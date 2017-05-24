Industrials: Running Hot

I am concerned about the industrials. For a sector whose fortunes are closely tied to that of the broader market, it has been running hot as of late. But it has been doing so without fundamental support and driven by an optimistic outlook that may ultimately fall well short of expectations. As a result of this recent disconnect, the industrial sector may find itself at best lagging the broader market going forward and suffering disproportionately during any future stock market decline.

Fired Up

The industrials sector (NYSEARCA:XLI) historically moves in close lockstep with the broader market as measured by the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY). The following cumulative price return chart dating back to the start of the financial crisis a decade ago highlights how closely industrials and the broader market move together.

Quantifying this relationship, the monthly returns correlation of the XLI and the SPY is +0.94 over the past decade, which is by far the highest correlation of the major stock market sectors. Moreover, the rolling 60-day returns correlation between the XLI and SPY is an equally high +0.92. In other words, as the broader market goes, so goes industrials and vice versa.

As a result, when short-term deviations occur between industrials and the S&P 500 Index, they ultimately resolve themselves in one of two ways. If industrials fall behind, they will mean revert by rising on a relative basis to catch up with the S&P 500. Conversely, if industrials run ahead of the broader market, they will mean revert by falling on a relative basis to reconverge with the S&P 500.

So where do we stand today? The industrials sector is running hot. Once the results of the Election were decided in the U.S. back in early November, the industrials sector quickly streaked to the upside. And it has maintained its relative outperformance in the months since.

The primary driver of this stock price outperformance was expectations for an acceleration in economic activity thanks to the implementation of pro-growth fiscal policies. Whether such an sustained economic growth outcome comes to pass remains to be seen, although the accelerating decline in breakeven inflation expectations and the increasingly flattening yield curve among a number of economic factors suggest hopes are becoming more subdued about the future outlook.

Lacking Fuel

Nonetheless, it is still worth considering whether industrials still have the fundamental support to explain the recently strong relative price strength. For it is possible even if the previously robust economic outlook falls short of expectations that the industrial sector is positioned to enjoy a more sustained period of strength relative to the broader market, thus justifying its recent outperformance.

Unfortunately, a closer look into the data does not support such conclusions. Instead, it is quite the opposite in recent months.

Consider the following chart below, which tracks the daily price performance of the Industrials Select Sector SPDR in gray and the underlying GAAP earnings per share for the XLI in orange. While volatile at times, the trend in GAAP earnings was doing a reasonably good job in explaining the price performance of the XLI from the summer of 2011 when the stock price lights went out across the rest of the planet up through late 2016. Absolute valuations for the industrial sector were certainly becoming increasingly rich over this time period, but this was also true of the broader S&P 500 Index and could be taken in the context of chronically low interest rates and Treasury yields (NYSEARCA:TLT).

But just as industrial shares began exploding to the upside, the underlying earnings associated with industrials have shifted notably lower. Granted, industrials are a cyclical sector that is given to earnings volatility at any given point in time, but the sector will need to see a pickup in earnings very soon to provide better fundamental support to a sector whose valuations would already be increasing even if underlying earnings were keeping pace with trend.

Of course, the stock market is a forward looking mechanism, so perhaps the recent price strength in industrial shares is being driven by the acceleration in earnings that is expected to come in future quarters. Maybe, but current analysts earnings forecasts, which are notoriously optimistic and often fall short of expectations anyway, are not reflecting that robust of an earnings acceleration for the sector. In fact, not only did sector earnings for 2016 Q4 and 2017 Q1 end up coming in short of forecasts that were in place just prior to the election, but the projections for 2017 Q2 earnings were higher before the election versus what they are today. Moreover, while earnings out into 2018 are projected to increase at a solid low double digit year over year rate, they will only bring earnings back in trend assuming these earnings expectations are simply met, which more often than not they end up falling well short of initial projections.

The GE Factor

Adding to the risk to the broader industrials sector is the fact that the magnitude of its recent relative outperformance is being obscured by its largest player. General Electric (NYSE:GE) is by far the largest component of the XLI with an 8.4% weight. Putting the magnitude of GE's importance to the XLI in context, the second largest weight goes to 3M (NYSE:MMM) at just 5.5%. In short, GE is an important driver of the XLI. And while the broader XLI has been running hot versus the SPY, the performance of its largest component by far in GE has been comparably ice cold.

Why is this significant? Because if the sector itself is running hot at the same time that its largest component is falling, it suggests that most of the rest of the names in the sector have to be running all the hotter to be driving the net outperformance.

This then raises the key question. Exactly what companies within the XLI are running at the blistering hot pace, and thus are the names that may be most at risk for mean reversion going forward.

Aerospace & Defense

Leading the upside march for industrials is the aerospace and defense (NYSEARCA:ITA) sector. The largest player in the group is Boeing (NYSE:BA), which is the third largest name at 5% of the XLI. To say Boeing has been running hot as of late is an understatement. And at 22.7 times trailing earnings, it is running at a premium to its historical valuation in the 18 times earnings range. While certainly not an egregious premium multiple, the fact that projected annualized revenue and earnings growth in the mid-single digits range suggests that future returns for Boeing may at best be much more subdued than they have been recently.

Another blistering hot aerospace and defense name has been General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), which is the tenth largest component of the XLI at 2.8%. This is an old portfolio favorite, but one that remains too hot to touch in my view in the current environment. At roughly 20 times earnings, it is running at a premium that is more than a third of its historical valuation. And while forward growth prospects are reasonable, they are far from robust enough to support to justify the rich multiple at the present time.

While it is easy to forget when the prices are performing so well and the underlying narrative of increased global military activity going forward is supportive of the thesis, it is important to remember that aerospace and defense stocks have an uncanny history of suddenly doing the exact opposite of how you would expect them to perform for an extended period. Thus, investors should exercise caution here after what has recently been a blistering run.

Machinery

Also driving the XLI to the upside since the election has been the machinery industry. But once again, investors would be well served to exercise caution about the sustainability of gains in this particularly economically sensitive segment.

Consider the largest machinery name in the XLI in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), which is the ninth largest name in the index at 3.0%. Talk about cyclical and high beta. This is a stock that was stock that was cold as ice as recently as a year ago. For just as commodities prices (NYSEARCA:DJP) were cratering, so too were shares of CAT. But since bottoming early last year, CAT has been rallying at a blazing hot pace. And this has taken place despite the fact that the company just broke a 51-month consecutive sales decline streak in April and whose earnings are only projected to begin recovering after having fallen precipitously over the four years prior. Put simply, a lot of hope and optimism is currently baked into the Caterpillar share price at this stage of the rally, so caution is warranted.

Then there's Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), which is the fifteenth largest name in the XLI at 2.1% and is another long-time portfolio favorite of mine that is simply too hot to handle in the current market environment. Much like CAT, this was a stock that caught fire well before the November elections but used the occasion to accelerate its move to the upside. As a result, the stock at 23.3 times is now trading at a +30% premium to its historical valuation. And with reasonable but hardly stellar revenue and earnings growth projected going forward, this may be an elevated state that is difficult to sustain into the future.

These are just a prominent few of the many names in the industrial sector that are currently running hot at the present time. While the gains have been thrilling in recent months, they may not be sustainable into the long-term, as risks are now building to the downside both on a relative and absolute basis for many of these white hot industrial names.

The Bottom Line

The industrial sector has been a stellar performer in recent months. But it is operating out of its element in outperforming the S&P 500 Index by such a healthy margin at the present time, particularly given the premium valuations among many of the leading names in the sector.

Mean reversion for industrials is now overdue. This could be in the form of returns going forward that are less than that of the broader market. Or it could come in terms of a decline that is greater in magnitude relative to the broader market.

Nonetheless, profit taking and rotation may be prudent within stock portfolios that are market weight to overweight the industrials sector, as future returns may be much more difficult to come by versus what we have seen in the recent past.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation.