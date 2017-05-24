Exelixis Could Still Be A Buy

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is a company focused on developing small molecule therapies for cancer. Three medicines developed at Exelixis have been met with regulatory approval, including cabozantinib and cobimetinib. Its lead product, Cabometyx (cabozantinib), was approved by FDA in April 2016 for advanced renal cell carcinoma and resulted in $62 million in 1Q 2017 sales. The drug has about 20% market share of the second line treatment and 35% of the third line. EXEL has also obtained FDA approval in 2012 for another cabozantinib drug, Cometriq, for treating medullary thyroid carcinoma, resulting in $6.5 million in 1Q 2017 sales, after topping $40 million in 2016. Its third product, Cotellic, won FDA approval for advanced melanoma in 2015 in combination with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Zelboraf. EXEL posted earnings of $0.05 1Q 2017, has paid down some debt, and earned the prestigious title, "profitable". The company stock has erupted four-fold over the past year, making analysts wonder if its too late to buy into EXEL.

Label expansion studies for cabozantinib into non-small lung, breast, and endometrial cancers are underway, in an impressive eleven mid-stage clinical trial line-up. EXEL stands to gain significant market expansion after having submitted an sNDA for Cabometyx in first line advanced kidney cancer based on phase 2 results, which would bring the potential annual sales of it's big three (Cabometyx, Cometriq, and Cotellic) to approximately $1.5 billion mark for its cabozantinib franchise. EXEL also partnered with Takeda and granted Japanese rights to cabozantinib for up to $228 million. Combination studies for Cabometyx include Opdivo and Yervoy (NYSE:BMY), Vectibix (NASDAQ:AMGN), and Herceptin . Based on clinical trial results, more than thirty additional studies are in planning.

Annual sales for Cotellic in advanced melanoma (with a BRAF mutation) yields a 40% stake in U.S. sales below $200 million (expected to reach about $700 million) with annual sales outside of the U.S. yielding low double-digit royalties (expected to reach sales of $200 million). Royalties have only resulted in about $2 million from overseas sales. Label expansion into triple-negative breast and colorectal cancers could add $300 million, but results in trials and sales for Cotellic have led to legal disputes between RHHBY and EXEL, in spite of the uptake for sales of Cotellic being good. Recently the companies reached full enrollment for cobimetrinib and atezolizumab in third-line advanced metastatic colorectal cancer. Two pivotal phase 3 trials are currently underway for Cotellic in melanoma. Under the partnership agreement, most Cotellic profits will be held by RHHBY.

One lesser-known pipeline candidate regarded by some analysts with a high chance of approval is CS-3150. It is an oral, non-steroidal selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist. EXEL and Japanese pharma Daiichi Sankyo (DSNKY) are evaluating CS-3150 (esaxerenone) versus eplerenone in a late-stage study for treatment of hypertension and in a mid-stage study targeting diabetic nephropathy. The collaboration began in 2006 and after careful research and development of candidates, CS-3150 was selected for clinical trials. Initiation of the phase 3 trial yielded a 15 million dollar milestone payment to EXEL in late 2016. DSNKY is also conducting six other phase 3 clinical trials of CS-3150 to evaluate its function in specific patient subpopulations. One is evaluating 360 patients for hypertension that does not respond well to angiotensin 2 receptor blockers or angiotensin converting enzyme inhibition. If successful, esaxerenone would be a strong step forward for EXEL in becoming a fully integrated pharma.

Looking deeper into the pipeline, XL888, a heat shock protein (HSP-90) targeting therapeutic compound, is to be tested at Moffitt Cancer Center in a triple combination with vemurafenib and cobimetinib in patients with metastatic melanoma. Early results in phase 1 studies are promising having scored a 92% objective response rate. HSP-90 and other molecular chaperones are known to stabilize proteins, especially during stress, and have a role in stabilization of protein kinases, anticipated to have a mechanistically beneficial downregulating effect for patients.

Exelixis has had its share of impressive partners, some of which have not worked out to the benefit of investors or patients. EXEL and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) had teamed up in 2009 to perform clinical studies for two phosphoinositide kinase inhibitor drugs (PI3K). The deal was to bring $140 million for Exelixis for development of candidates XL147 and XL765 in cancer. This agreement was later canceled in 2011 for the purpose of focusing efforts on Cabometyx efforts. Brystol Myers Squibb also canceled a partnership in 2011 with EXEL for XL281. This serves as a reminder to investors that pipelines are expensive to maintenance and can result in disappointing delays to avid scientists following specific mechanisms. However, the projects are still listed in the company pipeline and could regain progress in the future.

There is an outside possibility that Exelixis could be acquired, driving its share price significantly higher. But because of the current market cap already approaching $6 billion (at about $21 per share), it is being regarded by most analysts as approaching a top, likely due to its $1.5 billion annual sales upside estimates. Of five analysts, the consensus target is near $26 per share. Pharmaceutical companies that could be interested include Roche and Bristol-Myers Squibb (if this happens look for price manipulation to the downside). Bristol-Myers Squibb, for example, won approval for Opdivo as a second-line treatment and would be interested in a first-line candidate. Strong Bio has observed that a lot of times company stocks do not drive upwards during buyout accumulation, however, and will look for a drastic and medium term retraction in share price as an entry. But the fundamentals for the company generally look very good, especially if label expansion occurs. EXEL is officially (upon publication of this article) on the Strong Bio pullback watchlist.

Specific risks for investors of EXEL include first and foremost the possibility of price manipulation and/or pullbacks in price, especially if a trial would undergo a failure to meet endpoints. The price has gone up four to five-fold over the past year and has not experienced a major corrective consolidation. This is not to say it will happen but with the large number of shares outstanding and profit-taking potential for institutions, its possible. If a failed study in a lesser indication (hypertension subpopulation with limited market) occurs, it might be a driver for a pullback, leading to a good time to add shares. Last fall the market punished Eli Lilly driving shares to $65 on a failed project and the price spiked to $85 in less than four months. Other risks for investors of EXEL include FDA related delays, partnership red tape, and accurate estimates of expectations from partnerships. Most royalty deals are more designed to generate milestone payments to allocate funds to primary candidates than generate long-term growth. Perhaps the greatest risk for investors is competition for emerging antibodies or drugs that could mediate effect through MET, AXL, VEGF, and RET pathways. Cabometyx sells at a $20,000 premium to Opdivo , an anti-PD-1, as previously mentioned is a competitor, but Cabometyx had a superior profile in showing clinical benefit for PFS, ORR, OS. Novartis (NYSE:NVS) nivolumab is a direct competitor in the metastatic renal cell carcinoma space as well, and demonstrated better clinical benefit to patients at longer times of treatment than Cabometyx. Hepatoxicity and drug-drug interactions can also be an issue with Cabometyx treatment, which might lead to physician alternatives being selected.

