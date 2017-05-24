What Chesapeake Is Cooking Up In The Haynesville Shale

Chesapeake enters the refracking market, which will be interesting to watch as the industry's knowledge on the subject remains limited.

The Haynesville shale play down in Louisiana is home to vast amounts of dry natural gas in a play that used to be the poster child of the fracking boom, before the Marcellus/Utica took over. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) may have sold off part of its position recently but this asset will continue to be a core part of its operational base. Here are some things to keep in mind.

Overview

Chesapeake has 255,000 net acres in the Haynesville that is pumping out 1.1 Bcf/d net of natural gas. The company is sitting on 1,200 future well locations net, which moved down by a couple hundred locations from its previous guidance due to Chesapeake moving towards longer laterals.

Partially due to its revised midstream obligations, which include bringing a certain amount of Haynesville wells online by the end of 2017, Chesapeake is running three rigs and two frac crews in the play. 20% of Chesapeake's 2017 D&C capex is allocated towards the Haynesville, but its ramp up in activity won't be felt until at least Q4 if not later.

Below is a look at Chesapeake's completion timetable this year. As you can see, Haynesville completions really start to pick up around Q2-Q3.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

How economical those wells will be depends in large part on how successful Chesapeake is at boosting well productivity.

XL wells

Longer laterals means the horizontal reach of the well is extended, with 10,000-foot laterals becoming the new XL standard. The idea is that by maintaining productivity per lateral foot, the larger production streams more than compensate for the additional cost. Here is a look at four XL well results in Caddo Parish (where Chesapeake has a large footprint):

GLD 1H: 42 mmcf/d, 8,200-foot lateral (turned online in Q1 2017)

Six J 1H: 35 mmcf/d, 10,000-foot lateral (Q1 2017)

ROTC 1H: 40 mmcf/d, 10,000-foot lateral (Q4 2016)

CA 1H: 38 mmcf/d, 10,000-foot lateral (Q2 2016)

On top of longer laterals, Chesapeake is using a lot more sand in its completion design. That proppant holds the fissures open and allows for gas to flow through more easily.

Chesapeake may push its lateral lengths up to 15,000 feet, but the key thing to look out for is whether or not the firm can maintain productivity per foot. Simply producing more per well doesn't mean much if the estimated ultimate recovery per foot rapidly declines beyond 10,000 feet. The present value of the additional revenue streams needs to exceed the PV of the incrementally more expensive well design, that's what matters.

Refracturing opportunities

While the level of unconventional well re-stimulating has been relatively low in the industry, it has been utilized in various plays across America. Particularly in the Barnett and the Eagle Ford plays, largely on a pilot basis.

The idea with restimulating wells is that older completion designs had much lower recovery rates, meaning those wells are targeting just a fraction of the recoverable hydrocarbon resources. By going back to those wells and fracking them again, this time with updated and much bigger completion designs, the recovery rate of those wells can be pushed up dramatically enabling production to spike up. The older the well, the larger the output uplift will be and Chesapeake has plenty of legacy wells.

Chesapeake's CEO Doug Lawler noted that refracking old Haynesville wells will cost around 30% - 40% of their original cost. Five pilots are expected to be completed this year, with results due out in Q3 or Q4.

Investors should keep these tests in mind as a $3+ HH world could make refracking programs in the dry gas heavy play fairly economical. Chesapeake needs to maintain a certain production level in the Haynesville to meet its midstream requirements, and that entails lots of drilling. Being able to utilize its sea of already producing wells in the region could allow Chesapeake to meet those commitments with far less capex.

Management did comment that if Chesapeake were to focus more on growing its liquids production a rig could leave the Haynesville, but it still has to turn online "140 equivalent wells" by the end of this year. The restimulation program could have a material impact next year if proven viable, but a lot depends on the natural gas pricing environment.

Final thoughts

Through midstream renegotiations, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's Haynesville division is starting to heat up again as reduced midstream penalties justify ramping up development. We'll see if the 15,000-foot laterals makes a difference or if that is more of a marketing push, but the well refracking program should be interesting to watch. As its completions pick up throughout the year expect Chesapeake Energy Corporation's production trajectory to pick up by the middle of 2017.

Investors interested in reading more about Chesapeake Energy Corporation should check out management's plan to speed up the Powder River Basin monetization process by clicking here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.