see that accelerate going forward? I think you might drop your free delivery threshold, for instance. Can you do more with the SPARKS program to drive those online sales? That's the first one.

Steve Rowe

Okay. So the first thing is -- what we need to look at when we're looking at the online sales in the business is the web was affected more than any other thing by specific channel discounting. There was 8 Cyber Days we took of last year and there's still more to take out but 8 and they were substantial. And so the sort of 5% we've got is not the real run rate in online. We can see a much better run rate online. And again, there, we've gained full price market share, but we've given up discounting market share. We're now at substantially lower percentage mix of discount in the market and I'm very happy with that. And so the run rate is better than you can see on the face of it. In terms of continuing to drive that, it's important we still have market share opportunity online. You've mentioned a number of factors. SPARKS is a key part of that. But what we're not going to do is over force it. So I think we were guilty, perhaps in the past, over forcing channel swap in a business which has an asset base which is largely stores, that's not a good plan. We're going to let it happen naturally.

The key thing here is the customer will decide. The customer will choose. And as a reminder, 67% of everything bought online is collected in the store. And that is sort of -- anytime, anyplace, anywhere mentality is one which we've got to have and adopt and we've just got to make it easier. So those enhancements I talked about to our platform in terms of speed, in terms of search and in delivery at Donington, we continue to develop all of those.

Richard Chamberlain

And Helen, just one on the International side. The store closures and impairments charge, I think it was £130 million last year. What number should we expect for the coming year at P&L and [indiscernible].

Helen Weir

Well, I think I said that the total cost of the program is likely to be about £150 million at the low end of the guidance that we previously set. You were late coming in, Richard, so you probably you didn't hear me say that. And most of the cash is next year. So I said the total cash is £135 million and the vast majority of that is current year, so '17/'18.

Anne Critchlow

Anne Critchlow from SG. Three for me, please. In Clothing & Home, you talked about the availability improvements and the reduction in the number of lines. Is there more to come here over the year to come? And then secondly, on the smaller store improvements that you're hoping to make. What does that work involve? You've got quite a lot of small stores so I guess that's an important program. And then finally, just looking at promos again and the Sparks card promos that you're doing now. The voucher promos that you used to do for credit card through Friends & Family. What happened to those year-on-year, last year and over the year to come also?

Steve Rowe

Availability improvements. Yes, there is more to come. I'm pleased with the response of the groups. We've moved this substantially, both in terms of launch availability, core availability, online availability. It's not good enough yet, so that is the answer. So we've got to do more. We've embedded a new critical part [indiscernible] by departments in line with that and a little bit back to [indiscernible] question, what I am doing is limiting how much stuff they're audio gap ends flying, so we don't need any burning earmarks because we don't need to. And so we've got more to go for there, both in terms of core and launch. In terms of smaller stores, a couple of -- just small things here. The big stores are much more important in terms of sales, profit and numbers of customers, so -- though we got quite a lot of small stores, you have to remember there's a balance in the estate. More to do -- well, we did a great job of improving service, the environment, simplifying what we did in the big stores.

Customers reacted well. Every single metric that we looked at in the big stores is up. What I can tell you is and why I said there's more to -- almost exactly the opposite happened in small stores because we oversimplified them in some places. We took too many lines out and we didn't make the same investment in servicing the environment and we've already got a program working on that right now. So there is more to do. Because of that balancing, the benefits really have been in the big stores. And then in terms of promotions, we said we'd leverage SPARKS. This is about making -- giving our best customers better deals and helping them move up their value equation. I've talked before about the principle that customers start off with us very occasionally, shop one department only a few times a year. And by the time you get to our best customers, they're shopping in every department. I mean, our Food business they're in 200x a year.

Every time we nudge people up, one more item, one more department, one more channel, it's a good thing. And so we're leveraging SPARKS in that way. We've increased the capacity to put more offers into the system this year. We're just, as we learn more and more about it, we're fine-tuning those offers. And Friends & Family is now an entirely SPARKS-based thing. We don't blanket them anymore. And we're going to continue those. I've said before, some promotions are good. This is not 100 or nothing conversation. For me, there's a nice balance. Circa 12% to 20% of our business should be on promotion because I want to give the customers a treat and we'll use SPARKS to do that.

Unidentified Analyst

Three questions, if I may. Firstly, could you just update us on where you are on the estate? You talked about, in terms of Clothing & Home, working 100 core stores. And in terms of our estate, where are you in sort of detail? And if you're announcing today what you do with the estate, would it be any different to what you did 6 months or 1 year ago? Is it the tail lengthening or shortening? Secondly, on Food, where are you on volume and price in an inflationary market now? How do you see your relative position? Are you happy with your volume? And then lastly, what do you hope Jill McDonald brings to the business?

Steve Rowe

Perfect. On the estate, I'm going to go back -- the work that we did when we announced 6 months ago, broadly speaking, we'll continue to look very carefully at that. We made a number of assumptions about the market growth, about our growth, about online penetration. But at the moment, our assumptions are correct. The tail is about the same size. We said we're going to close out, at the moment, about 35 stores. They're not all the smallest stores, by the way. This is -- some of this is locational where we've got multiple stores in a single location. We'll take some of those out as opposed to some of the more obvious small ones. There are -- the reason we've not given out a list, I keep saying it, there's not a list. There is a plan, it's because we're in negotiation constantly with landlords and councils. And therefore, we make commitments.

If the business position changes, there are structural changes to cities and towns then we'll change them. But our current plan is on track. We announced the closure of 6 stores at the beginning of April. That's probably the first -- the last time, we do it almost in blocks. We're not trying to do this in blocks. We're doing it at the optimal time based on lease structures and so you might see some more of those come through during the course of this year. Helen has mentioned that space will come down by 1% or 2%. But we think we've got that right. In terms of Food, volume and price, our price inflation was not as big as the market in the last year. And you can work out our like-for-likes are broadly flat. We've got small decrease in like-for-like volume. But overall, because of the increase we've had in market share, we got an increase total volumes. And in actual fact, during the course of the last year, Food continue to gain customers which is important. Jill, well I'm delighted to be having Jill onboard.

Jill is -- we've got to look at slightly differently. Jill has come into the business not as the buyer of knitwear. She's coming to be the Managing Director of Clothing & Home and that Managing Director has end-to-end responsibility for our P&L which covers everything from the merchandising groups, all the way through logistics, supply chain, sourcing and, of course, our store and customer experience. Now what Jill brings to the party is fantastic understanding of customers, deep insight of customers. And I said I want customers at the heart of what we do. On top of that, she's got great operational experience from a time at McDonald's. And she also has, of course, worked in retail in the last couple of years in Halfords. I've already got a fantastic buying team in Clothing. Jo Jenkins, Quill Ferrer -- and Jo was just promoted to run the buying groups -- do a fantastic job. And we're not short of people with clothing skills. What I wanted to do is bring some other skills to the business in the short term. So we're delighted to have her, she will start later in the year. One in the middle here.

Georgina Johanan

It's Georgina Johanan from JPMorgan. Few questions for me, please. First of all, just on the Clothing & Home stores that are being closed this year. I appreciate that's back-end weighted, but can you just give some color as to when you start like winding the stock availability down in those stores? And whether we'd actually -- -- whether we should be looking at like-for-like drag at some point towards the back end of the year because of that? Or perhaps not, just any color that you can share on that would be great.

Steve Rowe

Okay, so it's not necessarily back-end weighted. We're going to be phasing through this, but the key thing is we've got consultations taking place. And we have to do that in the right and proper way. To be clear, every single one of the employees in our stores has been offered a job, continuity in Marks & Spencer either an existing store locally or a relocation to a Simply Food and that's really important. But we do want to consult with our colleagues and make sure we make the right decision. Do I -- it's going to be, as Helen said, would be 1% to 2% reduction in space. We think we've got and the whole point of doing this, of course, is that we've got opportunity to move some of that business online. We talked about that last year where we've actually put in a relatively conservative amount of business to remain with us. But also, that we intend to make sure that our other space becomes more productive. And the other thing, to Clyde's point, we talked about changing 100 stores, 2.5 million square feet and that program is already underway as well. So behind the scenes, we've already started to relay 50 of our largest stores and place emphasis in different categories which will again build the productivity of our footprint in Clothing.

Helen Weir

Just adding on to that. I mean, not all the reduction in space is closures. We're downsizing some of our stores as well and we've got a handful of those in the year ahead where we effectively got a unit that consists of 2 elements, probably often 2 different leaseholds or freehold on leasehold and we can exit one bit of it. So that's another factor that's behind that. The other thing I'd point out that is an absolute critical factor -- we talked about this back in November -- an absolutely critical element of the program we're talking about is if and when we do close stores, what proportion of those customers do we retain. That's very important. And so therefore, actually, if we close the store and we retain a large number of customers which was what we're hoping we will do, we didn't actually build that into the model, but we're hoping we will and there's a lot of work going into that at the moment. Actually that would improve the like-for-like because those customers will go to another store locally. So there's going to be swings and roundabouts in all of this.

Georgina Johanan

That's helpful. And just 2 other brief ones. First of all, sticking with the changes in Clothing & Home. Obviously, we're 6 months on from when you sort of first talked about the strategy in some detail, I think. Just wondering if you have any sort of update that you can share on potential cost savings over the long -- sort of the whole length of the plan from that, please? And then finally, I think I'm right in thinking that your CapEx guidance for this year has come down by around £50 million, if you just give some color on the moving parts, please.

Steve Rowe

When you say cost savings, are you saying cost savings across the business or specifically cost savings in the Clothing & Home supply chain?

Georgina Johanan

Across the business, effectively from a 10% reduction in Clothing & Home space, is there any -- presumably there's some cost savings to come from net-net store closures and so on.

Steve Rowe

Well, there will be. But again, there's a detailed piece of analysis but we have to look at that very carefully in light of changes we might make in terms of rents and things like that. So I think it's difficult to give you specific guidance over a 5-year program on that basis. Clearly, the purpose of doing it is to get more productive footprint from Marks & Spencer with a lower cost but...

Helen Weir

I think that's what we -- I mean, basically, what we're looking, we will close -- reduce the amount of space. But what we said previously was the new space might have a higher rent per square foot, although it's a smaller square foot. But we expect a higher productivity to come out of it. So the impact on costs is not, you know, a 10% reduction in costs. It's not great, but that's because we also expect to have more productive space as it remains. And then the other point you made was about the CapEx guidance and we've come down on CapEx. You're right and one of the key elements was, as I talked before with Simon, looking at our -- taking a look at our logistics estate and saying, actually rather than building a new warehouse or adding to that, how do we get more productivity out of our existing. So we will be investing in logistics, but we're trying to do that in a more economic way than perhaps we've done hitherto. That's a key area, anyway.

Unidentified Analyst

Andy Waithe [ph] from Numis. A couple of questions from me. The first one, on the adjusted items, the changes to pay and pensions, I just wanted to make sure I understood that one right. So my understanding is that the settlement with employees to remove the premier that they were getting from bank holdees and whatnot, you settled with them in the year and it's effectively a sort of one-off-ish, I mean staff costs, but it's sort of a one-off-ish in relation to that. Is that -- is that what it is?

Helen Weir

Basically, well, there are 2 elements. There's one, the removal of the premier and I think there's 23, 24, something like that, the cost of the removal of the premier which is a one-off payment to staff received at the beginning of the current financial year, so the cash is in the current financial year although we provided for it at last year. There is also transition payments associated with the closure of the pension scheme where we're sort of mitigating some of the impact and that's the £25 million which will be over 3 years. The £124 million, what, it was £127 million which is the closure of the scheme is a noncash item in the short term and that reflects, as someone moves from being an active member of the scheme, to being a deferred member of the scheme. The historic service, of course, will now inflate at CPI as opposed to inflating at 1%.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And the bit where it says about the increase our base level of pay to 8 50.

Helen Weir

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Is that just mentioned that, that was part of the settlement?

Helen Weir

That's just part of our normal costs, so that's £8.50 an hour, that's just what people are getting. That's just in our store costs now.

Unidentified Analyst

Second one, you took another onerous lease provision during the period for the U.K. stores, but just interested as to how much rent is currently being offset against onerous lease provisions going through, i.e., will be going through the P&L, but it's being offsets against provision.

Helen Weir

I understand the question. I can't give you off the top of my head because I know there were some in the year, but I can't give that off the top of my head. We can find out and let you know.

Unidentified Analyst

Actually, that's it. Yes.

Steve Rowe

One more in the front row.

Geoffrey Ruddell

Geoffrey Ruddell from Morgan Stanley. One very quick question. Did you make more profit in Food last year than you did in Clothing & Home?

Steve Rowe

We don't disclose profits by business unit.

Geoffrey Ruddell

I know which is why I'm asking the question.

Steve Rowe

And we still don't disclose profits by business unit. I haven't been down this end. Have I missed anyone down this end?

Helen Weir

I think everyone is questioned out.

Steve Rowe

Everyone is questioned out. Well look, in that case, thank you very much for your time this morning. We'll see you all soon.

Helen Weir

Thank you.

