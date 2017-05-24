Allergan's Debt Refinancing: When More Is Less

A few weeks ago, Allergan (NYSE:AGN) announced a tender offer to refinance a portion of its outstanding debt. Today Allergan announced the results of that tender offer and also announced the pricing of the offering to refinance the debt, which gave us some of the necessary figures to calculate the overall impact on the company's interest expense.

In summary, this was a very good transaction for Allergan as European interest rates continue to be significantly lower than US rates. The company refinanced $2.84B of outstanding notes by borrowing 2.7B of Euro denominated notes. If we translate the 2.7B of Euro notes into USD at today's 1.12 exchange rate, Allergan borrowed $3,024B to refinance $2.84B, so total debt actually increased slightly. Most of the increased borrowing was likely used to pay prepayment and advisor fees (i.e., $85M went to an early tender payment, necessary to call the notes, and we're assuming the remaining amounts were used to pay advisor/banker fees).

Overall we believe the refinance leads to a net interest expense savings of $105M annually, which is before the impact of lost tax benefit (we'll explain further below). Here's our math (in millions):

Now a few things to note:

1. Debt actually did go up by about $180M, but the interest saved will quickly exceed this, so like refinancing your home, there's a break-even point, and it's about 2 years in this case.

2. Allergan significantly decreased its debt maturity profile as it pulled forward debt that was set to expire 25 years later (i.e., 2042 and 2045) by almost 15 years to (2024 and 2029). The over $1.1B in interest savings over the next 12 years for just the portion of those long-term refinanced notes, however, could effectively pay off the remaining $1.2B of the 2045 notes, so no complaints at all even if the acceleration slightly constrains liquidity.

3. Allergan will lose some tax benefits associated with the refinanced notes. We've calculated the interest expense savings above sans tax benefits (i.e., the interest expense on the old notes was likely tax deductible). In checking Allergan's Form 10K (2016) Exhibit 21.1, it appears that 3 of the old notes (2019, 2021 and 2042) were issued by US based companies (i.e., Forest Laboratories, LLC or Allergan Finance, LLC) (with we assume with US parents), if so applying a 35% tax rate on the interest expense (assuming today's corporate rates) then the overall net interest savings decreases from $105M to $80M, and EPS benefit declines to $0.23.

Now perhaps the new European notes and the interest expense associated with those notes would also be tax deductible. Yet, the new notes appear to be issued by Allergan's Luxembourg finco. Thus, we've assumed little to no tax deduction for the interest expense. Even if there were any tax benefits, since the interest expense totals only $27M annually, they'll likely be immaterial.

In the end, even with the lost tax deduction this was a very solid and smart transaction for Allergan to undertake. EPS likely increased from $0.23 - 0.30 (depending on the tax impact) and applying a low 14x multiple means shares should increase by $3-$4, which likely explains the strength in the company's stock today. So give the Allergan finance team a nice golf clap today, well done.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.