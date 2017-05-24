Bristow Group's (BRS) CEO Jonathan Baliff on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bristow Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRS)

Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 24, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Linda McNeill - Director, IR

Jonathan Baliff - President & CEO

Chet Akiri - SVP & Chief Commercial Officer

Don Miller - SVP & CFO

John Cloggie - VP & Chief Technical Officer

Robert Phillips - VP, Global Business Operations Services

Analysts

Gregory Lewis - Credit Suisse

William Thompson - Barclays

Cameron Schnier - Evercore ISI

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice

Brandon Dobell - William Blair & Company

Linda McNeill

Thank you, Melissa, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Bristow Group's fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2017 earnings call. I am Linda McNeill, Director of Investor Relations. And with me on the call are Jonathan Baliff, President and Chief Executive Officer; Chet Akiri, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; Don Miller, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and John Cloggie, Vice President and Chief Technical Officer.

We hope you've seen our earnings release which was issued yesterday afternoon. It is posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at bristowgroup.com. Let me remind everyone that during the call, Bristow Group management may make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that are described in more detail on Slide 2. Additionally, to the extent we discuss non-GAAP measures during the call, please see our earnings release or the investor presentation on our website for the calculation of these measures and the GAAP reconciliations.

I will now turn the call over to Jonathan. Jonathan?

Jonathan Baliff

Thank you, Linda. Good morning and welcome to our fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 earnings call. We will begin the call as always on Page 4, with a review of safety, our number one core value. Following a difficult year for safety in fiscal year 2016, and as part of our fiscal year 2017 action plan, we committed ourselves to better safety performance in FY 2017 and our efforts paid off with overall improvement in both our air accident rates and injury rates.

I am particularly proud of our Africa team members who improved safety in fiscal year 2017 that were completely target zero for ten months. Our Asia-Pacific region was also notably target zero for the year. Recordable injuries were also reduced year-over-year, most notably in our fixed wing operations where injuries were reduced by 50% and the number of days lost from work because of injuries had a 94% reduction from last year. This is world-class for fixed wing operations.

Our solid safety performance during the year is particularly impressive in the midst of an extraordinarily challenging operational environment with the grounding of the Bristow H225 fleet now in its second year. Our teams around the world responded for our clients in fiscal year 2017 like never before and immediately mobilized assets and personnel to safely meet all of our clients’ needs.

There was a significant cost to ensuring safe, reliable and efficient operation where the H225 was grounded and we continue to work with Airbus to explore all options with regard to mitigating the impact of the H225 grounding for Bristow. All operational and financial results were negatively impacted as you can see from the margin compression and reduction in annual hours flown in our disclosure.

We are monitoring similar situations with similar operators around the globe concerning the H225, especially the litigation proceedings with Airbus. We will continue to seek a way forward to safe return to service for our fleets and again, we are exploring all options around the optimization of our H225 portfolio of aircrafts for our clients and for you our shareholders.

Please turn to Slide 5. As a March 31st filer, we are one of the last for the full year, we are one of the last of the offshore services companies to report results during a continuing market downturn you’ve already heard much about with offshore vessels and many of our aviation peers who reported in March already.

But within this context, our team successfully persevered during fiscal year 2017 in the midst of unprecedented challenges for our industry, Bristow improved over the previous year in areas critical to our core value using an FY 2017 action plan that one, achieve safety improvement, two, reduce our OpEx CapEx cash outflows, and three, refinance and increase our liquidity.

For the full year ending March 31, 2017, total operating revenue was about $1.3 billion, down 17% from fiscal year 2016 and with an adjusted net loss of $74.5 million or $2.13 per share. Make no mistake, this is not an acceptable result for our management team or our Board, but we did end the fiscal year with over $350 million in liquidity better than what we expected at the beginning of our fourth quarter in January.

For the first three quarters of fiscal year 2017, we achieved results that bumped along the bottom with our FY 2017 action plan offsetting much of the revenue declines that we were expecting. But our March quarter results were down sequentially and they were down primarily due to three factors.

First, a further drop in activity levels, although some markets improved year-over-year like Norway and Africa, we had certain fixed and rotary aircrafts come off-contract during the quarter and that compressed margins that our cost reduction could not offset.

Second, Bristow continues to be negatively impacted by the H225 grounding in five ways, increased operating costs, aircraft lease costs, idle aircraft capital cost, opportunity costs, i.e., foregone revenue and profit and residual value loss, and third during the quarter, we also continue to be impacted by the British pound, and although appreciating we continued to see depressed US dollar results, particularly for ECR and UK SAR.

While we attempt to naturally hedge through mixed currency and contract management, we are exploring additional financial hedging risk management strategies to mitigate the fluctuations to our cash flows caused by volatility in these exchange rates. However, as I said before, we were able to increase liquidity by $76 million during the quarter to $357 million as of March 31, 2017.

This strong liquidity position is due to the successful execution spoke about on previous calls, specifically, free cash flow was positive during the quarter for the first time in a year with FY 2017 OpEx and G&A reductions. We also had almost $100 million in CapEx deferrals and we had $400 million in secured financings put forward and note that our March 31 liquidity is before the funding of the $230 million GE Capital Aviation Services or GECAS secured financing, which we are currently expecting to close no later than June 30, 2017.

We recognize the urgent need for further actions as we progress in fiscal year 2018 and Don and I will cover this as well as our enhanced FY 2018 guidance later on in the call.

Although some of the aircrafts that were off contract in the fourth quarter fiscal year 2017, will get back to work in fiscal year 2018, we expect another down year in our clients’ offshore spend. On last quarter’s call, I discussed FY 2018 being a difficult year for Bristow at an inflection point.

This is more true now than ever. The FY 2017 action plan had successful elements that allowed us to survive and maintain our leadership and much of these actions can be further applied to fiscal year 2018, especially in safety, reliability and efficiency.

But Bristow’s cost structure with certain costs in assets associated with idle aircraft and the pursuit of growth are unsustainable. In FY 2018, we will significantly reduce these costs, recover costs from our OEMs, optimizing on our core businesses including fleet rationalization both by geography and line of service. This will have three critical positive impacts in FY 2018. It will make us more competitive, it will provide us additional liquidity, and it will reduce our debt.

Please turn to Slide 6. One of the things that gives our management confidence in fiscal year 2018 are the successes on this page, which show what we did in fiscal year 2017. This time last year, Bristow faced many of the same market downturn dynamics and we argue maybe even more challenges as one, the H225 grounding had just occurred prior to our year end call, and two, we had a term loan refinancing in November calendar 2017 coming up.

Our fiscal 2017 ending liquidity of $357 million is a result of a string of successful actions during the year all of which are interdependent and include commercial successes, with examples including fourth quarter wins with Apache and ECR and Shell SAR in Gulf of Mexico, over $200 million of company-wide OpEx and CapEx reductions for the year, initiation of leased aircraft returns, $95 million aircraft CapEx deferrals and the raising of $400 million through low cost financing secured by a subset of our UK SAR and oil and gas helicopters.

We also secured significant financial flexibility with the amending of our bank covenants providing us ample headroom in fiscal year 2018 and beyond. We continued to work through the final details of this GECAS financing as you see on this page, which is $230 million equipment financing. We expect this to close no later than June 30, 2017 and on a pro forma basis including the $230 million from GECAS before paying down debt our liquidity would be nearly $600 million.

Please turn to Slide 7 and Don will discuss our new FY 2018 guidance. Don?

Don Miller

Thank you, Jonathan. Slide 7 is important as it detail how we are appropriately managing our fiscal 2018 liquidity, while also highlighting the other actions that are designed to further improve our financial profile. We began fiscal 2018 with a strong liquidity position of $357 million, which was bolstered by the successful actions taken in fiscal 2017 that Jonathan previously mentioned.

We have projected ending fiscal 2018 liquidity of $200 million to $245 million, which will position us well for fiscal 2019.

Let me walk you through the fiscal 2018 liquidity bridge. Primarily reflecting the ongoing challenges in the oil and gas business, operating cash flow inclusive of working capital changes is expected to be between negative $40 to negative $60 million.

We expect net CapEx of $80 million to $100 million which includes aircraft CapEx commitments of $60 million, and non-aircraft CapEx of approximately $50 million, offset by proceeds from aircraft sales of about $20 million which is consistent with our average annual runrate.

Our fiscal 2018 CapEx doesn’t assume deferral of any aircraft commitments or further equipment financing for the four AW 189, UK SAR aircrafts that will be delivered in fiscal 2018 and compromise nearly 100% of our aircraft CapEx. We remain on track with our previously announced GECAS financing.

The $230 million of funds received from the financing plus the benefit of $15 million of H225 lease deferrals funds to fiscal 2018 required debt amortization and maturities of $135 million, plus an additional $95 million payment for the amortizing bank term loan. Please note that included in the $135 million of maturity is the remaining $45 million of the $200 million term loan that’s due November of 2017.

Lastly, we are assuming a full year dividend payment of $10 million. Remember, our dividend is approved by our Board of Directors on a quarterly basis. While the total liquidity bridge includes the benefits of the efficiency measures we’ve put in place during fiscal 2017, there are additional levers at our disposal that could improve the projected ending fiscal 2018 liquidity of $200 million to $245 million.

To be clear, we are not happy with this projected negative operating cash flow and we will be taking additional steps in fiscal 2018 to improve upon this. These measures includes, next-level cost-cuttings, cost recoveries from OEMs, further CapEx deferrals, aircraft sales, additional low cost financing, and portfolio optimization as Jonathan mentioned.

Also for reference, our liquidity as of last Friday, May 19, was $329 million, reflecting payments of almost $30 million in debt amortization and interest since March 31.

Please turn to Slide 8. For fiscal 2018 guidance, we are providing the financial metrics that you are accustomed to seeing including revenues, EBITDA, and rent for our fixed wing businesses and UK SAR with one change. We are now providing similar financial metrics for our oil and gas business and for the total company neither which we have previously provided.

While the offshore oil and gas business remains very dynamic, we think it’s important for us to provide fiscal 2018 full company guidance as we expect results to continue to be impacted by the offshore oil and gas industry downturn. However, we do expect improvements compared to our annualized fourth quarter fiscal 2017 EBITDA. These improvements will be primarily from the start of new oil and gas contracts in the second half of fiscal 2018 and increased activity at Eastern.

Similar to the liquidity bridge, on the previous page, the numbers presented herein include the effect of efficiency measures and cost cuts put in place in fiscal 2017 and we remain focused on improving upon this guidance with continued successful execution of G&A and direct cost efficiencies and other portfolio optimization efforts.

Please note that the UK SAR, Eastern, and Airnorth metrics are presented consistent with previous years, which means they exclude corporate overhead allocation. The majority of our corporate overhead is allocated to the oil and gas line of service.

I will now turn the call back over to Jonathan.

Jonathan Baliff

Thank you, Don. In conclusion, I would like to reiterate the key elements from this call. Safety improvement continues to be a primary pursuit. Our fiscal year 2017 action plan was successful as we have improved upon our safety performance year-over-year. We will build on the FY 2017 safety improvement in results, awareness, elevated risk tracking and performance and we’ll continue to strive to further improve in FY 2018 as we refresh our target zero program.

We have made a number of key successful moves in fiscal year 2017 to expand covenant headroom and improve our liquidity runway in fiscal 2018 and beyond. Fourth quarter was free cash flow positive, but we were doing more in FY 2018 to reduce cost and improve efficiencies within our organization to continue this trend and reduce our leverage with efforts being led by our corporate and operations teams who have a proven track record in this area.

This will allow us to be more competitive in putting aircraft back to work. We’ll guide offshore E&P spend is expected to remain low in FY 2018 with the offshore transportation industry going through both cyclical and structural changes that will require both consolidation and portfolio optimization, but our rotary service was also significantly impacted financially in this particular sector by this H225 grounding.

Bristow has a game plan for FY 2018 to address this market and approve upon our current guidance similar to what we did last year in fiscal 2017. We have aircrafts going back to work in fiscal year 2018 like it’s a Bergen contract for Statoil.

But we will pursue OEM cost recoveries, portfolio and fleet optimization, further OpEx freeing and CapEx reductions and additional low cost secured financings returning aircraft back with our leases and this will get to a cost structure that both works for us, for the industry, and for you our shareholders.

All this, while maintaining our core values, especially safety. Operator, we will now turn it over to you for Q&A.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Gregory Lewis with Credit Suisse Group. Please proceed with your question.

Gregory Lewis

Yes, thank you and good morning everybody.

Jonathan Baliff

Good morning, Greg, hi.

Gregory Lewis

Hi. Jonathan, you mentioned at the end of your prepared remarks about the game plan that you are hopeful of executing over the next twelve months. You kind of touched on some high levels, is there anything sort of tangible you can share with us and you mentioned potential upside, is there any way to sort of frame how you are thinking about that and some of those anymore color around those moves that you are planning on making over the next twelve months?

Jonathan Baliff

I mean, look, Greg, the answer is that there are a number of things currently underway that we are just not at liberty to talk about and that our emphasis similar to last year and which we didn’t talk about a number of those things have got them through the system and in fact improved on 2017, even though the market got worse are things that we have confidence around doing.

That being said, we are not going to operate this company right now to understand what the current downturn looks that. We are operating for that next downturn and we feel we have enough clay to work with within both our G&A, our OpEx and also a number of other things to be able to do that.

And so for me, I feel confident, but I do not want people leaving this call thinking that we are going to be able to not be able and have things in process – we have things in process right now working on that. And again, we will give you some update to that as the quarters go on.

I do want to emphasize there are aircrafts going back to work with contracts that are currently underway. But I do want to emphasize to you and the rest of the teams that we can do what we did in FY 2017, which is very successful, but we are going to be looking at it as a next leg and it’s going to have involve all the things I talked about, portfolio management, issues associated with consolidation and so for me, for us, there is lots of things that we are doing but just stay tuned, similar to last year and you will be able to see how we are going to be progressing through the year. We have a lot of levers to pull.

Gregory Lewis

Okay. And then, just, I mean, yes, I mean, I guess, thanks for the oil and gas guidance. I guess, that was a change from what we are expecting at least. I guess, a couple things around the guidance. I guess, what has changed over the last twelve months that maybe gave the management team a little more comfort in providing that type of guidance this year as opposed to last year? And then, as we think about that guidance, is there any expectation on the part of any of the various operations teams or regions that we are going to see incremental aircrafts go back to work?

Jonathan Baliff

I am going to let John address that and then I’ll take that.

John Cloggie

Sure, hi, Greg.

Gregory Lewis

Hi.

John Cloggie

So, I think, in comparison, obviously, comparing where we are this year versus last year at this point in time, we were coming off basically lows in oil and gas prices and the time in our history where we were still seeing requests for cancellation of contracts or cancellation of helicopters, pricing discounting. So, we just didn’t have really the visibility we felt like we needed to be able to put some parameters around it.

As you know, through the year, we gained more confidence around that and began to without getting specifics around oil and gas begin to play in kind expectations for EBITDAR. So as we entered into FY 2018 and given Q4’s results and the outlook, we really felt like it was important to really give a sense of where the company was from a liquidity perspective and how we are going to manage through FY 2018.

So, being able to give that with some confidence really leans you into being able to give oil and gas guidance as well. And again, even though, Q4 didn’t meet our expectations, I would still say we are – we still have a sense around where the oil and gas business is going, particularly with Jeff’s team, what he is doing from the commercial side.

So, I mean, that’s – I mean, it’s really based upon a sense of where the business is going today, even though we are – we used to turn a lot benefiting on the bottom, but it’s obviously a bumpy bottom.

Jonathan Baliff

Yes, let’s be specific, Greg. We anticipated a number of aircrafts that were going to be coming off contract this year. But there were more aircrafts that were dropped during the quarter and that’s one of the things that we are focused on those aircrafts many of them will go back to work in contracts like the Bergen contract in Norway.

But we don’t want the market guessing now. We want to give the market a sense of today without the further improvements that are already underway, what we think we can do using that adjusted EBITDA of oil and gas. We also want you to know that, cash came in higher than expected in the fourth quarter and we believe that we can continue to be able to squeeze the company as far as cash continue – but you asked me in the previous question, what would it do, again, we have it for you.

It’s OEM recoveries, CapEx deferrals, reduced G&A and also OpEx. So, to me, the playbook is there similar to 2017, but we feel we have more clay to work with here as we also do portfolio management and optimization.

Gregory Lewis

Okay, guys. Thank you very much for answering my questions.

Jonathan Baliff

Thanks, Greg.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of William Thompson with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

William Thompson

Hey, good morning. Maybe just a quick housecleaning question, housekeeping question, the $11 million termination fees, was that included in the fourth quarter EBITDA number?

Don Miller

Yes, hi. Good morning, Will, it’s Don. Yes, it was included and actually to be more specifically that’s included in the Asia-Pacific region financial metrics.

William Thompson

Okay. That’s helpful. And then, talking about, you alluded to the additional low cost financing, just help us understand we end fiscal 2018 and $20 million to $24 million in liquidity, obviously you have the pending April 2019 maturities on the term loan and revolving credit facility.

You mentioned the four unencumbered UK SAR, Search and Rescue helicopters, I believe with additional oil and gas helicopters that are unencumbered from a collateral standpoint. Just help us do that five process on kind of the levers you have to pull to other sources of liquidity?

Jonathan Baliff

Yes, sure, Will. Just to clarify, I think that, I think you said our ending liquidity was a bit under, but it’s actually $200 million and our target is $205 million to $245 million. So, but, you are correct, in terms of – we did the Lombard financing earlier this year with eight UK SAR assets when I came in at LIBOR plus two and a quarter, very attractive longer term financing.

So we will be buying four more AW189s through the year and we already have two and the fact we own two today. So in total, the cost around those, say it’s just around $100 million. So we as we consider our options, something that can and more can to what we did with Lombard potentially doing some type of financing around those and/or I would say, those assets are still very attractive in the sale leaseback market as well. So that’s one potential source.

Secondly, we’ve highlighted in the call before, but we still own the underlying hangers for UK SAR in the UK for our ten basis. So, there is several options we have there consistent with the last call, our FMV unencumbered fleet. Again, that assumes that the aircraft as part of GE are encumbered. We have about $600 million there, a third to half of that is probably the 225 which obviously are not working today, but we’ve got 76Ds in there and 92 and we got other aircrafts in there as well. So, hopefully that gives you a sense of some of the optionality we have.

William Thompson

Okay. That’s helpful and then, on the covenants, obviously a lot of headroom still and I appreciate you guys kind of continue to update us on where those metrics are shaking out. Just help us understand the specific language around sort of bank debt and the senior secured covenant versus equipment financing and what kind of restrictions are there in terms of additional term loans outside of doing additional equipment financing?

Jonathan Baliff

Typically, what happens in the specific language and you really have to be specific there, but what you’ve seen with Lombard and in Macquarie and now GE, with Lombard, we took that liquidity and paid down the revolver. With the Macquarie deal, we took that $200 million and termed off existing bank debt and with GE, as you can tell, they are part of that on – that go into pay down our revolver and part of that will go to pay down bank term loan.

We are bullish that there is already a mechanism in place to prescribe how the fund to come it shared with the existing bank group and that’s what you are seeing in the fact manifests itself in our financial covenants where our bank financial covenants today as we pay down that bank debt doesn’t pick up the new secured bank debt that’s basically at a subsidiary level and that’s why you are seeing there, the decline in the senior secured bank debt as part of our financial covenants.

William Thompson

Okay. And just one more from me. On, obviously, the challenge is offshore well documented, maybe Jonathan, help us explain, your business really leverages sort of the production side of offshore and just the activity levels obviously that hasn’t been immune to the downturn, but in terms of IOC is trying to optimize production, I mean, you’ve alluded to previously green shoots offshore, but maybe distinguish, maybe what the offshore drillers are seeing in terms of activity versus demand for helicopters?

Jonathan Baliff

Well, I mean, it’s a good point. I didn’t, I am giving you guys a picture of the things that we feel we can control to be more competitive. If you look at the quarter sequentially, revenue was fairly flat, right. So it shows that we are actually bringing on some aircrafts as other aircraft dropped off. The issue is the cost associated with some of the aircrafts we dropped, plus, again, I have to emphasize again, the 225 grounding has caused us significant amounts of money.

We made a choice to make sure that our crews, our passengers, our clients can fly safely, efficiently and reliably. That cost us in FY 2017. You could argue in many ways the margin compression was due to a lot of that and being able to do that and not being able to recover it. But looking towards the future, there are still a lot of contracts out there to be had. We are still seeing tremendous amounts of tender activity.

That’s where the green shoots are. The green shoots are about how much tender activity in areas like the North Sea and I’ll turn it over to Chet in a second. The key thing is to get our cost structure down to be able to bid these contracts profitably.

That’s the key. We are not baking all that much of that into our adjusted EBITDA numbers that we are giving you right now, but we believe that when short order we get our cost structure down and again we will bid these and bid them to win and get those aircrafts back on contracts. That’s what green shoots mean. We are not seeing that everywhere.

In markets like Australia, in markets outside of really Europe, we are seeing a little bit more in the Gulf of Mexico. We are really not seeing that much more tender activity, but in areas where there are those types of tender activity, we are going to be competitive and we have a great brand and operating safely. And so for us, we don’t want necessarily depend on that. I can tell you guys at this stage, but we will show the successes when we get them. Chet, anything on that?

Chet Akiri

Sure, Bill. So couple of things, maybe to address your first question on the Gulf of Mexico. As you know, Gulf of Mexico has been in the last couple of years saw significant declines based on the pullback of some of the annual fees from deepwater activity. We see that level of challenge basically what I’ll call stabilize for the last four to six months we see that activity in Gulf of Mexico has stabilized.

In fact, we are seeing a little bit of uptick on some of the recent wins we’ve had three or four recent wins with some smaller operators. From a looking-forward perspective, we announced the Gulf of Mexico search and rescue operation which has both Shell and our large clients and on the fielding. The key thing there is, this is world-class capability relative to search and rescue that will open clients offshore.

And so that kind of gives you a sense of where of Gulf of Mexico is, but, Bill, if I take a step back and just look at the future, and Jonathan started talking about the bid activity, we have roughly 30 or so – 30, 40 bids that we are looking at – looking forward to bid on in FY 2018.

That roughly add to over $2.5 billion worth of contract value. The question for us is really going to be about deploying aircrafts that we have in our store to those activities in way that maximizes process and very cautious of cash flow.

So we are going to be selective in the fact of bidding that we left with, but to give you a sense, there is quite a lot of bidding action out there with again 30 to 40 RFPs or bids coming out in FY 2018 with a significant value in contract. So, that’s kind of the way we look at the market. Going to be very selective and quite driven by profitability and cash flow and utilizing our efforts.

William Thompson

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Cameron Schnier with Evercore ISI. Please proceed with your question.

Cameron Schnier

Hey, good morning guys.

Jonathan Baliff

Good morning, Cam.

Cameron Schnier

I was wondering as the view on pricing or the tone of your discussions with customers about pricing changed off in the start of the year and whether any sort of pricing expectations upside or downside or baked into the oil and gas revenue guidance?

Jonathan Baliff

Well, look, Cam. That is a topic specifically we will not talk about specifically and you know we can’t. So, I appreciate you are asking, but, waiting for Dan Burk ask that question and see, but here is the thing, we are not getting the level of increase on discounts, right. That’s not the issue here. We are seeing our clients just like we are trying to bring efficiencies to our operations are trying to bring efficiencies to their operations especially in production. So that’s really what you are seeing.

You are seeing dropped aircrafts on existing contracts, for efficiencies and so, we need to have our cost structure match that to be competitive in these new tenders. But as far as the existing tenders, or I am sorry, the existing business, in many ways, we’ve actually been able to get escalations back in other areas it’s just not offsetting the dropped aircraft and then our cost structure has to adjust some of these regions where there has been dropped aircrafts that you can see in our results. That’s the dynamic I think you are seeing much more than asking for discounts. Chet, I don’t know if you want to…

Chet Akiri

Sure, sure, well, as Jonathan mentioned, we don’t comment too much on pricing. But I’ll give you just kind of color, as you can imagine over the last couple of years, put into perspective we have seen in the whole space the offshore services group prices declines as our clients really look to pick their structures into account or let it the way oil prices were.

So they looked at design, efficiencies, tie backs as well as deflation which impacts the businesses like ours. What we’ve seen, again in the last, I’d say six to nine months is that activity has stabilized. We are not getting any requests for further deflation. What I can tell you is that, we have implemented close to – or in the process of implementing basically all the escalations that we have at structure are right relative to our existing business and we are continuing to do so and we have seen good success there.

We are also seeing selective price increases or maybe what I’d call, kind of a plough back in some of the discounts that we gave during the very hard times in the last couple of years to support our clients. We are seeing some reversal of some of those. So that hopefully gives you a little bit more color in terms of the pricing with where we are today.

Cameron Schnier

Yes, that’s helpful. And just following up on what you referenced just before, Chet, that was 30 to 40 bids out right now. How does that sort of compare to this time last year, do you have a reference point?

Chet Akiri

Yes, I’d say, now, it’ greater than it was last year, that’s my sense. My sense is, we had a lot of bids last year that were either coming up for – and again the geography or the kinds of bids is also important. So a lot of the bids that came due last year were our existing contracts which were coming due and we were able to retain the majority of those.

The bids that are coming up now, other than places like Africa, as you know the bids that are coming up are not our existing contracts, and so we have an opportunity to take a look at those and see if it makes sense for us to participate. But I’d say for us, the opportunity is greater at this point than it was last year at the same time.

Cameron Schnier

Okay. And Jonathan, I was hoping that you might be able to elaborate on the plan for recovering cost from OEMs any sort of detail surrounding the potential remedies that the magnitude or timing of those remedies would be pretty helpful?

Jonathan Baliff

I guess it would be, but we cannot comment on those right now as we talked about, we have been significantly harmed financially over the last year and so we are seeking and looking at all ways to return the 225 to service and portfolio management and rationalize the fleet. And so, I can’t really comment on that, but just say that we are monitoring all litigation that’s going on as part of the Airbus situation with some of our peers and we continue to look to get these aircrafts back at service portfolio management work with Airbus.

That’s the best I can give you right now other than just say that the past there has been harm financially. I am very proud of the teams are being able to serve our clients both safely, reliably and efficiently, but going forward, we got to think about the 225 in terms of how we have a partnership with Airbus. Stay tuned.

Cameron Schnier

Okay. Any sort of magnitude of quarterly cost drags for just having those 225s out of service? Or is that asking another question that I don’t get an answer to?

Jonathan Baliff

Just answered your question. As I said, FY 2017 was significantly difficult for us both operationally and financially due to the grounding of the 225. So I’ll just address it from looking at the past. I would argue that our fourth quarter results would be better, if the 225 had been flying for us, we have tremendous contracts in Norway, Australia that the 225 can serve. The 2017 was difficult because of this.

Cameron Schnier

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Daniel Burke with Johnson Rice. Please proceed with your question.

Daniel Burke

Hey, good morning guys. Jonathan, thanks for the shed outs.

Jonathan Baliff

No problems, Daniel.

Daniel Burke

All right. So let me see if I can – first of all, thank you for the detail on the slide deck. It is helpful this morning. I wanted to see if I could get an answer on a couple questions. If – really on the liquidity side, if we roll the clock forward, Dan, to March 2018, my question is, based on the guidance here and the assumption maybe the cash balance remains at sort of that $75 million to $100 million range. At the end of the fiscal year 2018, what are your revolver and term loan balances look like? I am getting, 400 million-ish, but I mean, I should have all the numbers to do it. But I was wondering if that’s accurate, maybe low 400?

Jonathan Baliff

Yes, I am going to answer first and then I am going to let Don answer. The first thing I want to say is, we believe, as we’ve said in our prepared remarks that we can improve materially on this $200 million to $245 million and a major activity for 2018 is being able to improve upon the liquidity but also reduce leverage. I’ll let Don answer the rest of that.

Don Miller

Yes, Daniel. I think just kind of walking to the numbers with you just start with kind of where we ended up at the end of March. So, obviously with the GECAS, once we closed GECAS, the $45 million remaining to the $200 million goes away.

The $262 million gets paid down by $95 million and then amortizes further for roughly $35 million during the year and then the remainder would largely paid on our revolver and then in effect that gets drawn back up to pay the additional amortization of our other debt. So, I think I’ve given you the pieces there though to bridge across.

Daniel Burke

Okay. Yes, what I heard than to repeat back is the term loan should be roughly half between amort and principal pay downs, which is about $130 million and then, the revolver will essentially, again, if I hold cash balance flat, the revolver should fund or draw the revolver will fund the operating cash flow, shortfall, and the CapEx budget. Is that fair?

Don Miller

It’s right.

Daniel Burke

That’s fair?

Don Miller

Yes, yes.

Daniel Burke

Okay, perfect. And then, one other one…

Don Miller

And real quick – by real quick, Daniel, I want to do highlight and I made in my prepared remarks as well, that assumes no financing in and around sale lease back in and around AW189 SAR aircraft as well. So, kind of this comes.

Daniel Burke

Okay, okay. And then, and one other one, Jonathan, I know you are going to frown, because I am going to ask about guidance on more - on a more detailed basis than just on a full year. I recognize that as you guys have communicated the EBITDA profile will improve as fiscal year 2018 advances and I just wanted to calibrate going back to an earlier question then, if first half 2018 looks similar to Q4 2017, should we assume similar.

But stripping out the $11 million, i.e. should we be looking for negative EBITDA in the first half of 2018 and really the reason I am asking is just to understand the trajectory of recovery in the business in the second half of the year that you guys anticipate?

Jonathan Baliff

As we currently see it for the things that we have, we have new contracts starting like Bergen, Norway which is a pretty significant contract with Statoil, we have now the UK SAR contract operating as the UK SAR contract in FY 2019 as a full contract, right, no gaps or pieces to that. Combined with the other contracts that are starting up in different locations, which we haven’t disclosed, but for example, we’ll get full year on Apache, full year on Gulf of Mexico and again, there are other ones.

So for us, within that context, FY 2019 was better. That being said, we believe two things are important here. One, to get our cost structure down significantly and again we have a lot of clay to work with to be able to do that, that will then allow us to one, improve our competitive position to bid on contracts, and then that improves profitability in 2019, because as Chet said, many of those contracts start or would be fully underway in FY 2019. We have the aircrafts to be able to do that.

We have been holding costs associated with certain operations, certain activities. Those costs will now be reduced to be able to make way for a lower cost Bristow as we compete for new contracts. It’s just – it’s very difficult for me to try and give you a sense of 2019 right now , Daniel. We do believe it can be improved, but that’s improval is based on the things we’ve been talking about in 2018. Sorry, go ahead.

Don Miller

Well, yes, so, Daniel, I think to be specific you are asking, you are really speaking quarterly guidance for 2018 and I think we tried to give you a sense of that, I mean, and I’ll kind of piggy back up what Jonathan said as well. Bergen started in May. We started Apache out in September.

So, we have – we guided you that we are already in Q1 obviously right now, as we move into Q2 and Q3, we will see some new contract commitments and some additional activity that we anticipate will be picking up, particularly in our fixed wing.

So, again I am not going to – we want to be very careful not to give quarterly guidance necessarily, but we try to give you a sense of how the year will look with an emphasis in the quarter two, into three and four then kind of building on the quarters as we move through these.

Jonathan Baliff

And these are not insignificant contracts. This is not just 1Zs and 2Z aircrafts, we are talking about multiple aircrafts and many of those aircrafts have been idled or at least underutilized in the fleet. So, it’s not insignificant, but, Daniel, we’ve got also cost cut in case as market again comes, saw too astound.

We are seeing not as much of a – this fourth quarter but we are seeing this bump along the bottom that say, took another down and we’ve got to be able to offset that to be competitive and also drive results.

Daniel Burke

Okay. Guys, that was a lot. I appreciate the patience with the question. Thank you for the time.

Jonathan Baliff

No problem, Danny.

Brandon Dobell

Thanks. I want to go back to the opportunities that are floating around the RFPs and such. I know it sounds like pricing is what it is, but in terms of terms and structure, relative to existing contracts, relative to opportunities you guys have seen in the past. How does it feel? Are you getting the terms and structures and flexibility as you like? Or you still having to give up a lot – or would have to give up a lot just to get in those deals?

Jonathan Baliff

Go ahead, Chet.

Chet Akiri

Sure, this is Chet.

Brandon Dobell

Yes, thanks.

Chet Akiri

Good question. I’d say, from a Ts and Cs standpoint, we are seeing more flexible or better terms than the past. So, there are a couple of things that I pick upon. The first is, I call, combination for convenience, so the ability to – in essence terminate aircrafts was no cause and that’s something I’ve really been focused on to ensure that as we hold on to these fairly expensive assets that we have the ability to recoup revenue and the return on those assets of those lines.

So it’s something that we have been successful over the last – really the last year in moving the dial on that we will continue to move the dial with some of the new contracts that we are winning and we will start commencing as Jonathan and Don talked about will have improved terms in those.

The second as we talked about earlier, is been like escalations and so those are – in the last couple of years, we have not been able to really execute or implement the escalations for agreements and so we are putting those in and making sure that we are now being successful in executing those. So those are some of the – I’d say Ts and Cs that are important for us in addition to the financials, which again is really focused on cash flow optimization.

Brandon Dobell

Okay, thanks, that’s helpful. And then, I think, Jonathan, maybe is it some point last year, you guys talked about the various buckets of cost across the enterprise and the opportunities to drive those lower and one that struck out was just labor costs, right, around crew and support staff and such and the difficulty that you guys had or anybody in the space was going to have is try and get your arms around how to drive that lower. Is it fair to assume that that’s still one of the big buckets that you guys have or need to address out there or have you made any progress in the last handful of quarters in driving those kind of direct labor cost lower?

Jonathan Baliff

Well, first and foremost, this is an industry that has a very highly technical, highly proficient workforce and it’s also highly unionized workforce which we don’t shy away from. We want to work with our unionized workforce, because they are – again, highly educated, highly proficient. This is a very specific task that obviously has an aviation nature to it outside of other types of oilfield services, let’s say on land.

So, we got to be careful how we do this and how we work for it. That being said, the whole industry, this is not a Bristow issue, this is a whole industry issue dealing with legacy costs on our labor and we will get at it. I will say this, FY 2017, it was particularly difficult to address some of these labor issues because of the 225 grounding.

We had to retrain hundreds of pilots from the 225 to the 92 to satisfy our clients and so, safely, efficiently, and reliably. So for us, being able to get through that. Now we’ve been through it for a year. I think we’ve stabilized our operations a lot more this year than last year, because we’ve been living with 225 being grounded.

If the 225 comes back in any part of FY 2018, we believe it advantages Bristow from both the portfolio management standpoint. We do not believe that client will want to immediately go to work with the 225 in many regions. That being said, the SAR aircraft themselves is a very valuable, both within and out of Bristow.

And so for me, those labor costs really have to be seen that we are going to be able to really get done in FY 2018 what we couldn’t get done in FY 2017. And so I believe that there is a fresh look at that across the industry. But it’s a valuable workforce and we want to work with them.

But again, the cost structure of the industry right now is not sustainable which is why I talked about consolidation and portfolio management, labor cost rationalization, not necessarily as part of salary, but really is a way just get a more productive workforce.

That’s really what we want and that can work for both sides in industries that are going through cyclical and structural changes and I look at workforces in Germany with the autos and companies have been able to create ways to do that. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel here.

And people like working for Bristow because on a relative basis, we are a stable company and we have lots of different avenues for people to have great career, whether it be rotary, fixed wings and even now UAVs. So for us, it’s a continued mission. I believe we will be able to make more progress, but again that’s not in any of the numbers we are seeing as part of the FY 2018 guidance, not in any of the numbers.

Brandon Dobell

Right. Okay, and then, final question for me. I think, you guys talked about the majority, not all the aircraft CapEx fiscal 2018 related to the four remaining SAR aircrafts. Did I interpret that correctly? And I guess, just a follow-on question there is, as we think about your work on deferring capital commitments on the CapEx or aircrafts, should we expect anything major in 2018? Or are we going to work it away through the majority of that opportunity?

Don Miller

Hey, Brandon, it’s Don. So, just for clarity, actually in Page 105 in the K, lies everything. There is a couple of million dollars related to the last five 76Ds, but everything else, roughly a little under $16 million is for those AW189s.

Brandon Dobell

Okay.

Don Miller

And then as you move into 2019, you get into the 175s. We have four 175s come in. And so, look, I think, in terms of CapEx deferral, I mean, we think about it both as it relates to aircraft CapEx as well as the $50 million we guided you all on for non-aircrafts. So, we are continuing to scrutinize every dollar that gets spent in the company and I’ll just tell you, we are looking at every option to defer CapEx and in effect access aircrafts on a fairly cost-effective basis.

So, I kind of leave it there in terms of what we may be doing in 2018 or 2019, but that. But also, I want to highlight as well, we’ve got lease returns are still an important part of the story and we’ve got roughly 40% of our fleet today around 71 leased aircrafts will be our plan this year to return another nine on top of the two that we teed up in Q4 of last year and then as we move into FY 2019 another kind of 14.

These are really 92s and 225s and that’s where potentially the 175 fits in and to help balance out the portfolio. But that’s an important element of this deleveraging through time and really reduction of cost, financial cost through time as well, so.

Jonathan Baliff

We do have an exit ramp out of this. We don’t talk about how 2019 and 2020 can improve, but especially as you move into 2019 and 2020, you see significant lease returns and again, it makes – it still makes a very safe, reliable and efficient Bristow, but it makes it a smaller Bristow and that’s fine with us.

Right, that is fine with us, because we are looking to reduce leverage. We are looking to be more profitable and so for us, as we strive to move Bristow in this new market dynamic, we think this is a key part of the investment thesis for you and for everybody.

Brandon Dobell

Okay. Appreciate it. Thanks.

Jonathan Baliff

No final remarks. Again, we look forward to talking to you guys in August to be able to tell you about the progress we are making here and again I want to thank the teams for an FY 2017 that was very safe and look forward to having a safe FY 2018. Thank you very much.

