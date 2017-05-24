Weather The Retail Storm: Add V.F. Corp. To Your Dividend Portfolio

As such it has the financial situation to weather the retail storm.

Dividend growth investors have a unique opportunity to purchase VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC) at a dividend yield that hasn't been matched since 2010. While the retail sector is in a bad place right now, VFC's financial situation is above par. The company's strategy to move to more direct-to-consumer sales and center around its core brands will see them through these bad years. As such, it is a great addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

First quarter earnings declined by 19% compared to Q1 2016, on revenues which were 10% lower. The company's stock price has declined by 30% from its 2015 highs of $75 to $53 due to a market-wide fright about the retail sector. The company increased their dividend by 15% last year. The combination of these two effects gives the company a 3.17% dividend yield, thus introducing it into my screener.

The S.A.F.E dividend stock screener is designed to find stocks that have attractive yields, a history of dividend increases and room to grow the dividend, and whose financial condition ensures dividend stability.

It screens on 5 criteria:

Dividend yield greater than 3%.

Payout ratio less than 70%.

Current ratio greater than 1x.

At least 5 years of consecutive dividend payments.

A positive PE Ratio.

VF Corp. fits the bill in every single respect, as the table below suggests.

Company Industry Name Dividend Yield Payout Ratio Current ratio Number of years Price Earnings 1 year dividend growth V F CORP Apparel 3.18 60.22 2.23 44 21.66 15.04

The S.A.F.E Dividend Method is a framework my son Sam and I developed to uncover undervalued dividend growth stocks. Within our framework, I analyze in detail any stock that makes it into our screener. I monitor the screener weekly for new entrants as well as exits.

REVENUES AND NET INCOME

VFC's revenues have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the last 8 years vs 3% for the S&P 500; earnings also grew faster at a 12.8% CAGR vs 3.4% for the S&P 500.

Over the last business cycle, VFC's revenues have grown at a rapid pace. The company's three core brands (The North Face, Vans, Timberland) have been the motor behind this growth. The lower revenues this quarter reflect the sale of LSG and the choice of the company to no longer license Jansport. If we adjust for these discontinued operations the company's revenues declined 1%. If we also adjust for the higher tax rate the company experienced this year, revenues would have increased 5% on YoY quarterly basis.

There were also major headwinds, with some U.S. customers declaring bankruptcy in the jeans sector, putting pressure on the Wrangler Brand.

The continued growth that The North Face and Vans have been experiencing worldwide is encouraging. The company's direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform continues to see double digit growth quarter after quarter.

It seems that VFC has been dealing with the retail glut extremely well, rearranging its portfolio actively to adapt to ever-changing consumer preferences. This is a positive.

HISTORICAL PAYOUT RATIO & OUTLOOK

The next thing I do is look at the company's payout ratio relative to its historical value. I also look at the evolution of the two underlying line items: net income and dividends.

The company has maintained a payout ratio between 30% and 60% throughout the latest 8 years. Dividend increases have outpaced earnings growth, increasing the payout ratio from 31% in 2012 to 60% in 2016. The company has shown that it is dead serious on returning excess capital to investors, but it would seem unlikely that they will be able to keep up double digit dividend growth in the next two or three years

The payout ratio for 2017 will likely be higher, around 70%, which while it is starting to get high for my liking is still manageable. Going forward I expect the payout ratio to come back down to 60% once the retail trough is over and earnings increase again.

HISTORICAL DIVIDEND YIELD

I then look at the company's dividend yield compared to its historical value as well as the historical 1 year trailing average.

VFC has historically yielded between 1.75% and 3.5%. The current yield of 3.17% is among the highest the company has seen since early 2010, yielding nearly twice as much as it averaged throughout 2014 and 2015.

This is a definitive plus, because it means the security is rarely priced so cheaply relative to its dividend payments.

PRICE ACTION

A quick look at a price chart is sufficient to understand the spike in dividend yield. The stock price has lost 1/3 of its value since 2015.

While VFC outperformed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) for most of the last 5 years, sustained lower expectations for the retail sector have made it a less lucrative investment than the index from a capital appreciation perspective.

This gets me excited, because when looking for value, beaten down stocks often produce interesting entry points.

SAFETY OF THE DIVIDEND

Next I need to assess the safety of the dividend. Since the stock has a historically high yield, with an increasingly high payout ratio, I need to know that my dividends will be safe if I make a purchase when the rest of the market disagrees.

I will look at the degree of operating leverage (DOL) for our security, and how it evolved over the last business cycle. This allows me to estimate the decline in revenues required to wipe out operating income. I perform these sensitivity calculations on a quarterly YoY basis.

In the real world, you sometimes get a negative relationship between revenues and operating income, in which case the data isn't workable. You also get a high standard deviation with so few observations

However, it is interesting to look at the range of values: here between 50% and 80%. In other words, so long as revenues don't drop by 50% - which is unlikely - the company will continue to produce positive operating income. This is another positive.

I then look at the interest coverage ratio, to make sure the company's financial burden isn't too high to sustain a potential decrease in revenues.

VFC's operating income has been trending upwards while interest payments have remained relatively flat. Last year the company had enough operating income to pay its interest 15.8x. This is very encouraging, because we know that the company will most definitely be able to pay for interest and have enough money left to pay a healthy dividend.

I also want to know that the company has shown dedication to increase its dividend over time. VFC has been increasing its dividend every year for the last 44 years by different amounts. This makes it one of the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats and is a record I love to see as a dividend growth investor. It is nearly impossible to imagine management not increasing the dividend; there is too much is at stake. It would take them 44 years to make up for a frozen dividend.

As you can see by looking at the history of increases during the last 16 years, hikes have been as low as 1.7% in 2009. Overall, the dividend has grown at an average rate of 13.4%, with a massive hike in 2006 of 76%. The dividend increases have been particularly high during the last 5 years, consistently in double digits. Going forward I expect an average growth rate of about 6% per year, which is more manageable than 15% and more dividend increases.

While the whole retail sector is bleeding, VF Corp. is holding up rather well. The company's financial situation is impeccable, and I believe they will weather the retail storm, as well as a The North Face down jacket can weather a snow storm.

The one sore point is the increasing payout ratio. Owners of the company will want to keep an eye on it in years to come, monitoring whether it stabilizes or keeps increasing.

VALUE OF THE DIVIDEND STREAM

Next up is figuring out what I want to pay for a stock which pays $1.68 in dividends per year, which I will assume grows at 6% per year, which while well below the average growth rate is reasonable for VF Corp. in the long run.

I run a simple DDM Model three times, adjusting the dividend growth rate by +/- 1%. I then divide these values by the price to see what portion of the stock price can be attributed to the dividend stream, and what premium I must pay for exposure to potential stock appreciation.

I assume a constant 10% discount rate for every equity I analyze, which allows me to compare the stocks within my screener's theoretical value to their stock price.

For VFC this gives us a value between $35 and $59, or between 68% and 113% of the current share price with a midpoint at 85%.

While this is below the average midpoint of 95% of price for companies in the S.A.F.E screener, suggesting other stocks might offer better value, it remains a good number.

This means that for $53 per share, I am getting a growing annuity which is worth around $45, and am paying $8 for a share in potential capital gains. Given VFC's strategy to transition to its core brands with e-commerce as the new vector of growth by 2021, it seems like a pretty good deal.

RELATIVE VALUATION

I then look at Peter Lynch PE lines over the last 5 years. A Peter Lynch PE line gives you the theoretical price at a point in time if the stock traded at a certain multiple of earnings. I look at the PE line for the average 5 year PE as well as the minimum and maximum PE over the same period.

As you can see, VFC is trading at its average PE multiple for the last 5 years at 21x earnings. While a 21x PE might seem quite high for some investors, I like to look at relative values. Back in 2013 the stock was trading at 13x earnings. Since then the dividend has increased by 66%. The stock has also traded at 29x earnings at its high. Right now, it is in between. While earnings have been trending downwards for the last few quarters, once they stabilize this price could look very attractive when we look back a few years from now.

CONCLUSION

The retail sector is bleeding, and I am managing to find a few gems to add to my portfolio - solid companies that will be around once the industry recovers from this downtrend. VF Corp. is definitively one of these companies. I believe it is a great time to initiate a position in VFC. Another stock you can look at is L Brands (NYSE:LB).

I will be analyzing other stocks that are in my S.A.F.E stock screener during the next few weeks, so if you enjoyed this article, please follow me and don't hesitate to ask any questions you might have.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB.

