Tiffany Stock Needs To Cool Down

The valuation remains rich, and the stock could be due for some serious multiple compression.

The underlying trends adversely affecting Millennial demand for diamonds are strong, and we do not see them reversing any time soon.

Shares of Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) are spiraling today, down almost 8%, after the company reported weak sales numbers for the first quarter. While the steep sell-off may ostensibly look like a "buy the dip" opportunity in a well-run, big-moat company, we think it's the beginning of what could be a multi-month decline in the share price.

At the core of the issue, Millennials in the US aren't buying diamonds. Part of the problem is student debt is burdening young professionals. Part of the problem is that Millennials aren't getting married with the same frequency as their parents. Part of the problem is this whole shift from buying things to buying experiences.

Because these are all current trends, we do not really have any clarity as to when diamond sales will pick back up again (student debt isn't going away or lessening, marriage frequency is a black box, and valuing experiences over things seems to only be gaining traction). Granted, Tiffany will likely always sell diamonds, but the outlook right now remains hazy given lower Millennial demand.

The problem with the stock is that it still isn't priced for a hazy growth outlook. From a chart perspective, this is easy to see. The stock's trailing P/E multiple has run up from around 16x in July 2016 to the low 20's today.

On an absolute basis, the stock's PEG profile also feels out of whack. The current 22.3x trailing P/E multiple is on current earnings growth of just over 7% and expectations for earnings growth in the MSD range this year. That isn't a great PEG profile, and it further underscores the stock could be due for some serious multiple compression if investor sentiment turns around.

On the bright side, cash and investments totaled $960 million at the end of the quarter, up 21.5% YoY. That is about $7.66 per share, or about 9% of the current market cap. That is good cash protection.

But there is about $1.07 billion in short and long term debt on the balance sheet. That gives the company a net debt standing of roughly $100 million, and that isn't terribly attractive considering the recent financial performance and hazy growth outlook.

All in all, we think this may be the beginning of a multi-month tumble for TIF stock. The underlying trends adversely affecting Millennial demand for diamonds are strong, and we do not see them reversing any time soon. The current valuation is not baked with enough realism regarding these new-found Millennial purchasing habits, and we believe the stock has plenty of room to fall.

