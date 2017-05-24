Hoegh LNG Partners' (HMLP) CEO Sveinung Stohle on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 24, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Sveinung Stohle – Chief Executive Officer

Steffen Foreid – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Erik Haavaldsen – Pareto

Lukas Daul – ABG

Espen Fjermestad – Fearnley

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Hoegh LNG quarter-one conference call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to your speaker. Please go ahead, sir.

Sveinung Stohle

Good morning to everybody and welcome to the presentation of Hoegh LNG’s Q1 2017 financial results. My name is Sveinung Stohle. I’m the CEO of Hoegh LNG. And I will be doing this presentation, together with our CFO, Mr. Steffen Foreid.

So, going to page 3, with the agenda. I’ll go through the highlights with an operational update and the market outlook. And then Mr. Foreid will do the financial overview. And I will do the summary. And there will be a Q&A at the end.

So, for the highlights, going to page number 4. I’m very pleased to report the best financial results ever for Hoegh LNG, with an EBITDA of $26.7 million and a profit after tax of $11.4 million. We continue with a stable dividend payout, with $0.125 for Q2 of 2017.

In Q1 we also refinanced the bond that is falling due in October by issuing a new bond of NOK 1.5 billion [ph] with a very good success, I would say. We continue with the development in Pakistan. And we signed an agreement with the consortium partners for the infrastructure in Q1. And that is progressing very well and I will get back to that in a few minutes.

And, finally, we took delivery of the Hoegh Giant, which is the seventh FSRU, into our fleet. And, with that, drew down on the debt facility to pay the final installment for that unit.

So, moving on to the operational side on page number 6, we show an overview of the main parameters for our operations, again showing a technical availability of 99.5% so far. It’s a very good result and perfectly in line with our target. And for the LTIF, so far this year, there are no. It’s zero which is also very solid. And why is this important? Well, it’s very important for us to continue to have solid operations because, for our existing customers, and in particular for new FSRU customers, they place a lot of importance on the operational performance indicators. And this, of course, means that, for us, for winning new contracts it’s very important we show that we are very solid on the operational side. And we continue to be so.

For going on to slide number 7, an overview of our contractual portfolio, clearly this is very important from us. We look at how to diversify the portfolio, both in terms of geography and the different clients that we evaluate and negotiate with. As it’s shown here, we have a revenue backlog of $6.2 billion, over a period of 14 years. It’s the best in the business. And, as we have shown with the results in the first quarter of this year, when we add in one long-term contract it gives an immediate effect on the financial results as we saw when we added in the long-term contract in Colombia.

We will continue to focus on the long-term contracts. And we do have a number of long-term contracts on our shortlist for the projects that we are actively both bidding for and developing.

Going to page number 8 then for the overview of the three main projects that we have under development and for completion. First in Pakistan, on the upper-left side is an image of the infrastructure that is now being designed. And I might add here, once again, that it is Hoegh LNG which is in charge of the EPC contract and also finalizing the design for the jetty. This is a relatively simple jetty. It’s more or less the same design as, for example, what is in place already in Lithuania where the Independence is moored. We are getting to the completion of the negotiations for the EPC contract.

And we target a FID in the middle of this year for the completion of that. And we look for, and have an objective, of a start-up in the middle of next year for the FSRU operations. On this project, we use a combination of a bridge, which could be 2865, which is delivered in February next year. And then the new building, which is being constructed at Hyundai, which has the delivery date of November of next year. So, for Pakistan, things are going very well. Things are progressing according to the schedules. And we are very happy with the confirmation of the majors that we are partners with in the consortium. Going on to Quantum Power and Ghana, I mentioned, I believe, in the last quarterly report that for this project we have allocated FSRU number seven which we have already taken delivery of. And the status here is that the FSRU agreement is in place.

The EPC contract is in place. What is – remains to be completed is to complete the financing for the infrastructure. That is the pipeline and the spread mooring for the FSRU. And, once again here, we also have an objective of the FID in the middle of this year and the start-up in the middle of next year. I am very optimistic that we will have clarity on the final approval for this project from the government in Ghana very soon, so that we can keep the timeline, that we have [indiscernible].

Then to Chile. There has been a project delay. We mentioned that at the last quarterly report. It’s now clear that this would be for a period of 12 to 18 months. We think that’s a conservative estimate. But this is what the project asked in its planning. This is, of course, a unfortunate bump in the road. But the project is now back on track. The ELS is being redone.

The EPC contract will be retendered shortly. And we have a close cooperation with the shareholders, with Electricite de France, BioBio and Cheniere. And they are all fully committed to the project. So, we stand behind, the project. We have agreed an extension to the Charter Party. And, once again, it’s unfortunate that that has been a delay. But this is a solid project. And we will use one of our new building FRSU, to fit with the projected start-up late 2019, early 2020. Moving on to page 11, we’ve taken delivery of the Hoegh Giant, FSRU number 7. And it will enter a short-term contract as an LNG carrier in a few days. We are also evaluating some potential FRSU short-term contract, or as a bridge for the use of the Giant later this year. At any rate, it does have the long-term contract in Ghana. And we start that in the middle of 2018.

Moving on to the market outlook, page 13, showing the supply/demand over LNG. And this is a latest forecast from Wood Mackenzie. I think this gives a very good view of what the market looks like. You will see, in the middle of the graph, that from now until 2022, 2023, the market is long. This is also our view of the market. The dark blue is all the capacity that is currently being built in the US and Australia adding on something like 110 million, 120 million tons, of new capacity. And, clearly, that means that there will be ample supplies of LNG in the market. And the prices will be kept competitive. And, of course, that, for us, as a provider of input facilities is a very good market to be in. And I will talk a little bit about that in a few minutes.

Moving on to the next page. I think in order to illustrate what the impact of this market has had on FRSU developments, if you look on the graph on the left side, you will see that from 2014 to 2016 the amount of LNG flowing through FSRUs increased 2.5 times from around 12 million tons to 30 million tons. So, clearly, the availability of LNG means increased demand for FSRUs. In the same period the number of FSRUs it doubled. So, obviously, this is – actually is happening. And it has a strong impact on the FSRU market, which is also shown on the right side, as you will see there. The major FSRU importers, such as Egypt and in Pakistan, they increased their imports on – during this period.

And the geographic spread of where the FSRUs are put in place is very wide. Moving then on to page 15, a couple of words on the – on some of the more important things that are taking place in the market, and which has a definite importance for Hoegh LNG as the leading FSRU provider. Number one, today it is a buyers’ market. That is clear. There are a number of new buyers, buyers that only a couple of years ago most of the big suppliers who said, no, the volume is too small. Your credit is not right. I’m not interested. Today that’s the complete opposite. It’s a buyers’ market.

And they basically can decide how much they want to buy for how long. And, of course, why is this important for us? It’s important for us because, the buyers, they are Hoegh LNG’s clients. And we see this in the market and we see a number of new buyers coming to market all the time. Second point, an agreement between the US and China for LNG imports. That is, I think, a very important signal.

China has the lowest usage of any large economy – the lowest usage of natural gas of any large economy – the lowest usage of natural gas of any large economy today, about 3% of primary energy. Any significant increase there would have a significant impact on the LNG market overall. South Korea, new president says no more coal. What are they going to replace it with? Natural gas.

Will have a significant impact if that is carried through. South Korea has a very large fleet of old power plants. And, if they are to be phased out, that will mean that they have to increase their imports significantly. And I was talking a few minutes ago about increase in the market. Q1, total market, 75 million tons. That’s equivalent to 300 million tons. It’s up a year. That’s up 30%. And I think, what’s interesting we’ve listed here, is that there is actually also this year a strong increase in all the major markets.

That was not the case in 2015. It was not the case in 2016. So, obviously, the availability of LNG is also having a strong impact on the larger importers like Japan and South Korea, which is good, for the overall market. Moving to page 16, how do we then see the impact of this on new FSRU projects? So on page 16 we have lifted – listed some of the projects that are in the market today. And, of course, all of the buyers behind these projects, they are in the market to take advantage of the availability and the very well-priced LNG that is there.

So, to highlight a couple of one – of the ones on this list, for example, Hong Kong, backed by China Light & Power and Hong Kong Electric, very solid utilities. They have a tender out. Hoegh LNG is participating in this tender. For example, Turkey, we installed the first FSRU in Turkey a few months back. They’re now in the market for a second and with a very short start-up.

The situation in Turkey is that they would like to diversify and have different access points into the market. So, I would not be surprised if there would be also a third FSRU in Turkey. We will see. The point here is this is a non-exhaustive list. Most of these projects, if you were to look at this list a few months back, most of them wouldn’t be there. So, obviously, this market is growing. And there are a number of very interesting and very good FSRU projects that we, as Hoegh LNG, follow and will participate in.

Which is – brings me to page 17, the overall view of what exists in terms of FSRU import projects, what’s under construction and the potential in red. I think on the top there it says that there are around 40 projects. Actually, if you count all the dots, it’s more like 45. But a couple of key takeaways, I think it’s important to note that a number of markets today, they start with one FSRU, they see that this is done on time. They see that it’s efficient. They see that it’s cost effective. And then they want a second and, maybe, even a third one, which is what we’ve seen, for example, in Pakistan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Argentina.

So, that’s one important thing, to note. And, of course, when you add up the potential dots here, you will see that most of them are in Middle East, Asia. But more and more also in Africa. But, for the moment, Middle East, Asia. And that is driven by power production. It’s natural gas to produce power. And this is, and we believe, a very strong driver, especially with the availability of LNG, at the prices we see today. And, therefore, for us it’s an important market to continue to focus on.

Finally, on the market, our order book. This order book looks exactly the same as it did in the previous presentation from our side. It’s a very stable situation. The total fleet is 56. Order book 11. Open FSRUs, depending on which contract you say is firm or not but from four to six. And, actually, over the last months the only company that has placed an order is Hoegh LNG with our latest order in January.

This does not include conversions. There has been a lot of talk of conversions. But so far, or at least to the best of our knowledge, has been made no firm decisions on any conversions. So, at least up until now, we have not included that on this list, and if you compare the cost of a conversion today with the price of a new build, it is our view – and it certainly is mine – that that is simply not competitive. So, that brings me to the financial overview, and I would now hand over the bridge to Mr. Foreid, who will take us through that.

Steffen Foreid

Thank you, Sveinung, and good morning, everyone. Turning to page 20, and financial highlights. Total income was higher quarter on quarter, mainly due to Hoegh Grace generating income as an FSRU for a full quarter in the first quarter, 2017. Hoegh Grace started commercial operations in Colombia in December last year. The contribution from Hoegh Grace is also explaining the increase in EBITDA, quarter on quarter, to $36.7 million. This is the highest operating result in any quarter by Hoegh LNG. Net profit increased strongly quarter on quarter to $11.4 million, driven by the improved operating results, and the non-recurring loss in exchange relating to Egyptian pounds in the previous quarter. Hoegh LNG had a strong balance sheet with 36% equity on total assets of $1.8 billion at the end of the quarter.

Turning to page 21, we have illustrated the impact from the annualized EBITDA of Hoegh LNG from the commercial start-up of FSRU contracts. The start-up of Hoegh Grace added almost 35% to the annualized EBITDA, taking it to a new level of $160 million. The three projects under development we expect to record similar stepwise improvements in EBITDA, as we start commercial operations in Ghana, Pakistan, and Chile.

Turning to page 22, we have an overview showing remaining capital commitments relating to the FSRU new building program, and the funding of this. Remaining capital commitments for FSRU number 7, 8, 9 and 10 were approximately $900 million at the end of the quarter. The majority of this is expected to be funded with debt, with the remaining approximately $75 million to be funded with cash from the balance sheet.

This compares to almost $207 million in cash and marketable securities available to Hoegh LNG current level net of cash, to be used for the repayment of the bond maturing later this Hoegh LNG took delivery of FSRU number 7 in April year, upon which $190 million of committed financing was drawn, with the balance to be drawn when all CPs for long-term been lifted. Financing activities for number 8 are ongoing and progressing well, while they are yet to start for FSRU number 9 and 10. On page 23, we are showing distributions from Hoegh LNG Partners to Hoegh LNG.

Total distributions per unit to Hoegh LNG have increased approximately 32% on an annualized basis, driven by the two drop-downs that have taken place since the IPO. Hoegh LNG is now in the 25% IDR split, and received $0.3 million in IDRs, and $6.6 million in unit distribution in the first quarter of 2017. Subject to equity market conditions, the remaining 49% ownership in Hoegh Grace is the next planned drop-down to Hoegh LNG Partners, with the FSRUs to serve the contracts in Ghana, Pakistan and Chile representing further drop-down candidates.

Turning to page 24, we have a table showing the new segment reporting, reflecting the new reporting structure within Hoegh LNG. The segment reporting is better visualizing the various earning streams within Hoegh LNG, and shows EBITDA generated by assets within the MLP, by operating assets outside the MLP, the cost of securing new business, and the cost of running business.

The new segment reporting has also shown the split of interest-bearing debt between the various earning segments, to better facilitate valuations. For further details on SG&A and interest-bearing debt, we make reference to note 3 and 4 of the quarterly report. For that, I would like to hand the word back to Sveinung for closing remarks.

Sveinung Stohle

Okay, Steffen. So, in summing up, we are very pleased with the results from Q1 2017. They’re the best financial results ever for Hoegh LNG, We continue with a stable dividend payments, we have a very solid contract backlog, and last but not least, we are very positive on demand for FSRUs on a long-term basis and, as we have shown, this is underpinned by a ample supply of LNG at competitive prices, the next four, five years. This will, of course, be the major driver for additional FSRUs to take advantage of this market situation for the buyers, and they all look for the shortest possible alternative in order to access the market, and that is the FSRU solution. Thank you very much for your attention. This concludes our presentation of Q1 results from Hoegh LNG.

We can now open for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will take our first question. Your line is open, please go ahead.

Erik Haavaldsen

Yes, hi guys, this is Erik Haavaldsen of Pareto. Two questions. Just one on the conversion. I understand the economics versus new builds and everything, but your comments and why you choose not to include any conversions, does that mean that you’re not really seeing any competition from conversion candidates in the tenders you’re now participating in?

Sveinung Stohle

Well, as I said, I think that is my view. That doesn’t mean that other companies are not proposing it. But my comment was more to the fact that we have not seen that any company has placed an order for a conversion on a speculative basis. But we have seen proposals for conversions in several tenders in the last few months. That we have.

Erik Haavaldsen

Okay, thank you. Secondly, I mean, in your report, you state that you’re now in discussions – in several discussions with counterparties, and also counterparties that are, sort of, LNG exporters rather than importers, so LNG producers. What does that do to the overall market? I mean, the fact that your client is no longer the guy who imports the gas, but rather a guy who is exporting the gas. Does that do anything to the risk associated with this project? Does it do anything to the potential timeline of the project? Is anything changing, in your experience, compared to previous projects, and how the market was four, five years ago?

Sveinung Stohle

Okay, let me try and be a bit clearer about that. Obviously, it’s still the case that most of our clients, they are buyers. They are utilities. But, we also see that, because of, basically the long market, the sellers are taking a much more active position in order to drive new – or drive the sale of LNG into the market. I think the best example is the we’re doing in Pakistan, where the consortium consists of the companies that are selling the LNG, minus Hoegh LNG. We are not selling LNG, but we are a consortium member.

We provide the FSRU, they bring the LNG, and then we make the project together. That is new. That is definitely a change, as compared to the way this market functioned a couple of years ago. So I think that you will see similar situations, where projects are being, basically, promoted, driven, also by the sellers or the producers of the LNG. But that does not mean that the majority of the FSRU charters will not continue to be the utilities. I think that will still continue to be the case.

Erik Haavaldsen

Okay, and finally, just on your Chile project now, and how you’re now – I mean, you’re taking a conservative stance, I understand, and seeing sort of late 2019, or first half 2020. Is it still FSRU – I mean, the unit you have under construction destined for that project, is that still the intention? Or are you possibly looking to add two new projects with 2019 start-up before you can get Chile up and going?

Sveinung Stohle

Well, I think obviously, as we have said and I think we also said in the presentation from Q4 earlier this year, is that we are actively marketing that unit to other projects. So, it is actually being offered, at the moment, on two specific projects, which have a start-up in 2018. For Chile, I think it’s unlikely that that unit will end up in Chile, so that would be from our portfolio of new builds that will have a delivery date that fits better with late 2019, instead of early next year.

Erik Haavaldsen

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Once again if you would like to ask some question [Operator Instructions] It appears there are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference over to your speaker for an additional or closing remarks Sorry, we have two questions, it appears, at this moment. We will take our next question. Your line is open, please go ahead.

Espen Fjermestad

Yes, hi guys. It’s Espen with Fearnleys, sorry to jump in the back. I was just wondering, in Egypt, if you have any – your thinking there, given that BP now have started producing on the West Nile, and I think Eni said that maybe Zohr will be up and running by year-end as well.

Sveinung Stohle

Our view is that there will be a need for FSRUs to import LNG into Egypt in the long term. They have, still, a large deficit on the gas side. They are building thousands and thousands of new megawatts of power plants that all run on gas. Even if the new fields come on stream, it is our view that they will continue to import LNG. Don’t forget, they have two LNG export facilities which are idle, one of which is partly owned by Eni. So I think it’s an interesting equation, but at least the way we view it, there will be FSRUs in operation in Egypt for the longer term.

Espen Fjermestad

All right, that’s interesting color. Thank you.

Operator

We will take our last question. Your line is open, please go ahead.

Lukas Daul

Thank you, good morning. It’s Lukas Daul from ABG. I was wondering, it seems like the project in Pakistan has been moved a couple of quarters back compared to what you said last quarter. Can you indicate what should we expect in terms of start-up?

Sveinung Stohle

I’m not sure about the couple of quarters because I think what we said last time was the middle of 2018. I think we stated the second half.

Lukas Daul

It was second quarter last time. Now it’s second half.

Sveinung Stohle

Okay. So, the timing of that will be much clearer when we have signed the EPC contract, I hope, in a few weeks. But I think it’s fair to assume, somewhere between the second and the third quarter last year.

Lukas Daul

Okay, okay. And then in Chile, the scope of the project and the counterparties and everything, everything is still the same? It’s just the time-line moving back on us? Or has everything need to be re-tendered?

Sveinung Stohle

No, no. As we’ve state here, we have agreed to an extension with the charter parties, so it’s the same as it was for us. They, because of the delay, they re-tender the contracts for the EPC for the jetty and the pipeline. That is basically because a contract like that always has an expiry date, and that date has expired. So, that is being done right now. But otherwise, you know, the project is exactly the same, and keep also in mind that the power plant which is attached to the project actually has been approved, and they are actually looking at starting construction of the power plant earlier than when the FSRU terminal will be ready. So, I mean, all the decisions they make, and all the information we get from them, is that yes, there’s been a bump in the road. We have to redo this environmental analysis with the indigenous people, but that will be done. It is being done, and it will cause a delay of 12, maximum 18, months. That we have.

Lukas Daul

And on the new building options, I guess you’ve got a large degree of flexibility there. But are there any, sort of, firm dates where you need to let the shipyard know or – ?

Sveinung Stohle

There are, but as you said yourself, I think we have a lot of flexibility on that. So we are not – we are going to follow the same model as we have. We need to have a firm, long-term contract, and then we will look to make the next decision. That is ongoing. We are in several tender processes, and the objective is to land at least one more contract during the course of this year. I am very convinced that we will do so.

Lukas Daul

Okay, thank you, guys.

Operator

It appears there are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference over to your speaker for an additional or closing remark.

Sveinung Stohle

No more questions, we stop here.

Operator

Okay, thank you. This concludes today’s call. Thank you for your participation, you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.