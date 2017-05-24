Nvidia: The Next Intel?

Nvidia needs to grow its revenues by 50% annually over the next 3 years to justify its valuation.

We've been long on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) since early 2017, when its stock price was around the $100 level. Today, as we explained in our latest article about the stock (linked below), even at $140/share we believe that the stock is still suited for the long-term investor.

The bears' misconception regarding Nvidia is that it's just a gaming company that succeeded in using its GPUs in autonomous cars and datacenters. Well, that's wrong.

Even though the majority of Nvidia's revenues are from gaming, its future is far away from a gaming company. Nvidia won't just be limited to the three sectors mentioned. Instead, it will take part in everything regarding the internet of things ("IoT").

In our latest article, we labeled Nvidia as "the next Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)", taking its huge targeted market into account.

We believe that as Intel took advantage of the PC boom, Nvidia will take advantage of the booms in everything related to artificial intelligence. This include, but not limited to, data centers, autonomous driving, drones, new-generation whiteboards, virtual reality, and many other booms that are expected to take place in the coming decades.

But, most of these segments will take a lot of time to be hugely available to the markets, so is it a bad thing for Nvidia? Actually, it's not.

That's because while other aspects of the IoT are under development and testing, Nvidia's focus will be on datacenters and autonomous driving which will fuel the current boost of growth for the coming years. And when other aspects of the IoT are available to the huge mass, Nvidia will be ready take advantage of these new-markets, which will reboot its huge wave of growth.

This means that the current growth rate for Nvidia is not just limited for the coming 2-3 years; it's a long-term and continuous process in which Nvidia will take advantage of.

Last time we explained that in order for Nvidia to justify its current valuation, it needs to grow its revenues by 50% annually over the next 3 years. We believe that datacenters and AD should be sufficient to drive this percentage of growth taking the 200% jump in data centers revenue Y/Y into account. Think of it that way; Amazon's cloud segment is till now recording more than 30% annual increase in its revenues, and that's after 10 years of operations, huge competition, and being the biggest in the industry, so, is it hard for Nvidia to grow 50% to 100% for the next 3 years in the cloud segment knowing that these processors/servers are released just 2 to 3 years ago? We don't think so. That's because voice recognition, face recognition, and pattern analysis will play a huge role in the next wave of technology, and these technological advancements need high computing power, which Nvidia will provide.

This leave all the other markets, besides datacenters and AD, not even included in Nvidia's current valuation.

For example, following Cisco's Spark Board, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) released its 4K touchscreen whiteboard. Priced at $4,999, its brain is the $500 Nvidia's Jetson TX1, a Maxwell-based credit card-sized chip that can be installed on drones, smart cameras, robots and many other small sized products (few months ago Nvidia released the Jetson TX2 which is based on Pascal architecture and have a higher memory).

While we don't believe the market for this $5,000 board will be huge for Nvidia, we see this step as just a glimpse of how the coming wave of graphic-based innovation would be sourced from Nvidia's products.

Another area where Nvidia is destined to enter but has no current effect on its income statement is "driving assistance."

Most of us heard about Nvidia's autonomous driving ambitions. However, what few knew is that Nvidia will apply its AI Co-Pilot technology on existing cars. Last week, Nvidia's CEO announced at the GPU Technology Conference Nvidia's driving assistance platform. With a bunch of cameras, a microphone, and the Drive PX 2 platform, the car can now be semi-smart where it can analyze the data surrounding the car and prevent collisions with less than $2,000 spent on the system.

For example, in the demo below, the vehicle's AI system noticed that another car is about to run a red light. What it did is that it deactivated the throttle for the driver, preventing a collision from happening.

This is a huge untapped market by Nvidia where NXP Semiconductors and Mobileye are kings. Till now, all of Nvidia's revenues related to AD is through its Drive PX 1 and PX 2 platforms which are priced on a retail level at $1200/piece, and at a wholesale level at $800/piece. Adding cameras, microphones, and the needed software will significantly increase the revenue/customer for Nvidia.

Conclusion

While Nvidia's valuation might be somehow stretched over the short-term, the stock is a strong buy over the long-term. Nvidia should be in the portfolio of everyone who want to get exposed to the new wave of innovation. Starting with datacenters and reaching deep learning in the kitchen, Nvidia is well suited to achieve high growth over the long-term. Nvidia's market cap is now nearly half of that of Intel. We don't expect the stock to reach Intel's valuation in the short-term since most of Nvidia's current value is based on expectations. And the market don't look beyond 3 to 4 years. Once we see part of these expectations translated into numbers in the income statement, Nvidia's valuation should go much higher and maybe surpass that of Intel. We are long Nvidia and recommend our readers/followers to consider investing in the stock. We also recommend to buy OTM put options to hedge against any correction in the stock price over the short-term due to over-extension of the trend.

Now Read: "Why Nvidia's Valuation is Still Reasonable"

Happy investing to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.