There's Only One Thing Wrong With The Natural Gas Market Today

Fundamentals are expected to remain bullish, but positioning is very bearish.

In the last 11 weeks, money managers have boosted net long positions by 72%.

There are just too many people long at the moment.

We sound like a broken clock by now for those that read our dailies. We have been saying how stupid long the market is, and yet, the market gets longer week by week.

In the last 11 weeks, money managers have boosted net long positions by 72% for a combined total of 1,577 Bcf.

Over the last two weeks, we have gotten the question in our inbox, "With natural gas storage above the five-year average, why are prices and people still so bullish?"

Our answer - structural deficit.

But this isn't a variant perception view anymore. When we first talked about how tight the market was last year, people were still very bearish. Net long positioning was moving higher, but long-to-short ratio was still at the seven-year average. Traders and investors alike didn't think the market was as tight as we had been forecasting, but that all changed when we had one of the warmest winters on record and still managed to draw down over 2 Tcf of gas.

How do the fundamentals look in the months ahead?

Bullish. Unless weather over the summer turns out to be much cooler than normal, fundamentals are expected to be tight, and storage injections will be similar to 2016's.

So, what's not to like?

Positioning is bearish. Too many speculators are long that shouldn't even be in the market today. This leaves the floor wide open for position liquidations, and experienced traders are fully aware what this might mean for prices in the short term.

Dilemma

That's in essence the dilemma the market has to face today. Fundamentals are projected to be bullish, but positioning is very bearish.

